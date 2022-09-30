Read full article on original website
Bill Maher suggests Biden bump Kamala Harris from Dem ticket in 2024: 'I just think she's a bad politician'
Liberal comedian Bill Maher suggested President Biden should find a different running mate ahead of 2024 since Vice President Kamala Harris is "just not popular anywhere."
Bill Maher defends Biden from complaints of his age following 'Where's Jackie?' gaffe
Liberal comedian Bill Maher offered a full-throated defense for President Biden after he called out for the late Rep. Jackie Walorski by name at a White House event this week.
'The View' hosts, crowd groan when Sarah Huckabee Sanders floated as Trump running mate in 2024
"The View" hosts groaned as NYT's Maggie Haberman said people close to Donald Trump have mentioned Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sen. Tim Scott as potential running mates.
Retired 3-star Coast Guard vice admiral calls out Biden administration for 'misguided' military vax mandate
A top retired Coast Guard official is calling out the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for being an "ideological purge" against religious service members who are being denied exemptions.
SEAN HANNITY: Washington is now led by some of the dumbest, most incompetent people on the face of the earth
Sean Hannity discussed how the Biden administration's policies and reckless spending have left our economy in shambles on "Hannity."
Russian nuclear submarine armed with 'doomsday' weapon disappears from Arctic harbor: report
Russia's Belgorod nuclear submarine is no longer operating in the Arctic. NATO has warned its member countries that Putin may be testing the vessel's "doomsday" weapon.
Kamala Harris ripped for claiming government's Hurricane Ian relief will prioritize ‘communities of color’
Twitter users hounded Vice President Kamala Harris after she claimed that federal hurricane relief will be provided based on "equity," prioritizing "communities of color."
‘Monster’: Jeffrey Dahmer survivor never recovered after harrowing escape from killer, defense attorney says
Defense attorney Paul Ksicinski former client, Tracy Edwards, escaped from Jeffrey Dahmer's Milwaukee, Wisconsin apartment on the night of July 22, 1991.
Joy Reid says DeSantis warning to looters in Ian’s aftermath is like racist threat from ‘segregationist’
MSNBC's Joy Reid accused Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., of using racist, segregationist tropes when warning looters not to invade homes of Hurricane Ian survivors.
Vermont girls volleyball players banned from locker room after objection to transgender student: Report
A Vermont high school volleyball player says members of her team were banned from the high school locker room after objecting to changing with a transgender student.
A leftist victory in Brazil's election could be the lifeline Cuba, Venezuela need right now
As Brazilians go to the polls this weekend some analysts are concerned that a leftist victory could strengthen the dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela. Others question whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat if he loses.
Fugitive caught 7 years after allegedly strangling Utah mom, dumping body in Colorado
Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, has been arrested in connection with the 2015 murder of Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez, a Utah mother of three, after seven years.
Cindy Crawford stuns as she and Rande Gerber attend The Clooney Foundation's award night in New York City
Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber were seen attending George and Amal Clooney's first-ever Albie Awards event in New York City on Thursday night.
The 'scary stuff' Biden's White House and DOJ might have done to attack parents: Jim Jordan
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, weighed in on the alleged collusion between the National School Boards Association and President Biden's government on "Life, Liberty & Levin."
VP confronted over hurricane relief comments, Native American tribes rip Biden admin, and more top headlines
NO COMMENT - VP Kamala Harris dodges question about dispersing Hurricane Ian relief based on 'equity
During Texas debate with Gov. Greg Abbott, Beto O'Rourke supporters sound off
During a Friday night debate between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke, watch party attendees share why they're backing the Democratic candidate.
Ime Udoka made crude remarks that led to yearlong suspension: report
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka used crude language to a female staffer he began a relationship with, which led to the severity of his suspension, according to a new report.
New York City 15-year-old shot during argument in the Bronx, police searching for two suspects
A 15-year-old was shot once in the ankle after getting into a "verbal dispute" with two suspects on a Bronx street on Friday evening, according to the NYPD.
Ana Navarro invokes Trump's dead ex-wife over McConnell remarks: One of them is 'buried in his golf course'
Ana Navarro invoked Donald Trump's ex-wife Ivana Trump, who died in July, while discussing his comments about Mitch McConnell during Monday's episode of the View.
