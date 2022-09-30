Police say they have opened a homicide investigation after two people died following a fire early Saturday morning in Kansas City's Midtown neighborhood. Authorities responded at 4:55 a.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 4100 block of Oak Street (near Hyde park) and discovered two people inside an apartment after firefighters extinguished the blaze, Kansas City Police Officer Donna Drake said.

