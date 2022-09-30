Watered Gardens begins presales for Empty Bowls

JOPLIN, Mo. — Watered Gardens Ministries in Joplin is holding a presale for bowls for their 10th Annual Empty Bowls event to provide relief for local hunger.

Patrons buy handcrafted pottery bowls, enjoy a serving of soup, and then have an empty bowl to take home to remind them that somewhere, someone is hungry.

Funds from the event go to support organizations that feed people in the area.

