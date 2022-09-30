Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
blufftontoday.com
Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC
A Beaufort County island co-owned by disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and a deceased drug-smuggling suspect is up for sale, pending court approval. Jailed in Richland County and facing more than 90 criminal charges and 11 lawsuits, Murdaugh has had his assets placed under...
abcnews4.com
Publix donates $135K to Lowcountry Food Bank
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Public Super Markets Charities donated $135,000 to Lowcountry Food Bank to help purchase fresh produce and a new box truck. "We are so proud to work with Publix as a long-standing partner that always steps up and makes an enormous difference in the lives of the neighbors we serve," said Nick Osborne, Lowcountry Food Bank President and CEO.
abcnews4.com
25th Annual Silent Witness Ceremony Set for October 4
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Attorney General Alan Wilson announced today that the 25h Annual Silent Witness Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, October fourth. The ceremony recognizes men and women who died as a result of domestic violence last year. It also brings attention to one of the state’s...
abcnews4.com
'Cops on the Coop': Have a meal at Chick-fil-A Friday to support Special Olympics of SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Friday, tri-county law enforcement agencies are hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics South Carolina. The "Cops on the Coop" is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating Chick-fil-A's this Friday, Oct. 7. Participating restaurants include:. Summerville - 1312 N. Main Street. Goose...
abcnews4.com
Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
South Carolina couple recovering after Hurricane Ian floods home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Recovering from Hurricane Ian is going to take much longer in certain parts of the Charleston metro area than in others. Christina and Mike Miller have lived along Shoreham Road on James Island for years, and while they knew this storm was coming, they didn’t think it would bring this kind […]
Angel Oak proves “resilience once again” during Hurricane Ian
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An iconic oak tree – named the Angel Oak – has withstood yet another hurricane in its long history, according to the City of Charleston. Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm, brought strong winds to the Charleston area on Friday. Forecasters say wind speeds of 92 miles per hour were […]
abcnews4.com
Colleton Medical Center to host Crush the Crisis Drug Take Back Event
Walterboro, S.C. ( WCIV) — On October 29, the Colleton Medical Center is partnering with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office and Walterboro Police Department to host an anonymous drive-thru Crush the Crisis prescription drug take back event. The event will be held rain or shine in the hospital's main...
momcollective.com
Explore SC: Bee City Zoo
I don’t know about you, but the minute we reach autumn, my heart is beyond ready for outdoor activities that we needed to wait for a breeze to do. While we love our Charleston summers, I definitely hold out for certain activities, purposefully waiting for cooler days. And nothing says “it’s fall” to me like the zoo.
The Post and Courier
Charleston hotel dating to 1850s pursues a 'lifestyle' change
A new day has dawned for a landmark downtown hotel that was among the few swanky spots for visitors to spend the night, decades before the arrival of Charleston Place and the high-end boutique inns that now populate the peninsula. The Mills House marked its conversion to a "lifestyle" property...
live5news.com
1 injured in Colleton County shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting at a gathering in Colleton County on Saturday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue says a man was shot in the ankle and foot during a gathering in the 300 block of Little Elbow Road Saturday afternoon. Officials say the...
Woman, teen dead following Summerville apartment fire, coroner says
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman and a teenager died following a Thursday morning apartment fire in Summerville. Emergency crews responded to the Summerville Station Apartments around 3:00 a.m. where officials said multiple people were reportedly trapped in the fire at the time of the call. “First crews arrived minutes later to find one apartment […]
Valley native glad he evacuated from his South Carolina home before hurricane
As Hurricane Ian picked up strength out over the Atlantic Ocean after pounding Florida, people in South Carolina were forced to come to a decision, stick it out or evacuate?
The Post and Courier
Hurricane Ian menaces SC coastal towns before pummeling Grand Strand
A re-energized Hurricane Ian spared Charleston the worst of its fury but lashed the upper part of South Carolina’s coast with winds and damaging surge as it made a second landfall Sept. 30, this time near Georgetown. Ian spun ashore just after 2 p.m., packing sustained winds of 85...
SLED: South Carolina store owners charged with illegal alcohol sales
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced charges on Thursday against two owners of a North Charleston store in connection to the illegal sale of alcohol. Tyrone Binyard, 25, and Justin Outley, 25, owned JT Beer Run LLC on Ashley Phosphate Road. According to warrants, Binyard sold and delivered a […]
FOX Carolina
Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's...
View Charleston area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian is expected to lash the South Carolina coast on Friday after dealing a devastating blow to Florida earlier in the week. Much of the Lowcountry began to feel impacts from the storm on Thursday by way of gusty winds, rain, and some coastal flooding. Those impacts are expected to […]
WCNC
Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
abcnews4.com
Joe Cunningham to hold campaign rally at Charleston Pour House on Tuesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday October fourth, Joe Cunningham will speak to supporters at a rally at Charleston Pour House. Doors will open to the public at 5 pm and the rally will go from 5:30 pm - 7 pm. Charleston Pour House is located at 1977 Maybank...
Hurricane Ian makes second U.S. landfall as Category 1 storm near Georgetown, SC
LANDFALL: Hurricane Ian officially made landfall at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. This is Ian’s second landfall in the United States. It first made landfall in Cuba before taking on Florida’s west coast, making landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm at Cayo Costa near Fort Myers. — UPDATES: […]
