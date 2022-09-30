ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Alfred Coffee Expanding to LAX in November 2022

By Joey Reams
What Now Los Angeles
What Now Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Alfred Coffee , the Los Angeles-based cafe with innovative coffee and tea drinks, is expanding to LAX , located at 300 World Way Unit 356 .

The company’s fifteenth location will move into Terminal 3 in a few weeks. Concord Collective Partners CEO Gregory Plummer tells What Now Los Angeles he expects to open the new Alfred Coffee in November 2022 . The El Segundo-based airport concession investor and operator struck a deal earlier this year that netted him and Concord Collective Partners eight separate food concessions at Los Angeles International Airport. Other new eateries recently opened under this deal in LAX include Betcha Burgers and Wetzel’s Pretzels.

This became the biggest acquisition by a minority-owned business of a large food concession operation at a major U.S. airport. Plummer started in 2017 as a one-time concession manager at LAX operating Enjoy Repeat, a certified Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise. The ACDBE eventually acquired 25% ownership stakes in eight eateries at LAX operated by London-based airport concessions giant SSP Group, including Chick-fil-A, Panda Express, Einstein’s Bagels, and Peet’s Coffee.

As for Alfred Coffee, founder/ CEO Joshua Zad started the company on Melrose Place and has the majority of locations within Los Angeles County. The company also has one site in Austin, TX, and a handful of international locations in Osaka, Shinjuku, Kuwait City, and Yarmouk. Customers can order the company’s products online, including cold brew, matcha, instant coffee, vanilla syrup, tea, and merchandise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQ3nt_0iFz59En00
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now Los Angeles’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
loyaltylobby.com

PHOTO REVIEW: Delta Sky Club @ Los Angeles International Airport

Delta is definitely upping their game on their US domestic lounges, building more state of the art Sky Clubs and expanding the existing ones to enhance the customer experience. One of their latest additions (opened last April) is the new Sky Club at LAX terminal 3. The recently opened Club...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
El Segundo, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Los Angeles County, CA
Business
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Business
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
Los Angeles County, CA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Coffee Info#Food Drink Info#Instant Coffee#Lax#Tea#Food Drink#Betcha Burgers#Acdbe#Ssp Group#Chick Fil A#Panda Express#Peet S Coffee#Melrose Place#Tx
hypebeast.com

Los Angeles Declares October 1 "Bad Bunny Day"

The city of Los Angeles has officially declared October 1 “Bad Bunny Day.” With a stellar performance last night at the SoFi Stadium, councilman Kevin De León announced the celebration. Born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, the Puerto Rican artist has broken many chart records, and is one of the more prominent names in recent times to bring Spanish-language music to mainstream popularity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Multiple Beaches Test For High Bacteria

MALIBU—Surfrider Beach, located in Malibu, has had water samples tested which indicate that it exceeded acceptable bacteria levels, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday, September 30. The warning was lifted later that day. The water was deemed unsafe for humans because its bacteria...
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Santa Monica Mirror

LA Metro Lifts Mask Mandate

As of September 23, Los Angeles County has lifted the mask recommendation on Metro public transportation and at airports like LAX because the community rate of Covid transmission has remained in the low category and the State of California’s revised guidance. Los Angeles County is the last county to lower the mask recommendation. The Los Angeles County website was updated with the notice that Los Angeles County would align with state guidelines to relax rules on masking in public spaces from strongly recommending masks to allowing individuals to decide whether or not they choose to wear a mask going forward.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man stabbed, found unconscious in Downtown LA near Fashion District

A man was found unconscious and not breathing Saturday in Downtown Los Angeles suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man, who is believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to City News Service.The stabbing was reported just after 1 p.m. near Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. LAPD said the victim was involved in a physical altercation with a male and female. Both were eventually taken into custody by LAPD.The identity of the MAN has not been announced.
LOS ANGELES, CA
What Now Los Angeles

What Now Los Angeles

Los Angeles County, CA
686
Followers
259
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowlosangeles.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy