Read full article on original website
Related
The Full "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Trailer Is Out, And A Lot Of People Think Shuri Is The New Black Panther
Fans have a pretty good guess of who will carry on the Black Panther title.
The Bling Ring’s Nick Prugo Calls Gabby Neiers’ Confession a ‘Feeble Attempt … to Follow Alexis’ Blueprint to Notoriety’
Nick Prugo reacted to Gabby and Alexis Neiers sharing an Instagram Live in which Gabby confessed to her involvement in the Bling Ring.
Kevin Feige Explains Why T’Challa Was Not Recast For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Fans began thinking about the next Black Panther film the moment they walked out of the theater in 2018. Fortunately, time has sped by and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to hit theaters in under two months. Unfortunately, the star of the first film, Chadwick Boseman, will not be around to enjoy the success of the second film. Boseman passed away in August 2020 and a major hole was left in the hearts of film fans and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Initially, fans were unsure who would play the role of T’Challa in the sequel, but Marvel has made the decision to remove the role from the new movie.
Pharrell, Lena Waithe To Produce HBO Max Roller Skating Comedy
Pharrell has worked with pretty much everyone there is to work with in the world of music, so he’s transitioning his talents into film. The legendary producer’s creative imprint, i am OTHER, is teaming up with Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions to produce a roller skating comedy called Rollin’ for HBO Max.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beyoncé Rumored To Begin Touring In Summer 2023
This summer, there has been no shortage of major artists hitting the road for world tours. Bad Bunny just sold out Yankee Stadium, Harry Styles put on 15 shows at Madison Square Garden and Kendrick Lamar is bringing the pgLang from city to city around the world. Not to mention, The Weeknd has been selling out entire stadiums in support of Dawn FM. With all the great shows that have taken place this year, Beyoncé plans to take things to a new level in 2023.
YG Shares The ‘I Got Issues’ Tracklist
YG has unveiled the tracklist for his forthcoming album, I Got Issues. The California native has recruited the likes of Mozzy, J. Cole, Roddy Ricch, Nas, Moneybagg Yo, H.E.R, Post Malone, Duki and Cuco for his latest body of work. Not to mention, it will also include production from Gibbo, DJ Swish, Mike Crook and many others.
Tyler Perry Offers Update On ‘Sister Act III’
Tyler Perry stopped by The View this morning and offered a positive update regarding the forthcoming Sister Act sequel. “I love the idea of us making this happen but you know, the Hollywood system moves a little slower than I’d like to,” the Sister Act producer. “So we’ve...
YG Debuts ‘I Got Issues’
It may be hard to believe, but YG is already a decade into his career. Back in 2010, he caught fire with the success of “Toot It and Boot It” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and he hasn’t looked back since. Over the last decade and change, he’s toured with Lil’ Wayne, hopped on record with Drake and starred in movies with Snoop Dogg. Simply put, he’s cemented himself as a staple on the West Coast. Still, he’s continuing to build a legacy that will impact others in the region for years to come. Last year, he teamed up with California’s own Mozzy for a joint album and he dropped a compilation with his record imprint, 4Hunnid. This year, he’s turning back toward his solo career as he releases his sixth studio album, I Got Issues.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer To Write ‘Fantastic Four’ Film For Marvel
Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer will write the next Fantastic Four film for Marvel, according to Deadline. News of Springer and Kaplan’s involvement comes one week after Marvel’s Kevin Feige revealed that Matt Shakman would direct the picture. However, insiders suggest Springer and Kaplan have been working on the film behind the scenes long before Shakman signed on to direct.
Khary Payton Says Season Two Of ‘Invincible’ Is ‘Finished’
There is promising news regarding the latest season of Amazon Prime Video’s animated superhero drama, Invincible. During a recent interview with The Movie Dweeb, actor Khary Payton, best known for his role as Black Samson, explained that heavy workloads at various animation studios have caused the show to take a lengthy layoff. However, he did reveal that season two of the series was “finished” and the crew had already begun working on season three.
Offset Sets Release Date For Sophomore Solo Album
Offset has shared the release date for his sophomore solo album. The Georgia native took to Twitter to announce that his second project will arrive on November 11, 2022. Thus far, he has revealed that his 13-track project will include “54321” and “Code” featuring Moneybagg Yo. It will also reportedly feature a collaboration with Chlöe Bailey.
Will Smith To Produce Film Adaptation Of ‘Brilliance’
Will Smith is on his way back to Hollywood following an altercation with Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards in March. Six months later, Deadline reports that Smith has signed on to produce and potentially star in the film adaptation of the Brilliance book series. “If 1% of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Netflix Shares The First Look At ‘The Mole’ Reboot
The Mole arrived on ABC in the U.S. at the turn of the century after a successful run in Belgium. Over the course of seven years, Ahmad Rashad and Anderson Cooper led the popular reality competition series before it ultimately ended in 2008. Nearly fifteen years later after its final goodbye on cable television, the series is back in a new way on Netflix. This week, the streaming giant shared the first look at the revamped edition of the popular reality series.
Hugh Jackman To Return As Wolverine In ‘Deadpool III’
Many of those who leave a trail of greatness in their path return to their past and attempt to extend their legacy just a bit more. Michael Jordan stepped away from the game of basketball and returned to win three more NBA titles. Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter stepped away from the world of music and returned to tour the world and win more Grammy Awards. In the world of film, Hugh Jackman is attempting to get into that company. After building a rabid fan base through a number of X-Men roles, Jackman is reportedly stepping back into the role of Wolverine in the next Deadpool film.
‘Blade’ Director Leaves Film Due To Production Schedule Conflicts
Next summer, Wesley Snipes and company will not only celebrate the 25th anniversary of Blade, but Marvel will also welcome in Mahershala Ali and company to the family as they launch the latest Blade film. At the moment, Marvel is scheduled to begin filming this fall, but it appears that may be delayed, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Bassam Tariq will no longer direct the superhero film.
Marvel Unleashes The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer
The time has come! Marvel has unveiled the first full-length trailer for the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Guess what? It’s everything that fans have been waiting for. From the introduction of Shuri as the Black Panther to M’Baku addressing the stakes of what may go down, the trailer is nothing but 130 seconds of non-stop action. Not to be forgotten, the latest sneak peek offers insight into Marvel’s tribute to the late, great Chadwick Boseman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Original Cast Members Return For Netflix Reboot
Nearly 40 years after the original film debuted in theaters, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot will return for the Netflix sequel, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Reinhold, Ashton, Reiser and Pinchot will appear alongside Eddie Murphy one more time as well as newcomers Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Details regarding the film’s plot remain relatively unclear, but initial reports point to Murphy’s Axel Foley returning to the City of Angels to solve more mysteries.
Alex Vaughn Sets Release Date For ‘The Hurtbook’
LVRN’s newest signee, Alex Vaughn, has set a release date for her latest release. The PG County native will share her new EP, The Hurtbook, on October 7, 2022. “I haven’t dropped a body of work in so long. I’m so excited to share this music with you,” she wrote.
Smino Teams Up With J. Cole For ’90 Proof’
It has been a long time coming for Smino fans. Over time, the fans have heard a number of different things from and about his new project. Just last year, he dropped one of the feel-good anthems of 2021, “I Deserve” featuring NOS. Not long thereafter, Smino chopped it up with the late, great Teddy Ray and revealed the album title, Love For Rent. Unfortunately, there has been little movement regarding the project since then. However, that will all change this weekend as the St. Louis native delivers a new track called “90 Proof” featuring J. Cole.
‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Season Three To Begin In January
Bumpy Johnson will be making his way down Malcolm X Boulevard in a Rolls Royce this winter. EPIX has announced that its hit series, Godfather of Harlem, will return for a new season on January 15, 2023. “Bumpy is back,” one fan commented. “Yes, can’t wait,” another fan wrote....
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0