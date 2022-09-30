Read full article on original website
Firefighters hold fundraiser at Autzen tailgate
EUGENE, Ore. — The International Association of Fire Fighters "Fill the Boots" fundraising campaign took place at Autzen this afternoon. Members from the Eugene Springfield fire departments gathered by the Eugene Science Center to join in on the tailgating festivities, and raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Previously, firefighters raised money through on-the-street campaigns, but about ten years ago they moved to tailgates.
'Lane County's Stand Down' wraps up event in assisting veterans
EUGENE, Ore. — The ‘Lane County Stand Down’ wrapped up earlier Friday at the Lane Events Center, with free resources like clothes and medical services. More than 250 people were also able to get services like haircuts, eye exams, and a dental check-up. There were also three...
Springfield students dance to celebrate Peace Week
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — For many, Friday is the day to get out and dance. Friday, students from the Academy of Arts and Academics in Springfield recorded their own dance video at Island Park. They did it for the school's Peace Week celebration. A choregraphed dance was given to the...
Halloween fun begins with 'haunted farm' opening in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Just in time for October, there's a haunted farm that opened on Friday for spooky tours. "We want to make you pee your pants, we want to make you run, we want to make you scream, we want to make you have the time of your life," says Kalin Howard, owner of Strangest Things Haunted Farm.
Eugene: 7 Best Places To Visit In Eugene, Oregon
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Eugene Oregon. If you are planning a trip to Oregon, Eugene is a wonderful place to visit. Its beautiful natural landscape offers endless outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and canoeing. The town is also home to several colleges, including the University of Oregon.
Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort
A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
American Association of Airport Executives recognizes two Eugene Airport recipients
JACKSON, Wy. — The Northwest Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives recognizes those individuals and companies who represent the very best in the field of aviation. The annual meeting of the Northwest chapter was in Jackson, WY held September 27-30. Among the awards, two recipients were from...
Two men arrested in Springfield carjacking
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Two men were arrested on charges related to an armed car jacking Friday in Springfield. Springfield Police say just before 12:30 in the afternoon on Friday, September 3, two black males were reported to have approached a woman who had just parked her vehicle to go into a store in the 3100 block of Gateway Street.
Springfield woman rescued from South Sister
SOUTH SISTER, Ore.-- A 61-year-old Springfield woman is safe after getting lost during a hike descending the South Sister. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon around 4:15 p.m., the woman called 911 saying she was hiking alone with her dog and inadvertently left the climbers trail. The call...
Two-story house fire on E. 12th Avenue closes streets to traffic
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department asked drivers to avoid the area of 11th to 12th Avenues, from Pearl Street to Mill Street due to a house fire. Eugene Springfield Fire reports that the fire was in a two-story house. All of the occupants of the home evacuated. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Promoter Of A Country Music Festival Admits Fraud. What Was The Matter?
This year saw the cancellation of three country music events in the states of Oregon and Idaho, and it wasn’t due to the epidemic. Allegedly, payments to the vendors who set up shop at the Country Crossing Music Festival, which was most recently hosted at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in southeast Oregon, were not made. The Linn County officials decided to revoke the permit for the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville because of the lax security and excessive drinking that occurred there.
New Scottsburg Bridge dedicated at ODOT ceremony
SCOTTSBURG, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation dedicated the newly-rebuilt Scottsburg Bridge at a small ceremony Thursday, with several speakers highlighting the importance of the bridge. The Scottsburg Bridge is an important connection between two sides of the Umpqua River on Highway 38 between Elkton and Reedsport. The replacement...
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126E IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126E near milepost 50. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Nissan VRS, operated by Vanessa East (45)...
Answering a question on Highway 20
That’s the kind of cockeyed photo of a highway feature you get when you try to photograph it at 45 miles an hour, holding a little camcorder out the sunroof without being able to see the viewfinder. Commuters on Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis will recognize this thing....
As unhoused population grows across Corvallis, officials seek proposals to spend $1M in state funds
Corvallis officials want to hear funding proposals to address homelessness in their city. $1 million in funding from the Oregon legislature has been provided for projects that can develop transitional housing, emergency shelters, and permanent supportive housing. Brigetta Olson is the City of Corvallis’ Housing and Neighborhood Services Manager. She...
Convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County dies while in prison
ONTARIO, Ore.-- A convicted child murderer and rapist from Lane County died Sunday morning while in custody at the Snake River Correctional Institution, according to the the Oregon Department of Corrections. According to reports, 77-year-old Richard Wayne Godwin raped and decapitated a 5-year-old girl in rural Lane County in the...
Country Music Festival Promoter Pleads Guilty to Fraud
Three country music festivals in Oregon and Idaho shut down in 2019—and it wasn’t because of the pandemic. Vendors at the Country Crossing Music Festival, last held at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in southeast Oregon, say they were stiffed. Lax security and excessive drinking at the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville led Linn County officials to revoke its permit.
Bicyclist from Germany dies after being hit by truck on Highway 101 outside Reedsport
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A driver struck a bicyclist from Germany on Hwy 101 near milepost 209 in Gardnier Thursday afternoon, Oregon State Police reports. The bicyclist died from her injuries the next day. Just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, September 29, a southbound Dodge Ram 1500 driven by 40-year-old...
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
Freightliner rear-ends vehicle on Hwy 126E in Lane County, killing one
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Traffic was impacted for about six hours on Hwy 126E near milepost 50 Friday night as Oregon State Police investigated a fatal crash. OSP says says around 6:00 p.m., an eastbound blue Nissan VRS was stopped waiting to turn left into a residential driveway when it was rear-ended by an eastbound Freightliner.
