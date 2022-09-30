ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A multi-vehicle crash left one man dead in Benton County overnight Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, the crash took place at around 12:45 a.m. The vehicles involved were a 2012 Chevy Malibu, a 2010 Mercedes, and a 1997...
Attorney From Jay Arrested After Woman Dies In Arkansas Wreck

An attorney from Jay is charged with negligent homicide for a wreck that killed a woman. Benton County, Arkansas deputies originally let Jason Smith go after the crash in May. After the toxicology report showed alcohol and prescription medications were found in his system, prosecutors charged him, but the victim's family said that's not enough.
Man dead after being hit by vehicle in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, Oct 1, night. The incident took place at around 9:49 p.m. according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. According to the report, a 2012 Honda Pilot was headed southbound on I-49...
Rogers preparing to host Bikes, Blues & BBQ for the first time

ROGERS, Ark. — Bikes, Blues and BBQ is returning this week, for the first time in Rogers, and that means some roads will need to be closed. First Street south of Cherry Street will close from Oct. 4-9. A section of First Street between Cherry Street and Poplar Street...
Man in Benton County recognized for heroic act

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A man in Benton County is being recognized for helping a deputy wrestle a man to the ground. On May 31, 2022, Deputy Zachary Martin with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. BCSO says when Deputy Martin...
Fort Smith police find child

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The child was found after midnight Thursday morning, according to police, and is safe. Thank you for sharing this article while he was missing.
