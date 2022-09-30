Read full article on original website
Bucs: TE Brate initially complained of shoulder discomfort
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said tight end Cameron Brate experienced delayed symptoms of a concussion after initially complaining about shoulder discomfort following a collision with a teammate during the first half of the Buccaneers’ 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Bowles said Monday that Brate was checked out three times before being allowed to re-enter Sunday night’s game with the Bucs driving for a touchdown that trimmed an 18-point deficit to 28-17 just before halftime. “He went on the sideline. He complained of shoulder discomfort, nothing about his head. He was checked out three times,” Bowles said. “He said give him a minute. Nothing came up. He went back in until the end of the half,” the coach added. “At halftime, he started having symptoms. Obviously, they were delayed. He started complaining about that. They tested him, and he’s in the (concussion) protocol. We kept him out the rest of the game.”
Gallegos agrees to $11M, 2-year contract with Cardinals
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Reliever Giovanny Gallegos and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed Monday to an $11 million, two-year contract, a deal that includes a club option for 2025 and escalators that could make it worth $20.5 million over three seasons. The 31-year-old right-hander is 3-5 with a 2.91 ERA and 14 saves in 20 chances this season. He has 72 strikeouts and 15 walks in 58 2/3 innings. He was obtained from the Yankees in July 2018 along with left-hander Chasen Shreve in the trade that sent first baseman Luke Voit to New York. Gallegos is 14-15 with a 3.02 ERA and 34 saves in six major league seasons. Gallegos gets a $500,000 signing bonus and salaries of $4.5 million next year and $5.5 million in 2024. St. Louis has a $6.5 million team option for 2025 with a $500,000 buyout.
Twins put Trevor Megill on IL, bring back Aaron Sanchez
The Minnesota Twins on Monday placed right-hander Trevor Megill on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain and
French star Wembanyama set for his first taste of NBA life
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson have been linked constantly over the last couple years, with just about every prognosticator anointing them as the top two picks in the 2023 NBA draft. Thing is, they don’t know each other. That’s about to change....
Sarver Retains Moelis & Co. to Sell Suns and WNBA’s Mercury
Suspended Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has retained global investment bank Moelis and Co. to oversee the sale of the NBA franchise as well as the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. This story is developing and will be updated. More from Sportico.comCeltics Year-Long Ban of Udoka Draws Work Misconduct Into NBA SpotlightSporticast: Sarver Selling Suns, NBA Mulls Changes to Executive PayNBA Mulls Executive Pay Pool as Tech Raids Sports
