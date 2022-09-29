Read full article on original website
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers predicts there will 'almost certainly' be a 'downturn in the economy'
Larry Summers, who served as U.S. Treasury Secretary under President Bill Clinton and was a White House economic adviser to President Barack Obama, predicted Wednesday that the economy will experience a "downturn" in the coming months as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat inflation. When asked about the...
Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto
Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
‘We are in deep trouble’: Billionaire investor Druckenmiller believes Fed’s monetary tightening will push the economy into recession in 2023
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a “hard landing” for the U.S. economy by the end of 2023 as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening will result in a recession. “I will be stunned if we don’t have a recession in ‘23. I don’t know the timing but...
‘You’re starting to see all the classic early signs’: Legendary investor Ray Dalio says the stock market has further to fall before a recession hits
For much of this year, the Fed has held steadfast to its goal of a “soft landing” for inflation, the idea of vanquishing inflation without a dramatic economic downturn. But despite several interest rate hikes, inflation is still running hot, and business leaders are saying that it’s not a matter of if a recession will happen, but when.
The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing
However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'
The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?
While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
Buying opportunity before Fed pivot: Silver price is going to $500, U.S. dollar will crash - Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) In another message to his followers, best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki said it is time to use the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance to buy more gold, silver and Bitcoin. As the Fed gets ready to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points for...
Fed's Preferred Inflation Measure Comes In Higher Than Expected: What You Need To Know
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY SPY traded slightly higher on Friday morning after the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a 6.2% increase in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index in the month of August, remaining near the highest levels since the 1980s. What Happened: The headline PCE...
EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The economy shrank in the first half of this year, the government confirmed in a report Thursday, underscoring fears of a broad-based slowdown that could lead to a recession. At the same time, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits — a figure that often reflects the pace of layoffs — fell to a five-month low. The drop suggests that companies are holding onto their staffs, despite the slowdown in growth, and that those who do get laid off are quickly finding new jobs. Hiring remains strong and the unemployment rate is near a 50-year low....
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains
Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
Prepare for a ‘long and ugly’ recession, says Dr. Doom, the economist who predicted the 2008 crash
One of the first experts to forecast the 2008 recession is sounding the alarm bells that another big economic downturn is on the way. With recession fears in the U.S. mounting, many economists are predicting such a downturn as early as this year. Earlier this month, Bank of America strategists wrote they expected a “mild recession” to hit sometime next year. Others, like former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have been more bearish with their recession forecasts, predicting that only a deep recession will be enough to fix the 40-year-high inflation hitting the country.
The US economy could be grappling with deflation in the next 6 months, and the Fed could be forced to pivot in the face of demand destruction, ARK Invest's Cathie Wood says
The US economy could be grappling with deflation in the next six months, Cathie Wood said Tuesday. She warned the Fed could be underestimating demand destruction, meaning future rate hikes won't be necessary. That could lead the central bank to pivoting from its rate hike policy soon. The US economy...
The Fed is dragging the US into a recession to cool surging prices. Most Americans expect inflation to die down on its own.
The Fed is pushing the US into a recession to cool inflation. It might not be necessary. Inflation expectations have been falling since the spring, signaling there's little chance of a 1980s-like price surge. Raising rates out of fear that expectations will rebound is "irresponsible," a former Fed economist said.
From Bear Market Correction to Crash: What to Do Now If We Are Heading to Rock Bottom
Monday broke the market low set back in June, and the S&P 500 could lose an additional 15% by the end of the year. Here are some important things investors should consider now, as they may have to prepare for the worst.
‘I’d never seen anything like it’: how market turmoil sparked a pension fund selloff
Bank of England stepped in on Thursday to stabilise price of UK government bonds and avert a deeper crisis
Why Stanley Druckenmiller Says Recession Is Coming, Expects Dow Jones To Trade Flat Over Next 10 Years: 'We Are In Deep Trouble'
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller has warned the Federal Reserve's response to inflation is going to be troubling for the U.S. economy. What Happened: Druckenmiller said Wednesday he expects a "hard landing" by the end of next year at CNBC's Delivering Alpha Investor Summit. "Our central case is a hard landing...
Stocks are attractive now as the war on inflation has already been won and Fed tightening may be nearing an end, says a Wall Street chief strategist
Stocks look good now as the Federal Reserve appears close to ending its tightening, according to Jim Paulsen. Inflation has already rolled over and will continue to decline, the Leuthold Group's chief investment strategist said. "Historically, peak inflations have been very good times to buy the stock market," Paulsen told...
