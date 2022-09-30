ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
10NEWS

Biden to visit Florida amid Hurricane Ian's deadly impacts

FLORIDA, USA — President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 5., following the deadly impacts of Hurricane Ian in the southwestern region of the state, the White House announced. He will be joined by First Lady Jill Biden. The White House did not say where...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Hurricane insurance deductibles: What you need to know

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There's a wide variety of damage from Hurricane Ian both here in our area and across the state. Whether you had trees fall on your property, roof damage or your home or car flooded, you're going to want to touch base with your insurance agent.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Kevin Guthrie

Comments / 0

Community Policy