Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Infant dies following triple shooting in KCMO last week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An infant who was injured in a triple shooting last Monday has passed away from her injuries. On Monday, Kansas City police notified the media that Desiree Bowden had succumbed to her injuries and been pronounced deceased at the hospital. Bowden, born July 21, was...
Man charged following this weekend’s fatal stabbing in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, over the weekend. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the 500 block of Gladstone Boulevard. Officers went there after receiving a call about...
Shooting victim found dead outside KC residence Thursday is identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting victim who was found dead outside a Kansas City residence on Thursday night has been identified. Kansas City police said they were called to deal with a disturbance to the 4600 block of E. 46th St. just after 10:30 p.m. that day. While...
Woman fatally shot in KCMO late Sunday night is identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a woman in Kansas City late Sunday night. At 11:15 p.m., officers went to a home on Monroe Avenue near E. 44th Street after receiving a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman...
One dead following police shooting in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Lawrence police shot and killed an individual on Sunday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the 1700 block of E. 21st Terrace in Lawrence. They were called out to a residence around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday on a report of criminal damage. Police say they...
Fatal shooting in Independence Saturday night leaves 1 dead
A shooting in the 3900 block of South Redwood Drive resulted in the fatality of one victim Saturday night.
Kansas City police investigating fatal stabbing
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Saturday night. Police were called out to the 500 block of Gladstone around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night. There, they found an individual suffering from a stabbing wound. A person of interest is in...
Excelsior Springs police officer wounded in shooting
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- An Excelsior Springs police officer was wounded in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened near the corner of Kearney Road and Corum Road in the city. It occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Both the officer and suspect were wounded and were transported to...
FBI investigating bank robbery in Leawood, looking for 2 suspects
LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - The authorities are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Leawood and looking for two suspects. The FBI said it happened at about 12:15 p.m. the BMO Harris location at 8840 State Line Rd. One suspect gave the teller a demand note. The suspects then received...
KBI shares more information about fatal officer-involved shooting in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday afternoon, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation shared more information about a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Lawrence on Sunday night. The KBI said that their preliminary information indicates that Lawrence police received a call about a burglary and broken window at a residence...
