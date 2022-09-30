ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsTimes

Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region

Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
WESTON, CT
NewsTimes

M&T Bank reports 325 layoffs in CT, plans to cut 333 more jobs

BRIDGEPORT — M&T Bank has laid off 325 employees in Connecticut related to its acquisition of People’s United Bank, while it is planning to eliminate another 333 positions and hiring for about 350 other jobs, the highly scrutinized company disclosed in a letter this week to state Attorney General William Tong.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Week 4 Connecticut high school football top performers

A look at some of the top performances from high school football for Week 4:. Darnell Bronson, New Milford: Was 9-for-13 for 170 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran for 153 yards and a score on 17 carries in a 36-28 loss to Masuk. Talan Bunsie, Seymour: Caught a...
CONNECTICUT STATE

