Golden Paws Animal Rescue warns about scammers

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin animal rescue is warning people about scammers posing as shelter representatives.

The scammers are going through the Golden Paws Animal Rescue Facebook comments, telling people that they are starting to breed and sell dogs.

When they receive payment, they cut contact.

An official with Golden Paws says the scammers are in no way affiliated with the rescue.

