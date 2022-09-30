When will power be restored in Tampa Bay?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Duke Energy, Tampa Electric and Lakeland Electric gave updates on Thursday about power restoration efforts.

Duke Energy said crews have begun to restore power after Hurricane Ian cause major outages to Floridians.

The company said more than 680,000 customers remain without power.

“Heavy rain and strong winds have resulted in widespread outages in several areas in our service territory, with some customers still being hit hard,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “We are surveying damaged areas now and power restoration for our Florida customers is underway. We want customers to know we are committed to working as quickly and safely as possible to get the lights back on. We thank all our customers for their patience.”

Duke Energy said estimated restoration times will be provided Friday.

Lakeland Electric said power has been restored to 60% of customers after the storm passed.

About 24,000 customers remain without power. The company said it estimates that power will be restored to all customers in four to five days.

All main power line feeders have been restored, Lakeland Electric said.

TECO said it restored power to 37,000 customers by 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The storm knocked out power to 295,000 customers.

“Our goal is a safe and efficient restoration,” said Archie Collins, president and chief executive officer of Tampa Electric. “Tampa Electric prepares our team for hurricane season throughout the year, continuously updating emergency response plans and holding mock drills so that we can be ready to execute the safest and fastest restoration possible when storms hit our area. Restoration will take days – but, thankfully, not weeks. We know that being without power affects many aspects of our lives, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we work diligently to restore service within our community.”

To check the TECO outage map, click here.

