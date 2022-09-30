ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Idaho Humane Society hosts annual dog walk fundraiser

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Human Society (IHS) celebrated its 30th annual See Spot Walk fundraising walk Saturday morning at Julia Davis Park in downtown Boise. The community event featured contests and prizes, dog-related goodies and treats, lots of local vendors and the largest dog walk in the state. It is also the first time the event has been held in person since the COVID pandemic.
Men Aren’t Going To Like How Boise Women REALLY Feel About Them

Hey guys. Do you find yourself walking around thinking "All these women in Boise love me. I must be so irresistible!"? Yeah, about that. We're all about people feeling confident and all that, but we've gotta bring it back down to Earth: Women in Boise are absolutely not here for the selection of men they've been presented with.
Witches ring in the season with spooky spectacle on Boise River

BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds flocked to Barber Park to ring in the spooky season Sunday, as witches floated down the Boise River on paddleboards. The "Witches on the Water" float kicked off at Barber Park Sunday, Oct. 2, at noon and ended at Ann Morrison Park. It is the second year Boiseans gathered for a costumed river float, trading their broomsticks for paddle boards.
Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America

Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
These Are The Six Most Difficult To Pronounce Boise Streets

Moving to the Treasure Valley almost three years ago from Las Vegas, I was surprised at how welcoming everyone was. Maybe because I didn't move from California, people were more accepting. Perhaps it was because I changed my license plates immediately because I was very proud of being a new Idahoan and tried very hard to fit in. By the end of day one, I understood that Boise is pronounced Boy-C, not Boy-Z.
Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?

When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
Ready to invite insects for dinner?

BOISE, Idaho — Joanna Madden was a curious 11-year-old growing up on a small farm in rural southwestern Oregon when she went to see the newly released action-adventure movie “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” at the local theater in downtown Medford. After surviving a jump...
Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho

The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
Muggles Beware: Witches Plan Take Over of Boise River Sunday

Whether it's Harry Potter or Hocus Pocus, there's nothing quite like the magic and the imagination of a witch. Then again--who said witches are tied to the imagination?. No matter what you believe in, there is no denying that SPOOKY SEASON is upon us and if you're looking to kick off "Spooky Month" the right way, it might just be time for you to join some other witches on the Boise River.
Lightning leads to several large fires in Gem County

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — Firefighters have stopped the active spread of several wildfires spotted earlier this week between Sweet and Ola in Gem County. The Bureau of Land Management on Friday reported that crews have completed the remaining implementation of fire containment lines, and will continue reinforcing those lines and mopping up hotspots inside the fire perimeters through Friday and Saturday.
Nampa Police Set To Crack Down on Illegal Racing

Street racing has to be one of the most selfish acts on the road that I can think of. Racers make the voluntary decision to disregard the safety of those around them (in some these vehicles have children in them) and all for the sake of saying they “won.” Sure – there might be a wager, money on the line, etc. But that doesn’t mean it’s okay for drivers to turn a blind eye to the safety of those around them. Now, there are steps to prevent car rallies and racing after a post from the Nampa Police Department went up yesterday.
