now this is what the federal government is supposed to do step in when help is needed no no politics is needed if you can send money to Ukraine you can send money to Florida end of story.
It's sick and deranged,to use a tragedy to manipulate public opinion about any man that is victim of force of nature. People are dying suffering and lost all. No governor has state funds to deal with a category 4 hurricane. Yet here we are ,the media won't put aside politics and show compassion and support. Instead they smear the man. Dogs
seeking federal assistance to help tax paying Americans is changing his stance ? If Biden can send billions of our tax dollars to Ukraine he can help his own without all of this political BS
Related
Joy Reid says DeSantis warning to looters in Ian’s aftermath is like racist threat from ‘segregationist’
George Clooney says he and wife Amal made a 'terrible mistake' by having their twins learn Italian
Chuck Schumer says Nancy Pelosi is ‘in trouble,’ declares Democrats will lose House: report
DeSantis slammed for not mentioning that the Biden Administration paid for the $1,000 bonus checks for first responders
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump said he doesn't 'understand' why Ron DeSantis isn't more appreciative of him: WaPo
DeSantis-appointed Florida official resigns after photo emerges appearing to show him in a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood: report
Disgraced Lincoln Project co-founder claims DeSantis would 'kill his political opponents'
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
RELATED PEOPLE
Kamala Harris ripped for claiming government's Hurricane Ian relief will prioritize ‘communities of color’
Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
Bodies exposed at Florida cemetery in Hurricane Ian aftermath: 'It's hard to believe'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida's Charlie Crist says DOJ should intervene after Ron DeSantis' 'disgusting and vile move' sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Casey DeSantis slams Democratic lieutenant governor hopeful for 'disgusting' joke
Trump says Joe Manchin has gone 'off the rails' and should have been 'brought into the Republican Party long ago'
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Karl Rove: DeSantis won't 'rise to the bait' of Democrats by politicizing Hurricane Ian
Matt Gaetz Votes No On Relief Money As Florida Grapples With Hurricane Ian Aftermath
King Charles III may remove Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's royal titles due to Prince Andrew: expert
Pelosi decimated for claiming illegal immigrants need to stay in Florida to ‘pick the crops down here’
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 1660