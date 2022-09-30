Alfred Coffee Expanding to LAX in November 2022

Alfred Coffee , the Los Angeles-based cafe with innovative coffee and tea drinks, is expanding to LAX , located at 300 World Way Unit 356 .

The company’s fifteenth location will move into Terminal 3 in a few weeks. Concord Collective Partners CEO Gregory Plummer tells What Now Los Angeles he expects to open the new Alfred Coffee in November 2022 . The El Segundo-based airport concession investor and operator struck a deal earlier this year that netted him and Concord Collective Partners eight separate food concessions at Los Angeles International Airport. Other new eateries recently opened under this deal in LAX include Betcha Burgers and Wetzel’s Pretzels.

This became the biggest acquisition by a minority-owned business of a large food concession operation at a major U.S. airport. Plummer started in 2017 as a one-time concession manager at LAX operating Enjoy Repeat, a certified Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise. The ACDBE eventually acquired 25% ownership stakes in eight eateries at LAX operated by London-based airport concessions giant SSP Group, including Chick-fil-A, Panda Express, Einstein’s Bagels, and Peet’s Coffee.

As for Alfred Coffee, founder/ CEO Joshua Zad started the company on Melrose Place and has the majority of locations within Los Angeles County. The company also has one site in Austin, TX, and a handful of international locations in Osaka, Shinjuku, Kuwait City, and Yarmouk. Customers can order the company’s products online, including cold brew, matcha, instant coffee, vanilla syrup, tea, and merchandise.

Photo: Official

