Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams
Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
NBA・
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers' Starting Five: "This Is Gonna Be A Rough Year."
Los Angeles Lakers fans weren't happy looking at new coach Darvin Ham's potential starting five. Ahead of the upcoming season, the lineup sees Damian Jones at center, Anthony Davis at power forward, LeBron James at small forward, while Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook come in as shooting guard and point guard respectively.
Suns React to Stunning Preseason Loss Against Australian Opponent
It was the first time in seven years that a non-NBA team beat an NBA squad in the United States.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Will Only Trade Draft Picks For Deal That Returns Them To Contender Status
After last years chaotic campaign, many fans and analysts have been practically begging for the Lakers to move on from Russell Westbrook. But to trade him now, L.A. would likely have to either take back a large salary or give up their own future picks in the deal. According to...
Houston Rockets, OKC Thunder Trade Complete 8-Player Trade
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been busy in the early days of NBA training camp making some trades. They completed a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, acquiring Maurice Harkless, a 2029 second-round pick, and other draft considerations in exchange for Vit Krejci. Harkless was absorbed into the disabled...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Former Assistant Mike Penberthy Believes Russell Westbrook Was ‘Very Coachable’
Russell Westbrook will seemingly have a chance to redeem himself after a nightmare first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook ended 2021-22 averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists. However, the 2017 NBA MVP shot just 44.4% from the field and 29.8% from downtown, was sloppy with the ball in his hands, and lacked effort on the defensive end.
Rachel Nichols Addresses ESPN Controversy, Departure
The NBA reporter left the network last year over controversial comments regarding Maria Taylor and ESPN’s diversity history.
NBA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Thunder Trade Fallout: Who Has the Best Chance to Stick in OKC
After Oklahoma City agreed to an eight-player deal this week, the team's front office will have even more personnel decisions to make.
Jazz Blown Out by Raptors in Preseason Debut: What we Learned
The Utah Jazz kickoff the preseason in forgettable fashion.
Sooners Wire reacts to Oklahoma's blowout loss
USC fans and Oklahoma fans had a lot to say in the offseason after Lincoln Riley came to USC and Brent Venables replaced Riley at Oklahoma. Brent Venables is trying to build back the Sooners and remake them in his image, but it’s clear that process will take some time.
Klay Thompson Reveals Mental Block Stopping Him From Japan Preseason Games
Klay Thompson wanted to play in Japan, but just mentally couldn't.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston Rockets Officially Announce 8-Player Trade
On Friday, the Houston Rockets officially announced an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The deal included former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
Golden State Warriors Reportedly "In Talks" To Sign 2019 First Round Pick
According to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors "are in talks" with 2019 first-round pick Ty Jerome for a training camp deal.
Timberwolves’ Towns Was Hospitalized With Serious Infection
Minnesota’s star big man reportedly had to be hospitalized last week and was on bed rest for days.
thecomeback.com
NBA world clowns Suns after embarrassing loss
Since they were routed at home by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals in May, things haven’t exactly gone smoothly for the Phoenix Suns. A potential trade for Kevin Durant never came to fruition. Owner Robert Sarver was suspended for workplace misconduct and is now moving towards selling the team. Things didn’t get any better on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lakers News: L.A.'s Reticence To Add Bojan Bogdanovic, Other Players Indicative Of Long-Term Plans
Reading the smoke signals about the Lakers' intentions moving forward.
Lakers News: Where Non-LeBron Lakers Rank In ESPN's Top 100
Did anybody not named Anthony Davis even make the cut?
Longhorns Lose Commitment from In-State WR Jonah Wilson
The Longhorns lost a big playmaker from the 2023 class on Saturday.
Spurs at Rockets: Sunday’s stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info
In the first game in front of home fans for Houston’s 2022 draft class of three first-round rookies, the Rockets play host to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night at Toyota Center. Both in-state division rivals are in the relatively early stages of rebuilding projects as they work to return to past glory.
Comments / 0