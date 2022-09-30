ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

theprescotttimes.com

Arizona’s Lowest Flat Tax in Nation To Take Effect Next Year

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced Arizona’s surging economy has unlocked the state’s historic flat tax package a full year ahead of schedule. In a letter to Arizona Department of Revenue Director Robert Woods, Governor Ducey directed the department to implement the next phase of Arizona’s 2.5 percent flat tax for tax year 2023, not 2024 as originally anticipated.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Game and Fish officials are happy to announce the Bighorn sheep population in southern Arizona is growing. During a recent population survey of five mountain ranges in southeastern Arizona, including the Santa Catalinas, 300 bighorns were counted. Last year, the population in the...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Most valuable crops grown in Arizona

PHOENIX (Stacker) - There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms....
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona Photo of the Day - October 2022

Take a look at some of Arizona's beautiful landscapes sent in by FOX 10 viewers. The mountain ranges, sunrises, sunsets, wildlife, parks, canyons, cacti, and even cityscapes have amazing views. If your photo is chosen, it will be showcased on TV during FOX 10 Arizona Morning (weekdays) during the 6:00...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how ‘quiet quitting’ is impacting Arizona businesses

It has become more of a talking point since the last year and a half, it is a reference to people now spending and taking the time to focus on their work/life balance front and center, versus spending most of their time at work.” “It” is known as Quiet Quitting. The recently discovered term is understood to be a trend that a large majority of employees in the workforce have since started participating in, beginning after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

4 must-see equestrian properties for sale in Arizona

Just in time for the 11th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships — Nov. 5, 2022 — Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty showcases some of Arizona’s most opulent equestrian properties for sale. As one of the event’s signature sponsors, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s has provided an insider view of four luxury equestrian properties in Arizona, echoing the glitz, glamour and tradition of the Bentley Polo Championships.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2 Valley women talk about surviving Hurricane Ian

Florida is in clean up mode after Hurricane Ian, and it will likely take years to repair and rebuild. We're keeping track of two Arizona natives caught in the middle of the storm – and both are getting a crash course in hurricane survival.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Blasts Katie Hobbs for Taking a Week to Reject a Referendum as Arizona’s Universal ESA Law Is Now Set to Go into Effect

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake blasted her Democrat opponent, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, for taking a week to reject a referendum to stop Arizona’s universal Empowerment Scholarship Account law from going into effect, despite evidence already showing the motion failed. “It is shameful that Katie Hobbs...
ARIZONA STATE
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement in Arizona

Widely lauded as one of the best states for retirees, Arizona offers year-round sunshine, mild weather, and scenic desert landscape. It’s home to the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World and the only one located in the United States. Arizona is also one of only two states that do not observe Daylight Saving Time. So if you hate losing that extra hour of sleep, Arizona might be the perfect place for you!
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Corporation Commissioner Disputes Kris Mayes’ Claims During Arizona Attorney General Debate of ‘Prosecuting’ While a Commissioner

The first debate between Trump-endorsed Republican Abraham Hamadeh and Democratic candidate Kris Mayes for Arizona Attorney General (AGO) took place Wednesday evening on Arizona PBS, sponsored by the Clean Elections Commission. The two candidates sparred for much of the time over whether the other was qualified for the position. Since Mayes has limited experience practicing as a lawyer, she heavily emphasized her experience “prosecuting” while a commissioner at the Arizona Corporation Commission, resulting in a sharp denunciation from sitting Commissioner Jim O’Connor.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis

Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
PHOENIX, AZ

