

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
STOCKS
Fortune

‘You’re starting to see all the classic early signs’: Legendary investor Ray Dalio says the stock market has further to fall before a recession hits

For much of this year, the Fed has held steadfast to its goal of a “soft landing” for inflation, the idea of vanquishing inflation without a dramatic economic downturn. But despite several interest rate hikes, inflation is still running hot, and business leaders are saying that it’s not a matter of if a recession will happen, but when.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing

However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'

The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Core Inflation#Interest Rates#Federal Funds Rate#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Federal Reserve#U S Central#Fomc
CoinDesk

Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?

While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The economy shrank in the first half of this year, the government confirmed in a report Thursday, underscoring fears of a broad-based slowdown that could lead to a recession. At the same time, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits — a figure that often reflects the pace of layoffs — fell to a five-month low. The drop suggests that companies are holding onto their staffs, despite the slowdown in growth, and that those who do get laid off are quickly finding new jobs. Hiring remains strong and the unemployment rate is near a 50-year low....
ECONOMY
Markets Insider

The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains

Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Prepare for a ‘long and ugly’ recession, says Dr. Doom, the economist who predicted the 2008 crash

One of the first experts to forecast the 2008 recession is sounding the alarm bells that another big economic downturn is on the way. With recession fears in the U.S. mounting, many economists are predicting such a downturn as early as this year. Earlier this month, Bank of America strategists wrote they expected a “mild recession” to hit sometime next year. Others, like former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have been more bearish with their recession forecasts, predicting that only a deep recession will be enough to fix the 40-year-high inflation hitting the country.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The US economy could be grappling with deflation in the next 6 months, and the Fed could be forced to pivot in the face of demand destruction, ARK Invest's Cathie Wood says

The US economy could be grappling with deflation in the next six months, Cathie Wood said Tuesday. She warned the Fed could be underestimating demand destruction, meaning future rate hikes won't be necessary. That could lead the central bank to pivoting from its rate hike policy soon. The US economy...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Stocks are attractive now as the war on inflation has already been won and Fed tightening may be nearing an end, says a Wall Street chief strategist

Stocks look good now as the Federal Reserve appears close to ending its tightening, according to Jim Paulsen. Inflation has already rolled over and will continue to decline, the Leuthold Group's chief investment strategist said. "Historically, peak inflations have been very good times to buy the stock market," Paulsen told...
STOCKS

