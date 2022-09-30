Read full article on original website
The Full "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Trailer Is Out, And A Lot Of People Think Shuri Is The New Black Panther
Fans have a pretty good guess of who will carry on the Black Panther title.
‘Rock The Block’ Renewed For Season 4 By HGTV; Jonathan Knight, Bryan & Sarah Baeumler Among Competitors
Rock the Block will be back for a fourth season. HGTV has renewed the hit renovation competition series, hosted by Ty Pennington (Battle On The Beach), for a new six-episode season. It’s slated to premiere in March 2023. Competitors will include Renovation Island‘s Bryan and Sarah Baeumler; deluxe design experts Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle (Luxe for Less); Farmhouse Fixer‘s Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin, and billion-dollar real estate broker and house-flipping expert Page Turner and Fix My Flip‘s Mitch Glew. Each team will have six weeks and a $250,000 budget to renovate identical properties situated in a rustic Colorado landscape and morph them into luxurious homes. “Fans are clamoring for the new season of Rock The Block,...
"SNL" Parodied Nicole Kidman’s Iconic AMC Ad And I Am Actually Crying Laughing
If this is what heartbreak feels like, then sign me up!
CBS Sets First ‘NCIS’ Crossover With Los Angeles & Hawai’i Spinoffs
CBS has set its first-ever crossover between NCIS and its spinoffs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i for January 2023, Deadline has confirmed. Rabid fans who have long been asking for the Monday night special event can expect to see agents across the shows as they attempt to bring down a mysterious and trained hitman, according to EW who broke the news. And if the agents aren’t careful, some could find themselves in the crosshairs. “Did someone ask for a 3-way #NCISverse crossover? We’ve got you covered,” the network shared via Instagram on Monday. NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossed over last month for...
