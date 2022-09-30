Read full article on original website
Idaho Humane Society hosts annual dog walk fundraiser
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Human Society (IHS) celebrated its 30th annual See Spot Walk fundraising walk Saturday morning at Julia Davis Park in downtown Boise. The community event featured contests and prizes, dog-related goodies and treats, lots of local vendors and the largest dog walk in the state. It is also the first time the event has been held in person since the COVID pandemic.
Men Aren’t Going To Like How Boise Women REALLY Feel About Them
Hey guys. Do you find yourself walking around thinking "All these women in Boise love me. I must be so irresistible!"? Yeah, about that. We're all about people feeling confident and all that, but we've gotta bring it back down to Earth: Women in Boise are absolutely not here for the selection of men they've been presented with.
Witches ring in the season with spooky spectacle on Boise River
BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds flocked to Barber Park to ring in the spooky season Sunday, as witches floated down the Boise River on paddleboards. The "Witches on the Water" float kicked off at Barber Park Sunday, Oct. 2, at noon and ended at Ann Morrison Park. It is the second year Boiseans gathered for a costumed river float, trading their broomsticks for paddle boards.
Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America
Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
The race for Idaho lieutenant governor: Part 2
BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, November 8, voters across Idaho will head to the polls in the general election to decide on who they want to represent them in key federal and state offices. This Viewpoint and the previous show focus on one of the big races in Idaho,...
Idaho’s Popularity Plummets; 18 States People Rather Move to In 2022
Some people are calling a pair of new mid-year migration reports an early Christmas miracle. Both reports issued by Move Buddha show that interest in moving to Idaho is starting to wane. Their Idaho-focused report shows that the inflow traffic ratio has dropped by 61.6%, the largest drop in the entire country.
American Cancer Society holds 'Lights of Hope' tribute in Boise
"It affects anyone regardless of your political belief or affiliation, or gender, race, ethnicity. Cancer attacks everyone. And that's why we're here today."
These Are The Six Most Difficult To Pronounce Boise Streets
Moving to the Treasure Valley almost three years ago from Las Vegas, I was surprised at how welcoming everyone was. Maybe because I didn't move from California, people were more accepting. Perhaps it was because I changed my license plates immediately because I was very proud of being a new Idahoan and tried very hard to fit in. By the end of day one, I understood that Boise is pronounced Boy-C, not Boy-Z.
Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?
When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
Ready to invite insects for dinner?
BOISE, Idaho — Joanna Madden was a curious 11-year-old growing up on a small farm in rural southwestern Oregon when she went to see the newly released action-adventure movie “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” at the local theater in downtown Medford. After surviving a jump...
'It hit hard': Friend of fallen firefighter recounts memories
BOISE, Idaho — An unattended, unextinguished campfire; that is what the US Forest Service now believes caused the Moose Fire. The Moose Fire has burned over 130,000 acres - more land than Boise, Meridian and Nampa combined. The fire also led to the deaths of two firefighters in July,...
Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho
The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
Happy Hour? Inflation, labor, supply chains still challenging bars, breweries, distilleries
BOISE - Becky Harris and Tom Kuntz are in different parts of the country. They also work in different links in supply chains related to bars and restaurants, and the producers and wholesalers key to their inventories and menus. Like many business owners and managers across the country, Harris and...
'What was the communication?': Former Boise Office of Police Oversight director has questions after Lee resignation
BOISE, Idaho — Former Office of Police Oversight Director Natalie Camacho Mendoza read the stories in the media. She read the memo that the Office of Police Accountability sent to Boise Mayor McLean, recommending Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee go on paid leave. Mendoza had questions. “The questions I...
Ontario family needs help after a fire destroyed their barn, killing four horses
"All we cared about was saving the horses, we tried everything to get in the barn, but we couldn’t get in," sobbed Sherry Gardner.
Are you required to have a front license plate on your vehicle? Here’s what Idaho law says
(Idaho Statesman) — Over the weekend, we answered a question that had Idaho drivers questioning whether they’re driving legally or not when they’re in downtown Boise: Can you turn left onto a one-way street on a red light?. Now we’re answering another confusing question that could one...
Muggles Beware: Witches Plan Take Over of Boise River Sunday
Whether it's Harry Potter or Hocus Pocus, there's nothing quite like the magic and the imagination of a witch. Then again--who said witches are tied to the imagination?. No matter what you believe in, there is no denying that SPOOKY SEASON is upon us and if you're looking to kick off "Spooky Month" the right way, it might just be time for you to join some other witches on the Boise River.
Lightning leads to several large fires in Gem County
GEM COUNTY, Idaho — Firefighters have stopped the active spread of several wildfires spotted earlier this week between Sweet and Ola in Gem County. The Bureau of Land Management on Friday reported that crews have completed the remaining implementation of fire containment lines, and will continue reinforcing those lines and mopping up hotspots inside the fire perimeters through Friday and Saturday.
What to know about discussions of Amtrak coming back to Boise
If you remember the old Pioneer Line, you probably remember when Amtrak serviced Boise — but for many it is only a thing of the past. Now there is a concerted effort to get it back.
Nampa Police Set To Crack Down on Illegal Racing
Street racing has to be one of the most selfish acts on the road that I can think of. Racers make the voluntary decision to disregard the safety of those around them (in some these vehicles have children in them) and all for the sake of saying they “won.” Sure – there might be a wager, money on the line, etc. But that doesn’t mean it’s okay for drivers to turn a blind eye to the safety of those around them. Now, there are steps to prevent car rallies and racing after a post from the Nampa Police Department went up yesterday.
