It may be hard to believe, but YG is already a decade into his career. Back in 2010, he caught fire with the success of “Toot It and Boot It” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and he hasn’t looked back since. Over the last decade and change, he’s toured with Lil’ Wayne, hopped on record with Drake and starred in movies with Snoop Dogg. Simply put, he’s cemented himself as a staple on the West Coast. Still, he’s continuing to build a legacy that will impact others in the region for years to come. Last year, he teamed up with California’s own Mozzy for a joint album and he dropped a compilation with his record imprint, 4Hunnid. This year, he’s turning back toward his solo career as he releases his sixth studio album, I Got Issues.

