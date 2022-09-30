Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Rogue Heroes’ Trailer: ‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator Puts a Comedic Spin on the SAS in WWII (VIDEO)
Epix is pulling the curtain back on the mostly true story of the Special Forces unit, the SAS, which was forged during the darkest days of World War II, in its latest series Rogue Heroes. TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the show from writer Steven Knight (Peaky...
"SNL" Parodied Nicole Kidman’s Iconic AMC Ad And I Am Actually Crying Laughing
If this is what heartbreak feels like, then sign me up!
Netflix's "Dahmer" Is Receiving Criticism Again, This Time From The Journalist Who Broke The Jeffrey Dahmer Story In Real Life
Netflix's new show about Jeffrey Dahmer has received criticism from people, and now the journalist who first reported on the murders in 1991 is sharing what the show got wrong.
"Hocus Pocus 2" Stars Revealed That Thora Birch Was Originally Supposed To Play A Teacher In The Movie
"Even if [the original cast members] came in as a cameo. People would say, 'They could be in the background!' And I'm like, really? You're going to put the leads of the first movie in the background and be satisfied? You're not going to be satisfied, you're going to be angry."
Comments / 0