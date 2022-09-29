ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

wevv.com

Local organizations raising money through Fall Festival booths

Most organizations were out on Franklin Street bright and early Monday morning all in preparation for day one of the Fall Festival. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival hosts over 130 food booths every year, all operated by local not-for-profit organizations in the Tri-State. The Fall Festival is the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Tracking a fall-like Fall Festival

It has both been a gorgeous start to the work week and an absolutely perfect start to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival! After reaching afternoon high temperatures in the mid 70s earlier today, the mercury is expected to dwindle to 67° by dinnertime before falling to 59° by 10 o’clock. The combination of clear skies and northeasterly winds will stick around throughout the overnight hours and will allow temperatures to fall back down into the mid to low 40s area wide. We will wake up to a morning low temperature near 43° in Evansville early Tuesday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
wevv.com

2022 Evansville Half-Marathon held Saturday morning

Athletes from all over the Midwest were downtown Saturday for the 2022 Evansville half-marathon. "It's been a personal journey for me, actually this run sealed 10,000 miles for three years for me, so I have been training really hard. Just to see an achievement in my hometown it's really humbling," said runner Steve Matthews.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville Otters release 2023 regular season schedule

Evansville baseball fans can start planning ahead for 2023. The Evansville Otters professional baseball team released its 2023 regular season schedule on Monday. The Otters will play their first game of the regular season at-home on Friday, May 12, against the Washington Wild Things. They'll play their last game of the 2023 season against the Schaumburg Boomers in Schaumburg, Illinois.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

'Tox Away Day' happening for Vanderburgh County residents

A "Tox Away Day" will be happening for Vanderburgh County residents on Saturday, Oct. 8. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District say that residents of the county can dispose of household hazardous waste at the event, which will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Civic Center parking lot.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Man stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night

A man was sent to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Harriet Street and Louisiana Street just after 11 p.m. on Sunday night. Police say a man was stabbed...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville women's soccer drops heartbreaker to Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois reserve forward Emma Spotak took advantage of a bad-bounce breakaway to net the match-winning goal with less than two minutes remaining Sunday to propel the visiting Salukis to a 2-1 victory over the University of Evansville women’s soccer team at Arad McCutchan Stadium in Evansville, Indiana. Spotak...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

McLean County man identified after fatal weekend house fire

Authorities are continuing to look into the cause of a weekend house fire that claimed the life of a man in McLean County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police says its detectives are investigating the fire, which happened on Saturday morning around 8:45 a.m. KSP says the fire broke out at...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

USI women's soccer settles for tie with SIU-Edwardsville

University of Southern Indiana Women's Soccer ended their Sunday trip to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a 0-0 draw and a point in the Ohio Valley Conference standings, leaving it all on the field. SIUE entered the day as the OVC standings leader. The Screaming Eagles' (3-5-3, 0-3-1 OVC) defense...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

8 people sent to hospital after crash with intoxicated driver in Daviess County, sheriff's office says

Eight people were sent to the hospital after a Sunday afternoon crash involving an intoxicated driver in Daviess County, Kentucky, according to the sheriff's office. Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office say they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Man facing charges after allegedly strangling child's mother

An Evansville man is facing charges after allegedly strangling his child's mother. Evansville police say officers were dispatched to a home on Jefferson Avenue, for domestic violence in progress early Saturday morning. After the officers arrived at the residence, 28-year-old Davion Lemay Robinson was taken into custody. The victim told...
EVANSVILLE, IN

