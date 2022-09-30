Read full article on original website
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
5 Top Rated Food Tours in Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
3 Towns in Pennsylvania That Are Perfect for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5,000,000 sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Gettysburg survives close game against Shippensburg in Week 6
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 30, Gettysburg won a 17-14 thriller against Shippensburg in week six. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was expanded […]
Dover takes down York Suburban in Week 6
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 30, Dover beat York Suburban 35-21 on Friday, Sept. 30, to conclude their week six game. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
therecord-online.com
LHU: Football drops PSAC East clash to visiting Millersville
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven football team fell to visiting Millersville, 42-12, this afternoon (Saturday, Oct. 1) at Hubert Jack Stadium in Week-5 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action. Millersville led 14-0 at halftime, but the Bald Eagles struck quick in the second half, scoring...
Harrisburg flattens Altoona in Week 6
ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg claimed a dominant 48-0 win over Altoona on Friday, Sept. 30 during week six of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, […]
Red Land girls soccer battles to 1-1 draw against South Western
Red Land jumped out to an early lead but South Western answered as the two sides battled to a 1-1 draw Monday. Jordan Schwab netted a goal 18 minutes into the first half to give the Patriots an early lead. Hailey Drust picked up the assist on the tally. Early...
Williams Grove event postponed for rain, not yet rescheduled
Tonight’s Williams Grove events have been postponed because of the weather in the Mechanicsburg area. Saturday’s finale of the 60th Champion Racing Oil National Open has been postponed due to the extensive rainfall as Hurricane Ian pushes further north along the east coast. Racing officials with the ‘World...
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
Smoke & Pickles Butcher Shop in Mechanicsburg is closing
A neighborhood butcher shop in Cumberland County that carved a niche with local, sustainable meats is closing. Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop owner David T. Mills III announced on Sunday the Mechanicsburg shop and restaurant is permanently closing on Nov. 23.
Voters guide; paranormal house; classic clock’s new home: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 61; Low: 47. Cloudy. Interstate 83 turmoil: More than 200 properties are impacted by the biggest infrastructure project to date in the Harrisburg region. But worries about fair compensation and finding affordable replacements to their homes and businesses are causing anxiety. Voters’ guide: The midterm election is just a...
Camp Hill’s 2022 homecoming court
Taylor Preston, Sara Jack, Gabriella Crockett, Lillian Bruder and Alice Benavides are the 2022 Camp Hill High School’s Homecoming Court and were announced at halftime of the football game against Susquenita at Seibert Park, Camp Hill, Pa., Sept. 30, 2022. Alice Benavides was named queen, Lillian Bruder first runner-up,...
abc27.com
Reba McEntire to perform in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Reba McEntire will be making a stop at the GIANT Center on April 14, 2023, with special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs. McEntire’s “Live in Concert” tour has been extended, following sold-out shows during the fall leg. McEntire added an additional 14 dates to her tour, including the stop at the GIANT Center. The tour will conclude at Madison Square Garden in New York City, according to a release from the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company.
abc27.com
Winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Cumberland County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County. A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that was worth $1,300,000 from the Saturday, Oct. 1, drawing was sold in Lemoyne at Glenn Miller’s Beer and Soda Warehouse. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
WGAL
A solemn anniversary in the Susquehanna Valley
Today marks 16 years since the West Nickel Mines School shooting in Lancaster County. On Oct. 2, 2006, a shooter held ten girls hostage in an Amish one-room schoolhouse. He shot all ten of them, killing five. Since then, the school has been demolished and a new one-room schoolhouse was...
PhillyBite
Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
PhillyBite
Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Driver never hit brakes after killing central Pa. woman at N.J. car show, boyfriend says
A Carlisle woman killed by a speeding driver while on vacation in New Jersey will be laid to rest Monday. Lindsay “Linz” Kay Weakland had just graduated from Cumberland Valley High School and was vacationing in Wildwood, New Jersey with boyfriend Alper Balken, 20, on Sept. 24 when a car struck and killed her as she crossed a street.
I-83 project uproots Dauphin County residents, businesses: ‘Not knowing causes anxiety’
Mary Eichelberger knows her days along tree-lined South 42nd Street are numbered. The two-story home she shares with her husband, Robert Eichelberger, in Swatara Township’s Sunnydale neighborhood is targeted for demolition as part of the ongoing I-83 Capital Beltway expansion project. “We’ve been through a lot back here,” said...
Iconic ball machine clock sculpture in Strawberry Square will have a new home in central Pa.
The iconic 41-foot Chockablock Clock sculpture that has stood in the atrium of Strawberry Square in Harrisburg for 34 years has found a new home. In July, Harristown Enterprises, which owns Strawberry Square, had announced that the sculpture would be removed to remodel the first floor stage and performance area and build a cantilevered second floor conference and meeting room.
Camp Hill ‘bug project’ becomes familiar route through 7th grade for generation of students
Camp Hill Middle School science teacher Chad Gallaher has been teaching what has become a rite of passage for Camp Hill seventh graders for 25 years. “It’s an insect project,” Gallaher said from his science lab in the school, surrounded by this year’s collections, microscopes and other scientific equipment.
abc27.com
Road closures around Hershey expected next week
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of the 2022 Antique Automobile Club of America’s Fall Meet in Hershey, traffic is expected to be heavier than normal from Monday, Oct. 3 and to Friday, Oct. 7. There will also be road closures in and around the following locations:. At 5...
