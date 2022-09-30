Stanislaus law enforcement soon to receive aid on mental health calls

Mental health professionals will soon assist Modesto officers with calls 02:02

MODESTO — Mental health professionals will soon assist officers in Stanislaus county with all mental health-related calls.

Officials with the Stanislaus County Behavioral Health Services are calling the program the "Mobile Crisis Team."

Six clinicians will team up with officers and respond directly to anyone experiencing any mental health-related issue.

CBS13 spoke with residents in the area who say it comes at a critical time. "If they can de-escalate it before the police have to get physical, that's money well spent," Dan Powers said.

The program is a partnership between Stanislaus County Behavioral Health Services and the Modesto Police Department. It comes after the agency saw an uptick in calls during the pandemic.

"It's about providing the right intervention in the right place at the right time," Services Director Tony Vartan said.

Vartan says their goal is to respond quickly and effectively by focusing on de-escalating a situation.

"It's a win-win situation for our partnership with law enforcement to do this because we will be right there at the scene."

Responding crews will also be able to decide where to transport an individual after the situation is resolved and whether behavioral health services are needed.

"When it's provided early on, it is more effective and shortens the duration of the individuals suffering from certain symptoms," Vartan said.

Vartan expects the program to be operational in November.