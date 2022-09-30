ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Sam Fisher Sr.
now this is what the federal government is supposed to do step in when help is needed no no politics is needed if you can send money to Ukraine you can send money to Florida end of story.

Disared Rain
It's sick and deranged,to use a tragedy to manipulate public opinion about any man that is victim of force of nature. People are dying suffering and lost all. No governor has state funds to deal with a category 4 hurricane. Yet here we are ,the media won't put aside politics and show compassion and support. Instead they smear the man. Dogs

derrick
seeking federal assistance to help tax paying Americans is changing his stance ? If Biden can send billions of our tax dollars to Ukraine he can help his own without all of this political BS

Daily Mail

Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'

Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
