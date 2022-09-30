ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

CNET

The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now

Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
BGR.com

22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can

The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 3

What we're learning from these Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows lists is that you all love movies, but aren't really into Prime Video original movies. Following the no show on the list of Naomi Watts' Goodnight Mommy, the new Prime Video original film My Best Friend's Exorcism, which was just released on Friday, also failed to make the list. Meanwhile, Ambulance and Firestarter, which were both released in theaters (Firestarter was also released on Peacock), made the list after debuting on Prime Video on Friday. Of the five films on today's list, only one — Samaritan — is a Prime Video original. You guys ever hear of movie theaters?
CNET

You Really Should Check Out Netflix's Hidden Menu. Here's Where to Find It

If you find yourself spending more time scrolling through Netflix than watching movies and TV, there's a better way. You don't have to be stuck at the mercy of the algorithm or the newish two-thumbs-up like option. If you're sick of seeing the same list of TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before, you know it's not the best way to find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
CNET

You Don't Need Every Streaming Service in October. Cancel These

Summer is officially behind us, and many of you may have Halloween on the brain. Though Netflix dropped its annual Netflix and Chills list in September, arrivals like The Watcher and two disturbing Jeffrey Dahmer series may not entice you to stick with the streamer this month. You don't have to binge on horror movies to be entertained in October -- but keep in mind Michael Myers shows up on Peacock.
Polygon

11 great movies new to streaming to watch in October 2022

October! It’s a great time for movies. Many people spend the month watching horror (we do that kind of thing year-round), but there’s no wrong way to do it, and plenty of excellent movies new to streaming this month for your viewing pleasure. Two of the funniest American...
CNET

'Ironheart': What to Know About the Upcoming Disney Plus Series

The official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has arrived. The clip includes actress Dominique Thorne, who's making her debut as Riri Williams in the Black Panther sequel before appearing in the Disney Plus Marvel series Ironheart. Ironheart follows Williams, a "genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of...
thedigitalfix.com

Jennifer’s Body is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

One of the best horror movies of this century thus far, and one of Megan Fox’s best movies besides, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Jennifer’s Body, a cult classic monster movie directed by Karyn Kusama and written by Diablo Cody, is now available on the streaming service for all standard subscribers.
Decider.com

Is ‘Bros’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Billy Eichner is challenging the straight-ification of queer stories with Bros, a new romantic comedy opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Forgetting Sarah Marshall filmmaker Nicholas Stoller—who also co-wrote the script with Eichner—this meta-comedy finds Eichner playing a screenwriter named Bobby Lieber, a gay man who is hired to write a rom-com about a gay couple. As he struggles with the expectations of straight studio executives, he falls into a love story of his own—with a hunky, macho lawyer named Aaron (played by Luke Macfarlane). You can expect to laugh, cry, swoon, and cringe at the awkwardness of it all with...
TheStreet

Netflix Makes an Apple and Amazon Mistake it Can't Afford to Copy

People subscribe to streaming video services because they want to watch shows that are exclusive to that platform. It's a simple formula that Netflix (NFLX) used to understand really well. In the early days of Netflix evolving from sending people DVDs to providing streaming programming, the company did that by...
murphysmultiverse.com

Amazon Prime to Stream All 25 Bond Films For a Limited Time

Agent 007 is set to have an official home in the streaming age. It has officially been announced that that all 25 James Bond films will be available to view on Amazon Prime Video. This includes every film between the initial Dr. No, starring the late Sean Connery, to the most recent 2021 release, No Time to Die, which served as a conclusion to Daniel Craig’s run as the ever-popular character. They are planned to release on October 5, though Amazon has stated that the films will be available on the streamer “for a limited time.”
MOVIES

