wbiw.com
Obituary: Barbara A. Freeman
Barbara A. Freeman, 91, of Bedford, passed away at 4:20 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the White River Lodge. Born January 14, 1931, in West Baden, IN, she was the daughter of Claude and Fern (Abel) Pinnick. She married John R. Freeman in 1950 and he preceded her in death on March 23, 2019. She had worked as a kitchen manager for North Lawrence Community Schools for twenty years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of the Central Church of Christ and St. Vincent Dunn Hospital Auxiliary.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Brenda Sue Elliott
Brenda Sue Elliott, 80, of Bedford, passed away at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1st. at Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born August 29, 1942, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of Virgil Knight and Betty Maxine (Dotts) Chapman. She retired from Ford and was a member of the Assembly of God.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Marsha Karol Parker
Marsha Karol Parker, 55, of Orleans, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence. Born February 12, 1967, in Washington, Indiana, she was the daughter of Don Foster and Lorna (McKown) Mitchell. Marsha worked at JSI as an assembler. She liked to travel and visit with her friends and...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jake Hatfield
Jake Hatfield, 91, of Bedford, passed away at 2:20 p.m., on Friday, September 30th, at Garden Villa in Bloomington. Born July 23, 1931, in Williams, he was the son of William “Bill” and Roxie (Williams) Hatfield. Jake was a 1951 graduate from Bedford High School. He married Frannie Arena on July 20, 1990, and she preceded him in death on May 12, 2016. He worked at Haley’s auction service, Indiana Limestone, City of Bedford, Toby’s Donut Shop, and was a farmer and truck driver. Jake was of the Christian faith and attended Williams Church of Christ and Apostolic Faith Assembly.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Dora Darlene Baugh
Dora Darlene (Marsh) Baugh, 81, of Bloomington, passed away, Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Golden Living Center in Bloomington. She was born August 21, 1941, in Bedford, to Delbert and Nellie (Keith) Marsh. Dora was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and retired from Thompson/RCA in Bloomington.
wbiw.com
Robert Lee Briscoe
Robert Lee Briscoe, 90, of Bloomington, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Indiana University Hospice House in Bloomington. Born October 17, 1931, in Mitchell, he was the son of Ora Virgil and Hopal Vera (Matthew) Briscoe. He married Priscilla June Tirey on July 23, 1952, and she preceded him in death on August 8, 2022.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Steven J. Martin
Steven J. Martin, 77, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 6:51 p.m. at Westview Manor in Bedford. He was born in Lima, Ohio on February 19, 1945, to Howard and Betty (Gossard) Martin. Steven married Barbara J. Logan on November 17, 1972, in Crane, Indiana and she survives. Steven retired from NWSC Crane and was a veteran of the US Navy, he was a member of the Bedford Eagles #654.
bcdemocrat.com
FOUNDERS DAY: Kirts built life in Brown County
Marcus Kirts met Nancy Coffing when they were students at Bean Blossom School. They started dating junior year of high school. For high school graduation, Marcus gave Nancy an engagement ring. The next year, they got married. Now, 63 years later, they live on their expansive farm on Spearsville Road,...
wbiw.com
WFIU and WTIU to host Open House on October 20
BLOOMINGTON – WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television will host an open house Thursday, October 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Radio-TV Building on the Indiana University Bloomington campus (1229 E. 7th St.). The community is invited to this free event to get an insider’s look...
wbiw.com
Police Log: October 3, 2022
11:53 a.m. Skylar Schofield, 27, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 12:37 a.m. Domestic fight reported in the 1410 block of 17th Street. 12:31 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1420 block of 17th Street. A Seals ambulance responded. 12:57 a.m. 911 call hang up in the 410...
bcdemocrat.com
LOOKING BACK: Continuing the story of Brown County’s Dr. Culbertson
Part two of Dr. Clyde Culbertson’s story, continued from the Sept. 14, issue of the Brown County Democrat. Today we pick up on Dr. Clyde Culbertson’s story at the end of the war in 1946. “I was worn out — in a state of mental bankruptcy,” Clyde says....
Inside Indiana Business
Ascension St. Vincent to close Bedford hospital
Ascension has announced plans to close its critical care hospital in Bedford. In a pair of notices to the state, the Missouri-based health system says Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and nine Ascension Medical Group practices in Lawrence County will cease operations in mid-December, affecting more than 130 employees. In a...
New Riley red wagon built, delivered for 2-year-old Columbus boy
Over the weekend, LEAP, Riley Hospital for Children and wagon builders came together to build Avery a new wagon. It was delivered Monday.
wamwamfm.com
Timothy E. Gregory
Timothy E. Gregory, 68, passed away at his Petersburg residence on September 18, 2022. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, October, 19, 1953, to Clarence and Margie (Evans) Gregory. Tim was the owner of Tim’s Appliances in Washington. He loved spending time with his family, especially with his great nieces...
WTHR
John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
wbiw.com
“Meat the Need” Car Show set for Saturday, October 8th at Guthrie Creek Butchery
BEDFORD – Guthrie Creek Butchery and Realgone Kustoms are set to host the Meat the Need Car show and Fundraiser at Guthrie Creek Butchery at 3116 5th Street, to raise money for Agape House in Bedford. Agape House shelters and provides for children who are in need of Foster...
wbiw.com
Marian Armstrong Exhibit Committee of The Monroe County Public Library awarded Equity Spotlight Award for September
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Community School Corporation created the Equity Spotlight Award to recognize students, faculty, staff, student organizations, schools, and community partners for fostering inclusive environments that reflect the MCCSC mission, vision, and core values. The Equity Spotlight Award recipient for September 2022 is the Marian Armstrong...
Southside Times
Southside construction update
Greenwood’s Broadway Street is receiving a facelift. Crews recently completed updated curbs and will begin paving which the city states will provide smoother, safer infrastructure for residents. * I-69 Indianapolis: Work on the new I-69 lanes and interchange will require a long-term closure of Epler Avenue and Belmont Avenue...
Indiana Daily Student
Crumble Coffee and Bakery opens a third Bloomington location
Crumble Coffee and Bakery has opened a third Bloomington location, sitting at the corner of Atwater Avenue and Swain Avenue, behind Mother Bear’s Pizza. There was a soft opening Sept. 22, where they quietly opened the doors, serving their full drink menu along with baked goods. Opening the new...
Columbus family asking for return of stolen red Riley Hospital wagon
The wagon was specifically made to help Avery's parents carry the up to 70 pounds of equipment that he needs. The family says it was stolen from their back patio earlier this week.
