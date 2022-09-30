Read full article on original website
Related
I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and now I'm a travel planner, so I've figured out where to cut costs on food, tickets, and merchandise.
‘Tornado’ Appears to Form Over Disney World Park: Photos and Video
Not even "The Most Magical Place on Earth" is immune from scary weather conditions. Guests at Walt Disney World's EPCOT were shocked Thursday (Sept. 15) when they saw what appeared to be a tornado nearly touch down at the theme park. "Tornado forming over Disney World's Epcot today," one guest...
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
Former Disney employees share 14 things they wish everyone knew before visiting the parks
Former employees from Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida shared tips and tricks they think people should know before visiting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I chose to ride out Hurricane Ian in a Disney World resort. Here are my 5 biggest takeaways from the experience.
I hunkered down at Disney's Wilderness Lodge resort while the storm pummeled Florida. From character dining to safety measures, here's what it's like.
Disney World guests slam eye-watering bill at resort restaurant Victoria & Albert’s
Disney World fans have criticised the resort after one of its restaurants significantly hiked prices by as much as $200 per person. Victoria & Albert’s, located at the Orlando theme park’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, recently reopened this summer after the pandemic forced the restaurant to close its doors. Now, Disney World guests have noticed the theme park has jacked up prices at its already expensive restaurant.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee
It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
3 Royal Caribbean Drink Package Tips Every Cruiser Needs to Know
For many cruise passengers, a cruise would not be complete without consuming a few (or more than a few adult beverages). Cruise ships have bars pretty much everywhere and whether you're at dinner, a show, the pool, or even the spa, the beverage of your choice is never far away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneytips.com
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
Parents Magazine
Toys 'R' Us Releases Geoffrey's Hot Toy List for the 2022 Holiday Season
'Tis the season to skip right over Halloween and Thanksgiving and start thinking about the winter holidays. The bad news is you'd probably like to savor at least three sips of your Pumpkin Spice Latte before someone starts talking about their plans for Elf on a Shelf this year. The good news is that a familiar toy retailer is back this year: Toys "R" Us. The retailer that went bankrupt and closed all of its stores in 2018 will be in every Macy's by October 15, and Macy's and Toys "R" Us are already getting ramped up for the holiday season with a little help from mascot Geoffrey. The partners released Geoffrey's 100 Hot Toys List.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Minimal Flooding and Damage at Walt Disney World Resort Hotels Amidst Hurricane Ian
Tropical Storm Ian is still making its way across Florida. Walt Disney World Resort hotels have seen some flooding and damage, though seem relatively fine. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, we saw a tree down in the savanna, but no other damage. Animals were taken indoors for safety. Hotel...
disneydining.com
Are Deluxe Disney Resorts Worth the Price?
One of the most important decisions that a Guest needs to make when planning a vacation at the Walt Disney World Resort is where to stay. There’s no doubt that staying on property has some amazing perks including being close to the magic, complimentary Disney transportation, wonderful dining options, shopping locations, immersive theming, fun pools, and more.
ETOnline.com
Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List: Hottest Gifts for the Holidays From LEGO, L.O.L. Dolls, Nintendo, and More
Walmart has just released the top toys for 2022, making your holiday shopping list a breeze. It's never too early to start thinking about holiday gifts for 2022. If you're looking to get a head start on presents for your children, nieces and nephews, family friends, or any kid in your life, you're in luck.
WDW News Today
New Mickey Mug by Coach Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Sip your morning coffee in this stylish new Mickey mug by Coach. We found it at Legends of Hollywood with the rest of the Coach collection in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mug by Coach – $35...
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: Can Anyone Afford Disney World Right Now?
Everyone you know is going to Disney World, and you’re thinking about planning a trip of your own, but then you start looking at those prices for hotel rooms and, uh, when did flights get SO expensive, and that’s not even budgeting for food yet?. Just how expensive...
100-Year-Old Veteran Goes To Disneyland In Viral TikTok And I'm Not Crying, You're Crying
As somebody who visits and enjoys theme parks like Disneyland on a regular basis, I sometimes wonder if the day will ever come when I just won’t be able to do it anymore. Will I ever get to the point that getting on and off rides is too hard or Disney World crowds become too difficult to navigate? I now have some significant evidence that I never have to stop enjoying theme parks, because it can be done by a guy who is 100-years-old, and watching him enjoy Disneyland may be the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.
disneyfoodblog.com
ALERT! New Disney Holiday Decor Is Online Now!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We know, we know, Halloween is currently in full swing, but we can’t help but get excited when we see or hear about Disney holiday news. We just got an update on all the Holiday Kitchen food booths coming to the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays this year, along with all the entertainment we can expect. Let’s keep this Disney holiday announcement celebration rolling with a new holiday merchandise drop online!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Park Pass Reservation Availability After Hurricane Ian
It’s been a difficult week in Florida with Hurricane Ian (later downgraded to Tropical Storm Ian) wreaking havoc statewide. Disney World closed for two days on September 28th and 29th, leaving many visitors with plans this weekend and next week feeling uncertain. Disney reopened on September 30th and resumed letting guests check into hotels as of 3PM, we’re taking a look at next week’s Park Pass Reservations, which are required for entering a Disney Park.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Hotel Reservations Suspended Through October 2
Walt Disney World Resort is not allowing new hotel reservations through Monday, October 2, 2022, due to Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian). Previously, reservations had been suspended through Saturday, October 1. Guests can now make reservations beginning on October 3. For more information on booking your next trip with...
Comments / 0