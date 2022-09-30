Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing Silver Spring Man

Read full article on original website
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 15-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Andy Amaya was last seen leaving his residence in the 2600 block...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Commercial Burglary of Kensington Hardware Store; Surveillance Video of Suspects Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on September 16, 2022, at the Strosniders Hardware store in the 10500 block of Connecticut Ave. in Kensington. Detectives have released surveillance video of the two male suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.
Police: Woman dies from hit-and-run in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating after a woman died from a hit-and-run in Annandale. Officials said that a pedestrian woman was fatally struck by a car at the intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place just before 8 p.m. Sunday. The woman was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries, according to police.
Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Last Seen Saturday Morning
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Silver Spring teen who has been missing since Saturday morning. 15-year-old Andy Amaya was last seen at approximately 7:30 a.m Saturday, leaving his residence in the 2600 block of Elnora St. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Amaya is 5 feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 120 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.
fox5dc.com
3 dogs stolen at gunpoint in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two adult dogs and one puppy were stolen at gunpoint in Laurel, according to Anne Arundel County Police. The robbery occurred in the 200 block of Ertter Drive around 9 p.m. The victims say they were selling their dog to the three suspects in Jill Lane and Ertter Drive parking lot.
Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery
BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.
fox5dc.com
Car with child inside stolen while mother delivered groceries: police
WASHINGTON - A Fairfax, Virginia woman and her young daughter were safely reunited shortly after police say thieves in D.C. stole the car the child was sitting in while the mother delivered groceries. Authorities say the stolen vehicle was reported around 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Kenyon...
mocoshow.com
MPD Seeks Public’s Assistance in Murder of Montgomery County Man Last Thursday
Per the Metropolitan Police Department: Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 3000 block of Adams Street, Northeast. At approximately 12:41 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting.
fox5dc.com
Police search for two men involved in stabbing outside of Hyattsville restaurant
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are searching for two men involved in a stabbing outside of restaurant Saturday night. According to Hyattsville Police, the incident happened outside of a restaurant in the 3100 block of Hamilton Street in Hyattsville around 11:30 p.m. Police say after the stabbing...
NBC Washington
Two Juveniles Sought in Car Theft With Child Inside in Northwest DC: Police
Two minors were involved with stealing a running car that had a child inside in Northwest D.C., according to police. Of the juveniles, only one got into the black Jeep Cherokee at around 1:13 p.m. while it was running on Georgia Avenue NW and Kenyon Street NW, authorities said. The...
fox5dc.com
Shooting victim dies after being dropped off at Fairfax County hospital: police
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man is dead after being dropped off at a Fairfax County hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday morning, according to police. Fairfax County Police said the man was dropped off at the Inova Mount Vernon Hospital in Alexandria, Virginia around 8:18 a.m. on Sunday. Police said...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville grocery store
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at a grocery store in the King Farm neigbhorhood yesterday afternoon, October 2, 2022. The assault was reported at a supermarket in the 400 block of Redland Boulevard at 2:20 PM. There is a Safeway store at 403 Redland Boulevard.
19-year-old charged after man found dead in Loudoun County home
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after a man was found dead in a Loudoun County home Friday and, according to the sheriff's office, the suspect was found in the victim's vehicle in another county. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the home, located...
fox5dc.com
19-year-old arrested for killing man inside of Loudoun County home
LEESBURG, Va. - A 19-year-old man is in custody accused of killing a man in Loudoun County, Virginia, according to authorities. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded for welfare check to the 21000 block of Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg on Friday. Once there, the deputies discovered a...
Man killed in shooting in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a man was dropped off at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital in the Annandale area where he died from his injuries.
Fairfax IT employee arrested in connection to embezzlement of more than 150 county Wi-Fi routers
A Maryland man who works for the Fairfax County Department of Information and Technology has been placed on administrative leave after he turned himself in to police for allegedly embezzling more than 150 of the county's Wi-Fi routers.
WTOP
Person found dead in burning vehicle in Anne Arundel Co. was shot, autopsy says
An autopsy revealed that the person found dead in a burning vehicle in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was shot. A person’s remains were found charred in the back seat of a vehicle that was engulfed in flames just before midnight on Tuesday. The vehicle was off a winding stretch of Brock Bridge Road north of Route 198 near the Howard County line.
Car taking injured boy to hospital crashes
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County was involved in a crash in D.C. early in the morning Sunday. Police first responded to the 2500 block of Q St. SE for a traffic wreck around 12:24 a.m., but they found the boy in the back of a […]
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Special Victim’s Investigations Division Asking for Assistance in Locating Missing Bethesda Teen
For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 29, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victim’s Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Aseel Enayat Nazary, a missing 15 year-old from Bethesda. Enayat Nazary was last seen on September 28, 2022 at approximately 8:30 p.m., in the 6800 block of Fairfax Road.
NBC Washington
3 Pedestrians Struck in Fairfax BJ's Parking Lot
Three pedestrians were hit by a car at Fair Lakes Shopping Center in Fairfax, Virginia, on Sunday, according to Fairfax County police. First responders were called shortly after 4 p.m. to the BJ’s parking lot of the shopping center. One of the victims was taken to the hospital in...
