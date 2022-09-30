ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsburg, OR

nbc16.com

Two-story house fire on E. 12th Avenue closes streets to traffic

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department asked drivers to avoid the area of 11th to 12th Avenues, from Pearl Street to Mill Street due to a house fire. Eugene Springfield Fire reports that the fire was in a two-story house. All of the occupants of the home evacuated. No injuries have been reported at this time.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police bring back party patrols for new school year

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says with the new school year in session for the University of Oregon, it's bringing back party patrols to enforce Eugene's social host ordinance and curtail unruly gatherings. Police say the patrols will focus on illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

'Lane County's Stand Down' wraps up event in assisting veterans

EUGENE, Ore. — The ‘Lane County Stand Down’ wrapped up earlier Friday at the Lane Events Center, with free resources like clothes and medical services. More than 250 people were also able to get services like haircuts, eye exams, and a dental check-up. There were also three...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Bird flu confirmed in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed on Friday a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial flock in Douglas County. According to the USDA, this is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Douglas County....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Two men arrested in Springfield carjacking

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Two men were arrested on charges related to an armed car jacking Friday in Springfield. Springfield Police say just before 12:30 in the afternoon on Friday, September 3, two black males were reported to have approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle to go into a store in the 3100 block of Gateway Street.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Wrong-way I-5 driver arrested on multiple charges including DUII

A woman was arrested Sunday morning and faces multiple charges including DUII after driving the wrong way on I-5 and hitting another vehicle. Oregon State Police say 48-year-old Heather Marie Bolton of Oakridge was driving her grey Hyundai the wrong way on I-5 when when she hit a Ford F150 near milepost 209. The driver of the truck was not injured.
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

North Bend martial arts workshop focuses on safety for walkers and runners

A martial arts school in North Bend joins forces with a Coos Bay running shoe store to equip runners and walkers to navigate dangerous encounters. Northwest Martial Arts (NWMA) in North Bend wants to help keep runners and walkers safe while getting in their steps. There's a workshop happening next month designed to teach the moves.
NORTH BEND, OR
nbc16.com

Firefighters hold fundraiser at Autzen tailgate

EUGENE, Ore. — The International Association of Fire Fighters "Fill the Boots" fundraising campaign took place at Autzen this afternoon. Members from the Eugene Springfield fire departments gathered by the Eugene Science Center to join in on the tailgating festivities, and raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Previously, firefighters raised money through on-the-street campaigns, but about ten years ago they moved to tailgates.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Downtown Coos Bay Halloween Trick or Treat

COOS BAY, Ore. — For Halloween, the Coos Bay Downtown Association (CBDA), along with downtown businesses, are opening their doors for the Downtown Coos Bay Halloween Trick or Treat on Monday, October 31st from 3:00-5:00p.m. in Downtown Coos Bay. CDBA says Trick or Treaters should look for the large...
COOS BAY, OR
nbc16.com

Springfield students dance to celebrate Peace Week

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — For many, Friday is the day to get out and dance. Friday, students from the Academy of Arts and Academics in Springfield recorded their own dance video at Island Park. They did it for the school's Peace Week celebration. A choregraphed dance was given to the...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
#Linus Traffic#Economy#South Coast#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
nbc16.com

Halloween fun begins with 'haunted farm' opening in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Just in time for October, there's a haunted farm that opened on Friday for spooky tours. "We want to make you pee your pants, we want to make you run, we want to make you scream, we want to make you have the time of your life," says Kalin Howard, owner of Strangest Things Haunted Farm.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Crosstown rivalry sparks between Millers and Colts

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — We've reached the halfway point of the high school football season in the Willamette Valley and this year has already been one of the more competitive ones than we've had in seasons. Friday night, September 30, we have another big match-up right here in our backyard.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon volleyball's unstoppable offense dominating Pac-12

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon volleyball team has now started Pac-12 play, not just with three wins, but with three sweeps over top-ranked opponents like Stanford and their win Sunday against Arizona. Now there's no surprise that when the Ducks woke up Sunday morning, they found their name in...
EUGENE, OR

