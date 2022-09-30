Read full article on original website
Fayetteville police arrest man who broke into cars outside funeral
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Cars parked for funeral targeted by thief, Fayetteville police make arrest.
Fayetteville police make smash-and-grab arrest while attending funeral
Fayetteville police arrested Isaac Marshall Dale III, 37, of West Fork, for allegedly breaking into cars and stealing from them during a funeral.
Fayetteville man arrested after pulling gun, threatening to kill driver in ‘road rage incident’
A Fayetteville man was arrested and is facing multiple felony charges after drawing a gun and threatening to kill another man in a "road rage incident" outside a N. College Avenue restaurant.
Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A multi-vehicle crash left one man dead in Benton County overnight Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, the crash took place at around 12:45 a.m. The vehicles involved were a 2012 Chevy Malibu, a 2010 Mercedes, and a 1997...
Two fatal crashes reported on I-49 in Benton County over the weekend
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Two fatal crashes were reported on Interstate 49 in Benton County over the weekend, according to fatal crash summaries from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. The first accident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night on I-49 at Exit 85. According to the report, 29-year-old...
Fort Smith vehicle-building accident affecting traffic
At approximately 11 a.m. on October 3, Fort Smith police responded to an accident involving a vehicle striking a building.
Motorcycle officer injured in crash while escorting Alabama to Razorback Stadium
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Bella Vista Police Officer was hurt Saturday, Oct. 1 in a crash while escorting the Alabama Football team to Razorback Stadium. According to the Bella Vista Police Department, the motorcycle officer ended up on the ground while going about 30 miles per hour on I-49. It was the result of "operator error," police said.
Man accused of racially motivated attempt to burn down Fayetteville church
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly asking if a Fayetteville church was a "Black church" and attempting to burn it down, according to police. The Fayetteville Police Department's arrest report says officers responded to the church and found a "smoldering pile" in the parking...
Attorney From Jay Arrested After Woman Dies In Arkansas Wreck
An attorney from Jay is charged with negligent homicide for a wreck that killed a woman. Benton County, Arkansas deputies originally let Jason Smith go after the crash in May. After the toxicology report showed alcohol and prescription medications were found in his system, prosecutors charged him, but the victim's family said that's not enough.
Man dead after being hit by vehicle in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, Oct 1, night. The incident took place at around 9:49 p.m. according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. According to the report, a 2012 Honda Pilot was headed southbound on I-49...
Felony charges to pair caught stealing trees, Sheriff says at least $20,000 so far
McDonald County, Mo. — Sheriff Rob Evenson thanks Detectives in his department for their vigilance as Felony charges are filed on a pair chopping down trees illegally and selling them. “Deputies arrested Megan Rios-Kaminski, 42, Anderson and Gavin Lawson, 33, Anderson for the crime of Felony Stealing in connection...
Fort Smith police received 35 breaking-and-entering calls in past week
Fort Smith police say they received a rash of breaking-and-entering calls in the past week.
Search for murdered woman’s body continues for second day at Beaver Lake
The search for evidence in a woman's suspected Northwest Arkansas murder has continued into a second day at Beaver Lake.
Rogers preparing to host Bikes, Blues & BBQ for the first time
ROGERS, Ark. — Bikes, Blues and BBQ is returning this week, for the first time in Rogers, and that means some roads will need to be closed. First Street south of Cherry Street will close from Oct. 4-9. A section of First Street between Cherry Street and Poplar Street...
Man in Benton County recognized for heroic act
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A man in Benton County is being recognized for helping a deputy wrestle a man to the ground. On May 31, 2022, Deputy Zachary Martin with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. BCSO says when Deputy Martin...
Benton County Sherrif’s Office assisting Fayetteville police in search for woman’s body at Beaver Lake
The Benton County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Fayetteville Police department as the search continues for the body of Allison Maria Castro.
Arkansas family waiting for answers after accident in automatic car wash
ROGERS, Ark. — On Monday, Sept. 26, a Rogers teen was going through an automatic car wash when a brush fell in her car. 17-year-old Emma Kate James of Rogers said she and a friend had just left dance practice when she decided to stop by Zips Car Wash on Pleasant Grove Road.
Multi-vehicle crash causes delays in Fort Smith, injuries unknown
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the Massard Road and Rogers Avenue intersection Friday, Sept. 30, morning. The crash happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. and is expected to cause delays for the next few hours. FSPD asks drivers traveling...
Fort Smith police find child
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The child was found after midnight Thursday morning, according to police, and is safe. Thank you for sharing this article while he was missing.
Former Big Island resident murdered in Arkansas
Police said a former Big Island woman who had been missing is dead. Police in Arkansas have arrested a suspect, who friends and family say is also a former Big Island resident.
