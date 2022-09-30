ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Publix donates $135K to Lowcountry Food Bank

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Public Super Markets Charities donated $135,000 to Lowcountry Food Bank to help purchase fresh produce and a new box truck. "We are so proud to work with Publix as a long-standing partner that always steps up and makes an enormous difference in the lives of the neighbors we serve," said Nick Osborne, Lowcountry Food Bank President and CEO.
25th Annual Silent Witness Ceremony Set for October 4

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Attorney General Alan Wilson announced today that the 25h Annual Silent Witness Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, October fourth. The ceremony recognizes men and women who died as a result of domestic violence last year. It also brings attention to one of the state’s...
Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
Colleton Medical Center to host Crush the Crisis Drug Take Back Event

Walterboro, S.C. ( WCIV) — On October 29, the Colleton Medical Center is partnering with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office and Walterboro Police Department to host an anonymous drive-thru Crush the Crisis prescription drug take back event. The event will be held rain or shine in the hospital's main...
Explore SC: Bee City Zoo

I don’t know about you, but the minute we reach autumn, my heart is beyond ready for outdoor activities that we needed to wait for a breeze to do. While we love our Charleston summers, I definitely hold out for certain activities, purposefully waiting for cooler days. And nothing says “it’s fall” to me like the zoo.
The Post and Courier

Charleston hotel dating to 1850s pursues a 'lifestyle' change

A new day has dawned for a landmark downtown hotel that was among the few swanky spots for visitors to spend the night, decades before the arrival of Charleston Place and the high-end boutique inns that now populate the peninsula. The Mills House marked its conversion to a "lifestyle" property...
1 injured in Colleton County shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting at a gathering in Colleton County on Saturday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue says a man was shot in the ankle and foot during a gathering in the 300 block of Little Elbow Road Saturday afternoon. Officials say the...
Hurricane Ian menaces SC coastal towns before pummeling Grand Strand

A re-energized Hurricane Ian spared Charleston the worst of its fury but lashed the upper part of South Carolina’s coast with winds and damaging surge as it made a second landfall Sept. 30, this time near Georgetown. Ian spun ashore just after 2 p.m., packing sustained winds of 85...
Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
