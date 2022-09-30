ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Infant dies following triple shooting in KCMO last week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An infant who was injured in a triple shooting last Monday has passed away from her injuries. On Monday, Kansas City police notified the media that Desiree Bowden had succumbed to her injuries and been pronounced deceased at the hospital. Bowden, born July 21, was...
KCTV 5

Man charged following this weekend’s fatal stabbing in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, over the weekend. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the 500 block of Gladstone Boulevard. Officers went there after receiving a call about...
KCTV 5

Woman fatally shot in KCMO late Sunday night is identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a woman in Kansas City late Sunday night. At 11:15 p.m., officers went to a home on Monroe Avenue near E. 44th Street after receiving a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Dead In Kansas City Fire Treated As Homicide Investigation

Police say they have opened a homicide investigation after two people died following a fire early Saturday morning in Kansas City's Midtown neighborhood. Authorities responded at 4:55 a.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 4100 block of Oak Street (near Hyde park) and discovered two people inside an apartment after firefighters extinguished the blaze, Kansas City Police Officer Donna Drake said.
KCTV 5

One dead following police shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Lawrence police shot and killed an individual on Sunday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the 1700 block of E. 21st Terrace in Lawrence. They were called out to a residence around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday on a report of criminal damage. Police say they...
KCTV 5

Kansas City police investigating fatal stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Saturday night. Police were called out to the 500 block of Gladstone around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night. There, they found an individual suffering from a stabbing wound. A person of interest is in...
JC Post

Homicide: 2 dead in Kansas City apartment fire

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police say they have opened a homicide investigation after two people died following a fire early Saturday in Kansas City's Midtown neighborhood,. Authorities responded about 5 a.m. to a report of a structure fire and discovered two people inside an apartment after firefighters extinguished the blaze, Kansas City Police Officer Donna Drake said.
KCTV 5

Excelsior Springs police officer wounded in shooting

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- An Excelsior Springs police officer was wounded in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened near the corner of Kearney Road and Corum Road in the city. It occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday. Both the officer and suspect were wounded and were transported to...
KCTV 5

FBI investigating bank robbery in Leawood, looking for 2 suspects

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - The authorities are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Leawood and looking for two suspects. The FBI said it happened at about 12:15 p.m. the BMO Harris location at 8840 State Line Rd. One suspect gave the teller a demand note. The suspects then received...
FOX4 News Kansas City

KCPD investigating double homicide following fire

UPDATE: Kansas City police have identified the victims in this fire as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen and 25-year-old Pablo Guzman-Palma. ————- KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City homicide investigators were called to the scene of a deadly fire Saturday morning after KCFD found two victims. Kansas City police say just before 5 a.m., firefighters went to […]
KCTV 5

Suspect in police shooting in Excelsior Springs dies

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect in a Saturday night police shooting in Excelsior Springs has died. 64-year-old Carl J. Carrel, a white male from Excelsior Springs, died after police said he shot at an officer. The officer remains in stable condition...
KCTV 5

KBI shares more information about fatal officer-involved shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday afternoon, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation shared more information about a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Lawrence on Sunday night. The KBI said that their preliminary information indicates that Lawrence police received a call about a burglary and broken window at a residence...
