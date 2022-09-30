Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NewsTimes
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
NewsTimes
Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region
Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
NewsTimes
With Virginia's governor at his side, Republican Bob Stefanowski takes different approach to campaign
With recent public opinion polls showing him trailing by double digits, including low favorability among women, Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski was determined to show a softer side. His campaign was releasing a new ad playing off the barrage of attacks from Gov. Ned Lamont’s re-election campaign casting his...
NewsTimes
M&T Bank reports 325 layoffs in CT, plans to cut 333 more jobs
BRIDGEPORT — M&T Bank has laid off 325 employees in Connecticut related to its acquisition of People’s United Bank, while it is planning to eliminate another 333 positions and hiring for about 350 other jobs, the highly scrutinized company disclosed in a letter this week to state Attorney General William Tong.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
Robert Miller: Acorns are in short supply this year. What it means for deer, bears, mice, and you
The table for the autumnal feast will be short its main dish this year. Acorns are in short supply. In turn, there will be a cascade of events that will affect dozens of species — those that scurry, those that stalk, those that browse, those that fly, those that suck blood.
NewsTimes
CT Insider-WFSB poll respondents say inflation, taxes are top issues ahead of November election
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Although there is a low unemployment rate in Connecticut, inflation, taxes, the economy and government spending are the top issues voters are considering as they make choices for governor. The CT Insider/Channel 3 Eyewitness News/ Western New England University...
NewsTimes
Week 4 Connecticut high school football top performers
A look at some of the top performances from high school football for Week 4:. Darnell Bronson, New Milford: Was 9-for-13 for 170 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran for 153 yards and a score on 17 carries in a 36-28 loss to Masuk. Talan Bunsie, Seymour: Caught a...
Comments / 0