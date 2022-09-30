ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg Shades Meghan McCain: ‘The View’ Is ‘Calmer’ Without Her

Whoopi Goldberg, 66, did not hold back when talking about her former costar, Meghan McCain, 37, during a new interview with Page Six on Oct. 1. “It’s [The View] calmer because nobody wants to be that tired every day,” Whoopi told the outlet at the premiere of her new film, Till. Her sassy comment comes just over a year after Meghan announced her exit from the hit talk show after working alongside Whoopi for four years.
