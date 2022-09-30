Read full article on original website
Arizona's largest and oldest reptile show welcomed about 12,000 Tucsonans
The Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show is the state's largest and oldest reptile show. This year, they welcomed about 12,000 people.
Arizona’s Lowest Flat Tax in Nation To Take Effect Next Year
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced Arizona’s surging economy has unlocked the state’s historic flat tax package a full year ahead of schedule. In a letter to Arizona Department of Revenue Director Robert Woods, Governor Ducey directed the department to implement the next phase of Arizona’s 2.5 percent flat tax for tax year 2023, not 2024 as originally anticipated.
Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Game and Fish officials are happy to announce the Bighorn sheep population in southern Arizona is growing. During a recent population survey of five mountain ranges in southeastern Arizona, including the Santa Catalinas, 300 bighorns were counted. Last year, the population in the...
Most valuable crops grown in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms....
Arizona Photo of the Day - October 2022
Take a look at some of Arizona's beautiful landscapes sent in by FOX 10 viewers. The mountain ranges, sunrises, sunsets, wildlife, parks, canyons, cacti, and even cityscapes have amazing views. If your photo is chosen, it will be showcased on TV during FOX 10 Arizona Morning (weekdays) during the 6:00...
Triassic reptile discovered at Arizona’s Petrified Forest named after former park superintendent
PHOENIX — A Triassic reptile species discovered at Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona was named after a former park superintendent and his wife in the peer-reviewed scientific article that published Wednesday. The reptile is called Puercosuchus traverorum after Brad and Denise Traver — who supported paleontology efforts in...
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
Here’s how ‘quiet quitting’ is impacting Arizona businesses
It has become more of a talking point since the last year and a half, it is a reference to people now spending and taking the time to focus on their work/life balance front and center, versus spending most of their time at work.” “It” is known as Quiet Quitting. The recently discovered term is understood to be a trend that a large majority of employees in the workforce have since started participating in, beginning after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
4 must-see equestrian properties for sale in Arizona
Just in time for the 11th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships — Nov. 5, 2022 — Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty showcases some of Arizona’s most opulent equestrian properties for sale. As one of the event’s signature sponsors, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s has provided an insider view of four luxury equestrian properties in Arizona, echoing the glitz, glamour and tradition of the Bentley Polo Championships.
Hurricane Ian: Arizona woman says her senior parents can't get needed medication in Florida
Florida is in clean up mode after Hurricane Ian, and it will likely take years to repair and rebuild. We're keeping track of two Arizona natives caught in the middle of the storm – and both are getting a crash course in hurricane survival. It's been three days since...
What a monsoon! Lightning and precipitation was up across most of the state this summer
PHOENIX — A few isolated storms may be sticking around across our state, but the monsoon is officially over! With a strong showing for precipitation, the 2022 season also brought loads of lightning strikes. Data released by the Arizona State Climatologist showed that almost every county had above-average numbers...
2 Valley women talk about surviving Hurricane Ian
Florida is in clean up mode after Hurricane Ian, and it will likely take years to repair and rebuild. We're keeping track of two Arizona natives caught in the middle of the storm – and both are getting a crash course in hurricane survival.
Officials: Plane headed from Las Vegas to Arizona lands in Lake Mead waters
Officials from Lake Mead said that a plane headed to Arizona landed in Lake Mead waters Saturday night.
Kari Lake Blasts Katie Hobbs for Taking a Week to Reject a Referendum as Arizona’s Universal ESA Law Is Now Set to Go into Effect
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake blasted her Democrat opponent, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, for taking a week to reject a referendum to stop Arizona’s universal Empowerment Scholarship Account law from going into effect, despite evidence already showing the motion failed. “It is shameful that Katie Hobbs...
How has Monsoon 2022 affected the Arizona drought?
How has Monsoon 2022 affected the Arizona drought? Jamie Kagol takes a look at where the state stands.
Fall Is Perfect For Farmers' Markets. Here Are 5 To Check Out in Metro Phoenix
The weather is finally cooling to temperatures below 100, the mornings are bearable, and we will soon don boots and scarves to pretend it's actually chilly. Fall has arrived in metro Phoenix, along with the festivities it brings. Farmers' markets are one of our favorite autumn pastimes. Because who can...
See ya, triple digits: Phoenix area forecast calls for patio outings as temps cool down
PHOENIX - Arizona may finally be able to say summer is behind us as triple-digit temperatures are not in our 10-day forecast. This is great news as many are looking to head outside for dinner on the patio, or maybe a few drinks. While it's not fall in the same...
Best Small Towns For Retirement in Arizona
Widely lauded as one of the best states for retirees, Arizona offers year-round sunshine, mild weather, and scenic desert landscape. It’s home to the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World and the only one located in the United States. Arizona is also one of only two states that do not observe Daylight Saving Time. So if you hate losing that extra hour of sleep, Arizona might be the perfect place for you!
Arizona Corporation Commissioner Disputes Kris Mayes’ Claims During Arizona Attorney General Debate of ‘Prosecuting’ While a Commissioner
The first debate between Trump-endorsed Republican Abraham Hamadeh and Democratic candidate Kris Mayes for Arizona Attorney General (AGO) took place Wednesday evening on Arizona PBS, sponsored by the Clean Elections Commission. The two candidates sparred for much of the time over whether the other was qualified for the position. Since Mayes has limited experience practicing as a lawyer, she heavily emphasized her experience “prosecuting” while a commissioner at the Arizona Corporation Commission, resulting in a sharp denunciation from sitting Commissioner Jim O’Connor.
Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis
Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
