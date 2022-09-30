ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

NFL's handling of concussions questioned after Tua's injury

The NFL's handling of concussions has evolved dramatically from the days when players were given smelling salts on the bench and sent back into the game. The league and the NFL Players Association have implemented extensive protocols and hired unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) to work with team physicians at each game to diagnose concussions.
NFL
Salina Post

Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31

TAMPA, Fla. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including an electrifying jump pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Playing in a packed stadium only four days...
TAMPA, FL
Salina Post

Bieber tunes up for playoffs; Guardians top Royals 7-5

CLEVELAND — Shane Bieber allowed two runs over five innings in his final start before the postseason, Josh Naylor and rookie Will Brennan hit three-run homers and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Sunday. Bieber (13-8) is scheduled to start Game 1 of the wild-card...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Buffalo, MO
State
Arizona State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week 2022: Week 5

Montour quarterback Jake Wolfe was enjoying a good season through the first five games. He had thrown for 347 yards on 32 completions with four touchdown passes and two scoring runs as the Spartans entered Week 5 and the midway point of the regular season with a 2-3 overall record.
FOOTBALL
Salina Post

AP Top 25: KU, K-State both in, Oklahoma drops out

Alabama reclaimed No. 1 from Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll in one of the closest votes in the recent years, and six teams — including Kansas — made their season debut on Sunday. The Crimson Tide received 25 first-place votes and 1,523 points in the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy