Palmyra, PA

abc27 News

Gettysburg survives close game against Shippensburg in Week 6

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 30, Gettysburg won a 17-14 thriller against Shippensburg in week six. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was expanded […]
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Dover takes down York Suburban in Week 6

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 30, Dover beat York Suburban 35-21 on Friday, Sept. 30, to conclude their week six game. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
YORK, PA
therecord-online.com

LHU: Football drops PSAC East clash to visiting Millersville

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven football team fell to visiting Millersville, 42-12, this afternoon (Saturday, Oct. 1) at Hubert Jack Stadium in Week-5 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action. Millersville led 14-0 at halftime, but the Bald Eagles struck quick in the second half, scoring...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg flattens Altoona in Week 6

ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg claimed a dominant 48-0 win over Altoona on Friday, Sept. 30 during week six of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report

A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Camp Hill’s 2022 homecoming court

Taylor Preston, Sara Jack, Gabriella Crockett, Lillian Bruder and Alice Benavides are the 2022 Camp Hill High School’s Homecoming Court and were announced at halftime of the football game against Susquenita at Seibert Park, Camp Hill, Pa., Sept. 30, 2022. Alice Benavides was named queen, Lillian Bruder first runner-up,...
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Reba McEntire to perform in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Reba McEntire will be making a stop at the GIANT Center on April 14, 2023, with special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs. McEntire’s “Live in Concert” tour has been extended, following sold-out shows during the fall leg. McEntire added an additional 14 dates to her tour, including the stop at the GIANT Center. The tour will conclude at Madison Square Garden in New York City, according to a release from the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Cumberland County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County. A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that was worth $1,300,000 from the Saturday, Oct. 1, drawing was sold in Lemoyne at Glenn Miller’s Beer and Soda Warehouse. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

A solemn anniversary in the Susquehanna Valley

Today marks 16 years since the West Nickel Mines School shooting in Lancaster County. On Oct. 2, 2006, a shooter held ten girls hostage in an Amish one-room schoolhouse. He shot all ten of them, killing five. Since then, the school has been demolished and a new one-room schoolhouse was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
EAST EARL, PA
PennLive.com

Iconic ball machine clock sculpture in Strawberry Square will have a new home in central Pa.

The iconic 41-foot Chockablock Clock sculpture that has stood in the atrium of Strawberry Square in Harrisburg for 34 years has found a new home. In July, Harristown Enterprises, which owns Strawberry Square, had announced that the sculpture would be removed to remodel the first floor stage and performance area and build a cantilevered second floor conference and meeting room.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Road closures around Hershey expected next week

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of the 2022 Antique Automobile Club of America’s Fall Meet in Hershey, traffic is expected to be heavier than normal from Monday, Oct. 3 and to Friday, Oct. 7. There will also be road closures in and around the following locations:. At 5...
HERSHEY, PA
