Rhea County, TN

Silver Alert cancelled for missing 87-year-old Roane County man

HARRIMAN Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: TBI has announced on Monday that Earl Eugene Foster was found safe in Blount County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking the publics help to find senior Eugene Foster, missing from Harriman. TBI says that he's 87-years-old, 5'8", 225 pounds, with blue eyes...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
TWRA responds to boating fatality Saturday afternoon

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, TWRA officers responded to a missing person report on Chickamauga Lake. Crews learned a 42-year-old Hamilton County man was not wearing a life jacket while loading his boat in strong winds. Agencies say they found a body in about 4-feet of water. The name of the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Multi-vehicle crash on I-24 Westbound Saturday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-24 Saturday morning. It happened around 18460 I-24 going Westbound. Police say an elderly man was transported to a local hospital for a head wound. Officials say the injury does not appear to be life-threatening. Police...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Rhea County, TN
Rhea County, TN
Rhea County student killed in crash

EVENSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Rhea County high school student died in a crash Thursday. It happened just south of Evensville on Back Valley Road at Payne Lane around 4 PM. Troopers say the Toyota Camry left the road and hit a tree. The driver was 18 year old...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up

Allegations against East Ridge, Tenn., police officers of excessive force, retaliatory arrests of bystanders and filing false charges — buttressed by body camera and bystander footage — are mounting, a review of police and court records by the Tennessee Lookout shows. When a 70-year-old bystander questioned East Ridge police officers about their treatment of a […] The post Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
EAST RIDGE, TN
Teenagers killed in wreck with 18 wheeler

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – Two teenagers were killed in a crash Thursday night in the Sequatchie Valley. It happened around 9:30 PM on State Route 28 near John Burch Road in Dunlap. Troopers say a Jeep Patriot on John Burch Road failed to stop at the intersection and pulled...
DUNLAP, TN
Driver killed in crash with a dump truck in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police say a driver has died in an afternoon crash in Cleveland. They say it happened around 4:30 PM in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. Investigators say a Kia Soul collided with a dump truck. The dump truck driver was not hurt, but the...
CLEVELAND, TN
Police update on collision with dump truck in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are offering more information today on the crash that killed a 20 year old on Thursday. The victim was Evan Stoops. Investigators say he was traveling north on Georgetown Road when he lost control of his car in the 3800 block near Paul Huff Parkway.
CLEVELAND, TN
ERPD Arrests Sept. 26-Oct. 2

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 26-Oct. 2. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN

