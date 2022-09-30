The Gersh Agency and The Cartel have signed writer-director Mohit “Mo” Ramchandani, who recently directed the indie feature Bonded. Born in Mumbai, India and raised in London, Ramchandani initially worked as a film producer on projects that starred Paul Rudd, Anne Hathaway, Jamie Dornan, Luke Wilson and Tim Roth, among others.More from The Hollywood ReporterGersh Ups Matt Vioral and Sandra Lucchesi to Partner'For Diego' Director Miguel Flatow Signs With Rain (Exclusive)NFT Artist Diana Sinclair Signs With UTA, Sets Auction at Christie's He also directed the short film Devil’s Creek before helming Bonded, which stars Alfredo Castro, Paulina Gaitan, Francisco Denis and Diego...

MOVIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO