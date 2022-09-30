ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

San Antonio film company premieres movie with adoption theme

SAN ANTONIO — The red carpet was rolled out Thursday night at the Palladium At The Rim for the premiere of 'The Day You Found Me,' produced, acted and directed by Strong Foundation Films, based in San Antonio. The premise of the movie revolves around a little boy who...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

Popular Venue Announces Fun Harvest Markets with Live Music This Month

Popular Venue Pearl Announces Harvest Markets This Fall Featuring Live Music Courtesy of Stable Hall. Pearl and Stable Hall both popular venues close to downtown are excited to announce Harvest Night Markets coming to the property this fall. During three Wednesday evenings in October, visitors are encouraged to head to Pearl to shop for goods while enjoying live music courtesy of Stable Hall, the highly anticipated music venue opening on the property next year. Photo opportunities with pumpkins and the Pearl Model T truck will also be available during the markets, as well as activities like face painting, pumpkin painting and more for guests to enjoy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The newest disability resource center, the MAC has grand opening

Families far and wide have been traveling to Morgan's Wonderland to enjoy the inclusive services the theme park offers. But now, Morgan's Wonderland has got a whole lot bigger. Like, 165,000 square feet bigger. The Multi-Assistance Center, or MAC, had their grand opening Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of people were in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Texas actress Paulina Chávez finds her voice on the big and small screen

El Paso-born actress Paulina Chávez’s latest role may be one of her most enchanting yet. As the nature-bending fairy Flora in Netflix fantasy teen drama “Fate: The Winx Saga,” Chávez fleshes out a fan-favorite character that some felt was long overdue. The San Antonio-raised Chávez previously starred alongside Mario Lopez in Lifetime’s “Feliz NaviDAD” and as the star of “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends

Sure, you've heard of La Llorona and the Donkey Lady, but did you know that the founder of the legendary King Ranch is rumored to haunt San Antonio too? Over its over 300-year history, the Alamo City has had ample time to collect plenty of ghost stories and urban legends.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Free tours for the St. Jude Dream Home set for Saturday and Sunday

SAN ANTONIO - Time is running out to enter our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Your chance to help sick children, while also getting a chance to win a brand-new home. Free tours of the home are once again taking place during the weekend, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. there in the Cardinal Ridge Community off 410 and Marbach.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Zoo to assist Florida succeeding Hurricane Ian

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is sending its crews to Punta Gorda, Florida to help in recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It's part of the SA Zoo's Disaster Relief Program, established during Hurricane Harvey back in 2017. The zoo is sending an electrician, a welder,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

