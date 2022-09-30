Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir On Trial Again for MurderLarry LeaseTexas State
Dallas Baseball Fans Seeing Rangers Tickets Spike as Aaron Judge Closing in on HistoryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
foxla.com
These California cities made the list for best places to live in the US
LOS ANGELES - Four cities in California made the list of best places to live in the United States. According to the website Money, they ranked the top 50 cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. In the number one ranking was...
foxla.com
California to include fentanyl testing in ER screening
SB-864, titled “Tyler’s Law,” says if a provider chooses to do a urine drug screen test, fentanyl will be automatically included in that test. The law would ensure the hospital provides testing access and capability. FOX 11's Mario Ramirez reports.
foxla.com
Metro rides are free Wednesday for California Clean Air Day
LOS ANGELES - Metro will offer free rides on all trains and buses Wednesday for California Clean Air Day. California Clean Air Day is an effort by the Coalition for Clean Air to encourage people to improve community health by using public transit. ``The best way for residents of Los...
foxla.com
California first state to restrict use of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal cases
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California on Friday became the first state in the country to limit prosecutors use of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal cases. Assembly Bill 2799 requires a pre-trial hearing to determine if the lyrics are relevant to the case. Assembly member Reginald Jones-Sawyer Sr. championed AB 2799...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
California relaxes standards allowing more ill, dying inmates to be released from prison
Governor Gavin Newsom relaxed standards to allow more ill and dying inmates to be released from state prisons. The new law will allow inmates to be freed if they are permanently medically incapacitated or have a serious and advanced illness "with an end-of-life trajectory," the standard used by the federal prison system.
foxla.com
California will allow past offenders to seal criminal records under new law
LOS ANGELES - California will soon have what proponents call the nation’s most sweeping law to seal criminal records after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation sent to him last week by state legislators. The bill - SB-731 - will automatically seal conviction and arrest records for most ex-offenders who...
foxla.com
New California law legalizes jaywalking
LOS ANGELES - Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a new law decriminalizing jaywalking in California and legalizing safe street crossings. This means pedestrians can now cross the street outside an intersection or crosswalk without being ticketed as long as it is safe to do so. AB-2147, also known as...
foxla.com
Two 3.1-magnitude earthquakes strike SoCal region Monday morning
YORBA LINDA, Calif. - Two separate 3.1-magnitude earthquakes struck in Orange and Riverside counties on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the first quake was reported at 1:24 a.m. Monday about three miles southeast of Yorba Linda with a depth of about 2 miles. Residents reported to the USGS...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
foxla.com
3.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near Banning
A second earthquake struck Southern California on Monday morning. This one was a 3.1-magnitude near the Banning area.
Comments / 0