10NEWS
Florida confirms 58 deaths in wake of Hurricane Ian as director warns not to disaster sightsee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida continues its disaster relief and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian while officials work to confirm whether the number of known deaths so far is storm-related or from national causes. A total of 58 deaths have been confirmed as of Monday morning, Florida Department of Law...
10NEWS
Florida Power and Light restores power for 1.6M customers affected by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla — Florida Power and Light restored power for 1.6 million customers as of 6 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson. During a news conference Sunday morning, the spokesperson said that the restoration translated into 75 percent of their customers across the state having their power back on.
10NEWS
'Pets are family': Pets rescued with their owners after severe flooding from Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After heavy rains and flooding across Florida, officials in Orange County shared photos of pets being rescued with their owners in high waters. "Pets are family. Period," Orange County Government wrote in a Facebook post. Orange County Fire Rescue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, and...
10NEWS
Here's who's eligible for federal disaster assistance in Tampa Bay due to Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — President Joe Biden declared a major emergency in Florida due to Hurricane Ian last week, preparing the region to receive federal assistance in the aftermath of the storm. While Individual assistance has been declared by the president for people in the most affected regions, including the...
10NEWS
Biden to visit Florida amid Hurricane Ian's deadly impacts
FLORIDA, USA — President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 5., following the deadly impacts of Hurricane Ian in the southwestern region of the state, the White House announced. He will be joined by First Lady Jill Biden. The White House did not say where...
10NEWS
Hurricane insurance deductibles: What you need to know
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There's a wide variety of damage from Hurricane Ian both here in our area and across the state. Whether you had trees fall on your property, roof damage or your home or car flooded, you're going to want to touch base with your insurance agent.
10NEWS
Florida's gas tax suspension kicks off | Here's what you need to know
FLORIDA, USA — Florida's gas tax suspension officially began on Saturday and will run through the entire month of October. Drivers can expect to save more than 25 centers per gallon on gas, according to the Florida Department of Revenue. As of the latest report from AAA, the state...
10NEWS
Ian's impact: Thousands remain without power in Florida
Tens of thousands of people were awaiting electricity days after Hurricane Ian. Here's the latest.
10NEWS
'She'll have a little piece of my heart forever': Firefighter rescues little girl in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Many St. Augustine first responders are back home with their families after a very busy week. The St. Augustine Fire Chief says they had 26 rescues during Hurricane Ian. One St. Augustine firefighter, Hardus Oberholzer, was part of many of those dangerous missions. He says...
10NEWS
10 Weather: Tampa Bay weekend morning forecast, Friday, Oct 1, 2022
High temperatures will be in the middle 80s with mostly sunny skies. Most noticeably will be dry air which will help the humidity very low.
