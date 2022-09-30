ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Clooney's wife Amal dazzles in a gold chandelier fringe gown as the couple arrive to host their first-ever Albie Awards at New York Public Library

By Sonia Horon For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney looked ever the golden couple as they arrived to host the Clooney Foundation's first ever Justice Albie Awards at The New York Public Library on Thursday.

The glamorous human rights lawyer, 44, dazzled in a gold chandelier fringe gown that showed off her toned arms and highlighted her statuesque figure, while the Ocean's Eleven star, 61, looked dapper in a dark tuxedo.

The Albie Awards are set to honor 'journalists, human rights leaders and other global justice defenders who "are at great risk for what they do,"' according to the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4annd0_0iFz4apG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tqqeo_0iFz4apG00

The event is named after Albie Sachs, a South African lawyer and judge who was imprisoned for his fight against apartheid.

Amal - who celebrated her eighth wedding anniversary to George on Tuesday - accessorized her sparkly look with a matching gold purse, open-toe silver heels, a chunky bangle and a pair of gold earrings.

The Lebanese-British attorney wore her chestnut locks in voluminous curls for the special occasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26gAMQ_0iFz4apG00
Dazzling: The glamorous human rights lawyer, 44, dazzled in a gold chandelier fringe gown that showed off her toned arms and highlighted her statuesque figure
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0trGaV_0iFz4apG00
Sparkling: Amal accessorized her sparkly look with a matching gold purse, open-toe silver heels, a chunky bangle and a pair of gold earrings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LMzti_0iFz4apG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KlINQ_0iFz4apG00
Brunette beauty: The Lebanese-British attorney wore her chestnut locks in voluminous curls for the special occasion

As for glam, the beauty - who wed the actor in 2014 - rocked a bright red lipstick, voluminous eyelashes, and sparkly golden eye makeup.

Meanwhile her Hollywood heartthrob husband accessorized his elegant look with a black bowtie and black dress shoes.

George rocked his usual silver hair and his silver and pepper beard, which was neatly trimmed for the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ue3Y4_0iFz4apG00
The look of love: The couple - who celebrated her eighth wedding anniversary on Tuesday - gave each other an adoring gaze
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YrPZ3_0iFz4apG00
Red hot: As for glam, the beauty - who wed the actor in 2014 - rocked a bright red lipstick, voluminous eyelashes, and sparkly golden eye makeup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jpQaK_0iFz4apG00
Dapper: The Ocean's Eleven star, 61, looked dapper in a dark tuxedo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hmR6P_0iFz4apG00
The usual: George rocked his usual silver hair and his silver and pepper beard, which was neatly trimmed for the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AU9zC_0iFz4apG00
Glitzy: The well dressed pair were seen entering the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3brqv5_0iFz4apG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187BGW_0iFz4apG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iF6A8_0iFz4apG00
Pretty woman: The Pretty Woman star wore a matching blazer draper over her shoulder and had her auburn tresses cascading down her shoulders in light curls
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074k4f_0iFz4apG00
Lowkey glam: The A-list actress opted for natural makeup, with just a dash of mascara and light lipstick for the night

Clooney's Ticket to Paradise co-star Julia Roberts, 54, was the epitome of elegance in a black button up top with pink and orange stripes tucked into a chick floor-length black skirt.

The Pretty Woman star wore a matching blazer draper over her shoulder and had her auburn tresses cascading down her shoulders in light curls.

The A-list actress opted for natural makeup, with just a dash of mascara and light lipstick for the night.

Meanwhile the man being honored, Justice Albie Sachs, was casual for the event, wearing a blue and black silk shirt with black pants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2Fi8_0iFz4apG00
What a duo! Another A-list couple at the premiere was Cindy Crawford, 56, and husband Rande Gerber, 60, who matched in sophisticated black looks 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8vFs_0iFz4apG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2KpV_0iFz4apG00
Model looks: The model showed off her incredible figure in a skintight silk black halter gown, which she paired with black heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBmoc_0iFz4apG00
Flawless: The runway phenomenon showed off her famously flawless features with a touch of pink lipstick and mascara
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00M3JY_0iFz4apG00
Flaunting it! The star showed off her dress in a variety of poses 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gI2QM_0iFz4apG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TwgDo_0iFz4apG00
 Gaze of adoration: The couple - who've been married since 1998 - gave each other an adoring glance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15HoDC_0iFz4apG00
 Sweet on you: The beauty accessorized with a dark clutch and wore sparkly dangling earrings 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qGYSB_0iFz4apG00
Happy to be here: The glamorous pair happily posed for the shutterbugs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b28eB_0iFz4apG00
Stylish four: They also took the time to pose with George and Amal

Another A-list couple at the premiere was Cindy Crawford, 56, and husband Rande Gerber, 60, who matched in sophisticated black looks.

The model showed off her incredible figure in a skintight silk black halter gown, which she paired with black heels. She wore her brunette tresses parted to the side and cascading down in light waves.

The beauty accessorized with a dark clutch and wore sparkly dangling earrings for the event.

The runway phenomenon showed off her famously flawless features with a touch of pink lipstick and mascara.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TmnU2_0iFz4apG00
Thrilling: Also at the event was singer Dua Lipa, 27, who thrilled in a skintight black gown with gold buttons
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03aY7z_0iFz4apG00
Lovely: Lipa wore her brunette tresses in a chic updo, with a few strands left out and accessorized with dangling earrings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XKNEy_0iFz4apG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGj94_0iFz4apG00
Natural beauty: The English hitmaker rocked a dark-colored lipstick for the night and highlighted her naturally stunning features with just a touch of lipstick and mascara

Meanwhile her other half looked handsome in a black suit and tie, and matching black dress shoes.

Also at the event was singer Dua Lipa, 27, who thrilled in a skintight black gown with gold buttons.

Lipa wore her brunette tresses in a chic updo, with a few strands left out and accessorized with dangling earrings.

The English hitmaker rocked a dark-colored lipstick for the night and highlighted her naturally stunning features with just a touch of lipstick and mascara.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cO631_0iFz4apG00
Head turner: Jodie Turner-Smith, 36, was a head turner in a spectacularly dramatic multi-tier transparent black tulle gown with a mermaid tail
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r3wlS_0iFz4apG00
Magnificent: The actress teamed the magnificent look with a black clutch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zpdee_0iFz4apG00
With the makeup guru: She was seen posing with British makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42MzMu_0iFz4apG00
Wow! Drew Barrymore, 47, dazzled in a black gown, which she teamed with unique clear chunky bangles and a black clutch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45nm7r_0iFz4apG00
Curls: The Golden Globe Award winner wore her brunette tresses in curls cascading down her back
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pDPWH_0iFz4apG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ayjoS_0iFz4apG00
Light glam: The beauty wore light makeup for the event, including pink lipstick and a touch of mascara
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ICcOH_0iFz4apG00
Volume! Drew wore showed off her voluminous 'do while giving the camera a coy glance

Her outing came after the singer and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah set rumors that they are dating flying after the two were pictured kissing and hugging on a cozy date night out in New York City on Wednesday.

Drew Barrymore, 47, dazzled in a black gown, which she teamed with unique clear chunky bangles and a black clutch.

The Golden Globe Award winner wore her brunette tresses in curls cascading down her back. The beauty wore light makeup for the event, including pink lipstick and a touch of mascara.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J45Jj_0iFz4apG00
Smart look: Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone, 25, looked smart in a black velvet suit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6Tjo_0iFz4apG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jgWGS_0iFz4apG00
Bangs: The model wore her chocolate tresses in a straight style, with her bangs slightly curled 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T3CvP_0iFz4apG00
A sight to behold: Phoebe Dynevor, 27 was a sight to behold in a plunging white silk gown that showed off her enviable physique and featured a front cape
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LfYP0_0iFz4apG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R4eZP_0iFz4apG00
Red vision: Zoey Deutch, 27, was a vision in a red hot gown which she teamed with red lipstick and gold jewelry 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OGlYv_0iFz4apG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YpG57_0iFz4apG00
Toned: The beauty showed off her toned arms from the side
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8Fhg_0iFz4apG00
The dream team: Turner-Smith seen with Tilbury, Gemma Chan, Deutch, Dynevor and Demetra Pinsent
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5Nxo_0iFz4apG00
90's vibes: Lori Harvey, 25, showed off her trim abs in a bedazzled white zip-up top and a matching skirt. She also wore an oversized bedazzled shirt and quirky large bow earrings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SgkuI_0iFz4apG00
Cool gal: The model wore glowy makeup for the day, featuring a glossy lipstick and smokey eyeshadow 

Jodie Turner-Smith, 36, was a head turner in a spectacularly dramatic multi-tier transparent black tule gown with a mermaid tail. The actress teamed the magnificent look with a black clutch.

She was also seen posing with British makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, 49, who wowed in a plunging black and white dress.

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone, 25, looked smart in a black velvet suit. She paired it with open-toe high heels. The star also emphasized her eyes with dark eyeliner. The model wore her chocolate tresses in a straight style, with her bangs slightly curled.

Phoebe Dynevor, 27 was a sight to behold in a plunging white backless silk gown that showed off her enviable physique and featured a front cape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZSmG3_0iFz4apG00
Family affair: Hollywood legend Meryl Streep, 73, wore a simple black set and was seen attending with daughter Grace Gummer, 36, and her husband Mark Ronson, 47
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c3ujA_0iFz4apG00
Close: The trio held hands on the red carpet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lYrXW_0iFz4apG00
Vintage glam: Grace was the picture of sophistication in a vintage-inspired white gown with a tear-drop cut-out on the cleavage, while the songwriter looked classically handsome in a velvet tuxedo 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7aKZ_0iFz4apG00
Coordinating: Ethan Hawke, 51, was handsome as ever in a black velvet suit which coordinated with his wife Ryan Hawke's velvet pantsuit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vgUZb_0iFz4apG00
Date night: The Academy Award nominee wore his hair slicked back for the night, while his wife wore her golden tresses down
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pYXqI_0iFz4apG00
Dynamic duo: Oscar Isaac, 43, brought wife Elvira Lind, 41, as his date. The Guatemalan-born actor looked dashing in a black tuxedo and bowtie, while Elvira opted for a pop of color in a tie dye green gown

Hollywood legend Meryl Streep, 73, wore a simple black set and was seen attending with daughter Grace Gummer, 36, and her husband Mark Ronson, 47.

Grace was the picture of sophistication in a vintage-inspired white gown with a tear-drop cut-out on the cleavage, while the songwriter looked classically handsome in a velvet tuxedo.

The trio held hands on the red carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aZrcn_0iFz4apG00
Versace gal: Designer Donatella Versace, 67, stunned in a shimmering metallic iridescent gown - no doubt of her own design - and wore matching shimmery iridescent eyeshadow 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fU0mO_0iFz4apG00
Feeling blue: Gayle King, 67, looked stylish as ever in a blue gown, but appeared to have an injured ankle which was covered in a bandage

Zoey Deutch, 27, was a vision in a red hot gown which she teamed with red lipstick and gold jewelry. The actress wore her blonde tresses slicked back into a classy ponytail.

Lori Harvey, 25, showed off her trim abs in a bedazzled white zip-up top and a matching skirt. She also wore an oversized bedazzled shirt and quirky large bow earrings.

Gayle King, 67, looked stylish as ever in a blue gown, but appeared to have an injured ankle which was covered in a bandage.

Ethan Hawke, 51, was handsome as ever in a black velvet suit which coordinated with his wife Ryan Hawke's velvet pantsuit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TElpd_0iFz4apG00
Man of the hour: The man being honored, Justice Albie Sachs, wore a blue and black silk shirt with black pants
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MGDt1_0iFz4apG00
Sophisticated: Julianna Margulies, 56, was the picture of sophistication in a halter black gown, which she paired with a matching clutch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PDVu1_0iFz4apG00
Bewitching: The Good Wife star wore her black tresses slicked back for the night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3spKsa_0iFz4apG00
Pretty pair: The actress was accompanied by her attorney husband Keith Lieberthal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tnrwz_0iFz4apG00
Plunging: Stephanie March, 48, looked flawless in a plunging black gown, which she teamed with a gold clutch and sparkling earrings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BEZm1_0iFz4apG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gBKyv_0iFz4apG00
Standing out: Tracee Ellis Ross, 49, thrilled in a black tulle sleeveless gown with a yellow bow detail
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KKhEf_0iFz4apG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OshOM_0iFz4apG00
The wow factor: Charlotte Tilbury, 49, wowed in a plunging black and white dress belted in at the waist

The Academy Award nominee wore his hair slicked back for the night, while his wife wore her golden tresses down.

Tracee Ellis Ross, 49, thrilled in a black tulle sleeveless gown with a yellow bow detail. She paired the look with simple black heels and wore her tresses in a voluminous style.

Oscar Isaac, 43, brought wife Elvira Lind, 41, as his date. The Guatemalan-born actor looked dashing in a black tuxedo and bowtie. Meanwhile his wife opted for a pop of color in a tie dye green gown.

Designer Donatella Versace, 67, stunned in a shimmering metallic iridescent gown - no doubt of her own design - and wore matching shimmery iridescent eyeshadow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44uwb8_0iFz4apG00
Flowing look: Alfre Woodard, 69, looked lovely in a multi-color green, yellow, and blue flowing dress, which she paired with gold sandals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JHeMw_0iFz4apG00
Night with hubby: She attended the event with film producer husband Roderick Spencer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25uOMK_0iFz4apG00
 Black silk: Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry showed off her tan legs in a black silk gown and silver heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NV9AS_0iFz4apG00
With Amal: Barry mingled with Amal on the red carpet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MfMQs_0iFz4apG00
Saucy: Comedian Phoebe Robinson, 38, showed off her toned legs in a black dress with a saucy thigh-high split, while Kenyan activist Dr Josephine Kulea, 38, wore a unique plaid gown paired with a multi-color standout headpiece
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YbyZa_0iFz4apG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQfob_0iFz4apG00
The honorees: George and Amal pose with event honorees (L-R) Alina Stefanovic, Sara-Christine Dallain, Oumda Alfateh Younous Haroun, Wanjiru Wahome, Maria Ressa, Josephine Kulea and Albie Sachs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K3umD_0iFz4apG00
Selfies: The pair graciously posed for selfies
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kkOz3_0iFz4apG00
Sweet: The coupled pictured with Alina Stefanovic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ySuLT_0iFz4apG00
Special event: The honorees spent time mingling together on the red carpet

Julianna Margulies, 56, was the picture of sophistication in a halter black gown, which she paired with a matching clutch.

The Good Wife star wore her black tresses slicked back for the night, and was accompanied by her attorney husband Keith Lieberthal.

Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry showed off her tan legs in a black silk gown and silver heels and was seen mingling with Amal on the red carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sqfjt_0iFz4apG00
Inside: Oscar Isaac and Dua were seen mingling inside the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EvqSf_0iFz4apG00
Chatting it up: The duo appeared engaged in a happy conversation 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aDGIU_0iFz4apG00
Making the rounds: She was also seen taking a snap with singer Aloe Blacc, 43
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cyprC_0iFz4apG00
Fashionable ladies: Versace was spotted with Deutch inside the event

Stephanie March, 48, looked flawless in a plunging black gown, which she teamed with a gold clutch and sparkling earrings.

The beauty opted for a bright red lipstick and flashed her megawatt Hollywood smile for the cameras.

Comedian Phoebe Robinson, 38, showed off her toned legs in a black dress with a saucy thigh-high split.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40SIrX_0iFz4apG00
Happy to pose: Mr and Mrs Clooney stopped outside before entering the building 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rB0XN_0iFz4apG00
Charismatic: At one point the charismatic actor borrowed a camera from one of the photographers and shot his own snaps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pVQT_0iFz4apG00
Arriving: George and Amal were seen arriving to their event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e991e_0iFz4apG00
Hand in hand: The couple locked arms as they made their way to an awaiting car to take them to the library 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24OlZg_0iFz4apG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NEVv5_0iFz4apG00
Affectionate: The affectionate duo were all smiles as they left their hotel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pg7GS_0iFz4apG00
Night out: Amal showed off her flawless makeup and bouncy locks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37yilR_0iFz4apG00
Silver fox: George told Access Hollywood on the red carpet: 'There’s a lot of work to get people here. We had to write ambassadors to get people out, to get people visas to come in here, so it’s been a long process to get everyone here'

Kenyan activist Dr Josephine Kulea, 38, wore a unique plaid gown paired with a multi-color necklace and a matching standout headpiece.

Alfre Woodard, 69, looked lovely in a multi-color green, yellow, and blue flowing dress, which she paired with gold sandals. She attended the event with film producer husband Roderick Spencer.

Other nominees at the event included Alina Stefanovic, Sara-Christine Dallain, Oumda Alfateh Younous Haroun, Wanjiru Wahome, Maria Ressa, Josephine Kulea and Albie Sachs.

George told Access Hollywood on the red carpet: 'This event, in general, has just been a lot of planning. There’s a lot of work to get people here. We had to write ambassadors to get people out, to get people visas to come in here, so it’s been a long process to get everyone here.'

The couple also wrote on the Clooney Foundation for Justice website about their goal: 'We believe that justice must be waged — it doesn’t just happen.'

'So when journalists are locked up just for doing their job, we try to get them out of prison. When young girls are denied the right to study, work, or marry when they want, we help them fight for their rights through the courts. When minorities are targeted for genocide, we help trigger trials against the perpetrators.'

Comments / 0

