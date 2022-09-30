Read full article on original website
WTVC
Silver Alert cancelled for missing 87-year-old Roane County man
HARRIMAN Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: TBI has announced on Monday that Earl Eugene Foster was found safe in Blount County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking the publics help to find senior Eugene Foster, missing from Harriman. TBI says that he's 87-years-old, 5'8", 225 pounds, with blue eyes...
mymix1041.com
TWRA responds to boating fatality Saturday afternoon
Around 2 p.m. Saturday, TWRA officers responded to a missing person report on Chickamauga Lake. Crews learned a 42-year-old Hamilton County man was not wearing a life jacket while loading his boat in strong winds. Agencies say they found a body in about 4-feet of water. The name of the...
WTVCFOX
Man drowns while loading boat at Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon, says TWRA
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man died while trying to load his boat into Chickamauga Lake amid high winds Saturday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). TWRA agents responded to the scene near Kings Point Road after getting reports that a man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser...
WTVC
Multi-vehicle crash on I-24 Westbound Saturday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-24 Saturday morning. It happened around 18460 I-24 going Westbound. Police say an elderly man was transported to a local hospital for a head wound. Officials say the injury does not appear to be life-threatening. Police...
WDEF
Rhea County student killed in crash
EVENSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Rhea County high school student died in a crash Thursday. It happened just south of Evensville on Back Valley Road at Payne Lane around 4 PM. Troopers say the Toyota Camry left the road and hit a tree. The driver was 18 year old...
clayconews.com
GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting on HWY 411 in Murray County, Georgia
Chatsworth, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Chatsworth, GA. The Chatsworth Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Thursday, September 29, 2022, of a shooting that occurred on Hwy 411 in Chatsworth. One man was shot...
Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up
Allegations against East Ridge, Tenn., police officers of excessive force, retaliatory arrests of bystanders and filing false charges — buttressed by body camera and bystander footage — are mounting, a review of police and court records by the Tennessee Lookout shows. When a 70-year-old bystander questioned East Ridge police officers about their treatment of a […] The post Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WDEF
Teenagers killed in wreck with 18 wheeler
DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – Two teenagers were killed in a crash Thursday night in the Sequatchie Valley. It happened around 9:30 PM on State Route 28 near John Burch Road in Dunlap. Troopers say a Jeep Patriot on John Burch Road failed to stop at the intersection and pulled...
WDEF
Driver killed in crash with a dump truck in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police say a driver has died in an afternoon crash in Cleveland. They say it happened around 4:30 PM in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. Investigators say a Kia Soul collided with a dump truck. The dump truck driver was not hurt, but the...
WDEF
Police update on collision with dump truck in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are offering more information today on the crash that killed a 20 year old on Thursday. The victim was Evan Stoops. Investigators say he was traveling north on Georgetown Road when he lost control of his car in the 3800 block near Paul Huff Parkway.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Sept. 26-Oct. 2
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 26-Oct. 2. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WTVC
Man robs, tries to rape woman in Chattanooga; Used money to pay light bill, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man walked into a woman's home, confronted her in bed, robbed her, and tried to rape her, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. The incident happened on Thursday morning at an undisclosed residence in Chattanooga. The victim told officers her husband had left for...
‘Tragic and senseless’ fatal stabbing in Loudon County under investigation
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred overnight Thursday involving two roommates.
WTVC
Person shot near Brainerd Road businesses in Chattanooga Friday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A person who was shot near some businesses on Brainerd Road showed up at a local hospital a short time later, Chattanooga Police say. The incident happened a little before 12 p.m. at the 5200 block of Brainerd Road. Police say officers were called on a...
Tragic details revealed as ‘underdeveloped’ dead newborn is found face down in creek with umbilical cord still attached
A DEAD "underdeveloped" newborn has been found lying face down in a creek, police say. The child's umbilical cord and placenta were still attached at the time of the horror discovery, according to officials. Tuesday, the Catoosa County Sherrif's office said in a news release that an "underdeveloped" Georgia infant...
Oak Ridge Boy Scouts’ trailer recovered, 4 arrested
The trailer owned by a group of Boy Scouts that was recently reported stolen from a church in Oak Ridge has been located, and two people were and are facing charges according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
WTVC
850wftl.com
Police searching for information after child’s body found in creek
GRAYSVILLE, GA– — The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating after the body of an infant was discovered near a canoe Launch. The discovery was made on September 27th around 1:00 p.m. at the entrance of the Graysville Canoe Launch at the South Chickamauga Creek. The...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
