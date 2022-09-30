ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

California to include fentanyl testing in ER screening

SB-864, titled “Tyler’s Law,” says if a provider chooses to do a urine drug screen test, fentanyl will be automatically included in that test. The law would ensure the hospital provides testing access and capability. FOX 11's Mario Ramirez reports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Beverly Hills, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
foxla.com

New California law legalizes jaywalking

LOS ANGELES - Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a new law decriminalizing jaywalking in California and legalizing safe street crossings. This means pedestrians can now cross the street outside an intersection or crosswalk without being ticketed as long as it is safe to do so. AB-2147, also known as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Two 3.1-magnitude earthquakes strike SoCal region Monday morning

YORBA LINDA, Calif. - Two separate 3.1-magnitude earthquakes struck in Orange and Riverside counties on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the first quake was reported at 1:24 a.m. Monday about three miles southeast of Yorba Linda with a depth of about 2 miles. Residents reported to the USGS...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Loss#Hair Stylists#Hair Extensions#Social Media Influencer#The University Of Texas#Fox News Digital
foxla.com

Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy