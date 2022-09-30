A luxury sports car – estimated to be worth more than $1m – was washed out of its owner’s garage and submerged beneath feet of water as Hurricane Ian tore through a Florida neighbourhood.The bright yellow McLaren P1, a luxury vehicle that can top out at 217mph and can go from 0 to 60mph in just 2.2 seconds, was captured in Instagram footage by its owner, Ernie.Ernie shared images of the eye-catching vehicle, purchased by the Florida resident just one week ago, tucked beneath a tree outside his Naples home with water eddying around where the switchblade doors previously...

