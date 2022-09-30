TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said tight end Cameron Brate experienced delayed symptoms of a concussion after initially complaining about shoulder discomfort following a collision with a teammate during the first half of the Buccaneers’ 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Bowles said Monday that Brate was checked out three times before being allowed to re-enter Sunday night’s game with the Bucs driving for a touchdown that trimmed an 18-point deficit to 28-17 just before halftime. “He went on the sideline. He complained of shoulder discomfort, nothing about his head. He was checked out three times,” Bowles said. “He said give him a minute. Nothing came up. He went back in until the end of the half,” the coach added. “At halftime, he started having symptoms. Obviously, they were delayed. He started complaining about that. They tested him, and he’s in the (concussion) protocol. We kept him out the rest of the game.”

TAMPA, FL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO