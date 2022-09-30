Read full article on original website
KENS 5
San Antonio film company premieres movie with adoption theme
SAN ANTONIO — The red carpet was rolled out Thursday night at the Palladium At The Rim for the premiere of 'The Day You Found Me,' produced, acted and directed by Strong Foundation Films, based in San Antonio. The premise of the movie revolves around a little boy who...
flicksandfood.com
Popular Venue Announces Fun Harvest Markets with Live Music This Month
Popular Venue Pearl Announces Harvest Markets This Fall Featuring Live Music Courtesy of Stable Hall. Pearl and Stable Hall both popular venues close to downtown are excited to announce Harvest Night Markets coming to the property this fall. During three Wednesday evenings in October, visitors are encouraged to head to Pearl to shop for goods while enjoying live music courtesy of Stable Hall, the highly anticipated music venue opening on the property next year. Photo opportunities with pumpkins and the Pearl Model T truck will also be available during the markets, as well as activities like face painting, pumpkin painting and more for guests to enjoy.
KSAT 12
One of the longest light tunnels in the world is returning to the San Antonio area this holiday season
SELMA, Texas – The drive-thru holiday light display known as the Light Park is returning to the San Antonio area for a second year. Officials with the Light Park announced Monday that discounted pre-season tickets are now on sale. Pre-season tickets are discounted to $28 per vehicle and are...
foxsanantonio.com
The newest disability resource center, the MAC has grand opening
Families far and wide have been traveling to Morgan's Wonderland to enjoy the inclusive services the theme park offers. But now, Morgan's Wonderland has got a whole lot bigger. Like, 165,000 square feet bigger. The Multi-Assistance Center, or MAC, had their grand opening Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of people were in...
The Cottage Irish Pub, Broadway 5050: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Two new, internationally inspired ventures are opening in the Alamo City, and longtime drinkery Broadway 5050 is getting a revamp.
tpr.org
Texas actress Paulina Chávez finds her voice on the big and small screen
El Paso-born actress Paulina Chávez’s latest role may be one of her most enchanting yet. As the nature-bending fairy Flora in Netflix fantasy teen drama “Fate: The Winx Saga,” Chávez fleshes out a fan-favorite character that some felt was long overdue. The San Antonio-raised Chávez previously starred alongside Mario Lopez in Lifetime’s “Feliz NaviDAD” and as the star of “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.”
foxsanantonio.com
50-year-old local favorite Halloween store closes down after owner announces retirement
SAN ANTONIO – After 50 years of creating fabulous costumes for many locals, Starline Costumes will provide Halloween costumes one last time for San Antonio. Julie Keck owner of the Starline Costumes shop announces her retirement and is closing the store early next year. Starline Costumes was a local...
San Antonio Tamales Festival returning for two days in early December
The event, which began in 2019, will feature vendors from all over the state plus musical entertainment.
Going balls to the wall with Accept's Wolf Hoffmann before the metal band's San Antonio show
Touring behind new album Too Mean to Die, Accept will perform Tuesday, Oct. 4 with Narcotic Wasteland opening.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom home in the sweeping Texas Hill Country
How much would you pay per month for this view?
A look at the puro inside jokes of San Antonio’s culture
Fred's Fish Fry, how do you stay open?
3 new food, drink spots coming soon to San Antonio's Bandera Road
Bandera Road residents are in for a treat.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends
Sure, you've heard of La Llorona and the Donkey Lady, but did you know that the founder of the legendary King Ranch is rumored to haunt San Antonio too? Over its over 300-year history, the Alamo City has had ample time to collect plenty of ghost stories and urban legends.
KSAT 12
Enchanted Rock will be closed periodically this fall and winter to allow permitted hunts
SAN ANTONIO – The Enchanted Rock State Natural Area will be closed for several days this fall and winter to allow hunters to use the property. During these days, which will happen periodically through February, only permitted hunters will be allowed at the park, according to a Facebook post.
WATCH: Scottish guy gives Whataburger 'a wee shot' in San Antonio
He does say something that might anger Whataburger fans.
San Antonio among the nation's politest cities, according to a recent report
Although several Texas cities ranked among America's most friendly, Houston was named one of the rudest.
KSAT 12
Free tamale festival to take place in San Antonio in December
SAN ANTONIO – ‘Tis the season for tamales, fa la la la la la la la la — OK it’s not quite time yet, but you can still save the date for the San Antonio Tamale Festival. The annual San Antonio Tamales Festival is returning on...
mesquite-news.com
‘Salsa Magic’ event will showcase dancing lessons and LatinX culture
Students, faculty and staff can slip on their dancing shoes and learn about Latin culture during a salsa lesson 4 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Ceremony Room of Patriots’ Casa at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. The university is hosting “Salsa Magic” as part of LatinX Heritage Month.
foxsanantonio.com
Free tours for the St. Jude Dream Home set for Saturday and Sunday
SAN ANTONIO - Time is running out to enter our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Your chance to help sick children, while also getting a chance to win a brand-new home. Free tours of the home are once again taking place during the weekend, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. there in the Cardinal Ridge Community off 410 and Marbach.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Zoo to assist Florida succeeding Hurricane Ian
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is sending its crews to Punta Gorda, Florida to help in recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It's part of the SA Zoo's Disaster Relief Program, established during Hurricane Harvey back in 2017. The zoo is sending an electrician, a welder,...
