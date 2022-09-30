Read full article on original website
The Full "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Trailer Is Out, And A Lot Of People Think Shuri Is The New Black Panther
Fans have a pretty good guess of who will carry on the Black Panther title.
"SNL" Parodied Nicole Kidman’s Iconic AMC Ad And I Am Actually Crying Laughing
If this is what heartbreak feels like, then sign me up!
Ye, Candace Owens wear ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts at Paris Fashion week
Rapper and fashion designer Ye and conservative U.S. political commentator Candace Owens made headlines with matching “White Lives Matter” t-shirts at Paris Fashion Week on Monday. The duo, who are both Black, wore the controversial shirts during a surprise fashion show for Yeezy, the brand belonging to Ye,...
Whoopi Goldberg Shades Meghan McCain: ‘The View’ Is ‘Calmer’ Without Her
Whoopi Goldberg, 66, did not hold back when talking about her former costar, Meghan McCain, 37, during a new interview with Page Six on Oct. 1. “It’s [The View] calmer because nobody wants to be that tired every day,” Whoopi told the outlet at the premiere of her new film, Till. Her sassy comment comes just over a year after Meghan announced her exit from the hit talk show after working alongside Whoopi for four years.
"Hocus Pocus 2" Stars Revealed That Thora Birch Was Originally Supposed To Play A Teacher In The Movie
"Even if [the original cast members] came in as a cameo. People would say, 'They could be in the background!' And I'm like, really? You're going to put the leads of the first movie in the background and be satisfied? You're not going to be satisfied, you're going to be angry."
