San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Woman arrested after fatally stabbing her boyfriend, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after an altercation led to the woman fatally stabbing her boyfriend. The incident happened on Friday at around 4:35 p.m. at the 1100 block of Babcock Road. Police say that the woman told them she began arguing with her boyfriend which led...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio police search for missing 13-year-old, Help Us Find: Joanna Luna

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 13-year-old Joanna Luna. "We do know that she needs to get back with her family, as we do believe she has a medical condition that needs urgent care, so our number one goal right now is to find her, " said Officer Nick Soliz, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

CLEAR Alert discontinued for missing woman in immediate danger

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a woman who went missing Monday morning and who they say is in immediate danger. San Antonio Police sent out a CLEAR Alert for Cheryl Kelly, 48, who was last seen just after 9 a.m. off Tavern Oaks near Thousand Oaks Drive on the city's Northeast Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

GUILTY: Man convicted of murdering his stepfather in March of 2021

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man has been convicted guilty of murdering his stepfather back in March of 2021. The shooting occurred at a home on Alvarez Place near Nogalitos Street on the South Side of town. According to the police, Jarren Diego Garcia shot his stepfather several times...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Schertz Police Department mourning the loss of beloved K9 officer

SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Police Department is mourning the loss of our retired fur hero, former K9 Rambo. Rambo passed away Sunday morning at the age of 12. Rambo retired from the department in 2017 after faithfully serving the Schertz community for three years. Rambo assisted in over 30 arrests, recovered over two pounds of Marijuana, three ounces of Methamphetamine, 15 pounds of Cocaine, and seized over $56,000, according to Schertz police.
SCHERTZ, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Woman, 2 cats displaced after chimenea starts house fire on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A chimenea is being blamed for a house fire on the Northwest Side. The fire started around 4 a.m. Monday at a home off Thomas Jefferson Drive hear Babcock Road. Firefighters say the embers from the chimenea blew out and sparked a fire in some dry grass and some chopped wood, creating a large fire in the backyard. The rear of the home caught fire and then spread to the attic.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Former Army Sergeant honored with brand new car for his sacrifices

SAN ANTONIO - Military City USA is making it easier for a combat-wounded veteran to get around the city!. Retired Army Sergeant first class Brett Rother picked up the keys to a brand-new car! The 2023 GMC Arcadia is a gift from the Military Warriors Support Foundation, Wells Fargo, and Cavender Auto Group.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Zoo to assist Florida succeeding Hurricane Ian

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is sending its crews to Punta Gorda, Florida to help in recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It's part of the SA Zoo's Disaster Relief Program, established during Hurricane Harvey back in 2017. The zoo is sending an electrician, a welder,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Raccoon causes power outage leaving half of Seguin without electricity

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly half of Seguin residents were without power and without an answer as to why?. The city’s Electric Department quickly rushed on getting the power restored. Upon further investigation it was discovered that a raccoon made its way into a substation transformer resulting in a power outage.
SEGUIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

New data shows suicide has increased by four percent

SAN ANTONIO - The rate of suicides in the U.S. is almost back to 2018's all-time high. New data from the CDC shows a four percent rise in suicides last year, the first increase in two years. The largest jump was eight percent among males, ages 15 through 24. Suicides...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Free tours for the St. Jude Dream Home set for Saturday and Sunday

SAN ANTONIO - Time is running out to enter our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Your chance to help sick children, while also getting a chance to win a brand-new home. Free tours of the home are once again taking place during the weekend, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. there in the Cardinal Ridge Community off 410 and Marbach.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The newest disability resource center, the MAC has grand opening

Families far and wide have been traveling to Morgan's Wonderland to enjoy the inclusive services the theme park offers. But now, Morgan's Wonderland has got a whole lot bigger. Like, 165,000 square feet bigger. The Multi-Assistance Center, or MAC, had their grand opening Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of people were in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

USAA donates $1.25 million to help those affected by Hurricane Ian

SAN ANTONIO - USAA will contribute $1.25 million towards relief and recovery efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. American Red Cross and Team Rubicon will each receive $500,000, and five U.S. military aid societies will receive a combined $250,000. "Our military members are always prepared to protect our nation,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio College gets certified with the 'Seal of Excelencia'

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio College has been certified with the prestigious Seal of Excelencia for 2022. This National Certification is awarded to institutions for service to Latino students, demonstrated through data, evidence-based practices, and leadership. The interim president of SAC Doctor Francisco Solis says they are deeply...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

