Local organizations raising money through Fall Festival booths
Most organizations were out on Franklin Street bright and early Monday morning all in preparation for day one of the Fall Festival. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival hosts over 130 food booths every year, all operated by local not-for-profit organizations in the Tri-State. The Fall Festival is the...
Families with kids encouraged to use 'Find a Parent Program' during 2022 Fall Festival
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is officially underway Monday, and community members who may be taking young kids to the festival should be aware of some important information. The West Side Nut Club says it will continue to use the "Find a Parent Program" with the...
Tracking a fall-like Fall Festival
It has both been a gorgeous start to the work week and an absolutely perfect start to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival! After reaching afternoon high temperatures in the mid 70s earlier today, the mercury is expected to dwindle to 67° by dinnertime before falling to 59° by 10 o’clock. The combination of clear skies and northeasterly winds will stick around throughout the overnight hours and will allow temperatures to fall back down into the mid to low 40s area wide. We will wake up to a morning low temperature near 43° in Evansville early Tuesday.
Tips for staying safe during this year's West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival officially kicks off in Evansville, Indiana on Monday. While the event brings a week of good food and fun activities for all ages, public safety officials are reminding families of ways they can have a good time while staying safe. Here...
2022 Evansville Half-Marathon held Saturday morning
Athletes from all over the Midwest were downtown Saturday for the 2022 Evansville half-marathon. "It's been a personal journey for me, actually this run sealed 10,000 miles for three years for me, so I have been training really hard. Just to see an achievement in my hometown it's really humbling," said runner Steve Matthews.
Evansville Otters release 2023 regular season schedule
Evansville baseball fans can start planning ahead for 2023. The Evansville Otters professional baseball team released its 2023 regular season schedule on Monday. The Otters will play their first game of the regular season at-home on Friday, May 12, against the Washington Wild Things. They'll play their last game of the 2023 season against the Schaumburg Boomers in Schaumburg, Illinois.
Evansville Day School students collecting toys for Peyton Manning Children's Hospital
Officials with Evansville Day School say that students are collecting toys for a good cause. Evansville Day School says students in grades 5 - 8 are collecting toys for kids at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital by collecting toys from their Amazon Wishlist. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the students will do...
'Tox Away Day' happening for Vanderburgh County residents
A "Tox Away Day" will be happening for Vanderburgh County residents on Saturday, Oct. 8. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District say that residents of the county can dispose of household hazardous waste at the event, which will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Civic Center parking lot.
Man stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night
A man was sent to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Harriet Street and Louisiana Street just after 11 p.m. on Sunday night. Police say a man was stabbed...
Evansville women's soccer drops heartbreaker to Southern Illinois
Southern Illinois reserve forward Emma Spotak took advantage of a bad-bounce breakaway to net the match-winning goal with less than two minutes remaining Sunday to propel the visiting Salukis to a 2-1 victory over the University of Evansville women’s soccer team at Arad McCutchan Stadium in Evansville, Indiana. Spotak...
McLean County man identified after fatal weekend house fire
Authorities are continuing to look into the cause of a weekend house fire that claimed the life of a man in McLean County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police says its detectives are investigating the fire, which happened on Saturday morning around 8:45 a.m. KSP says the fire broke out at...
USI women's soccer settles for tie with SIU-Edwardsville
University of Southern Indiana Women's Soccer ended their Sunday trip to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a 0-0 draw and a point in the Ohio Valley Conference standings, leaving it all on the field. SIUE entered the day as the OVC standings leader. The Screaming Eagles' (3-5-3, 0-3-1 OVC) defense...
Jury selection begins in trial for man accused of murdering Illinois teen
Jury selection began on Monday for a murder trial out of Wayne County, Illinois. Wayne County Court officials tell us that several jurors were seated Monday for the trial of Brodey Murbarger, but that the jury selection wasn't completed. Murbarger was arrested in connection to the death of Megan Nichols,...
8 people sent to hospital after crash with intoxicated driver in Daviess County, sheriff's office says
Eight people were sent to the hospital after a Sunday afternoon crash involving an intoxicated driver in Daviess County, Kentucky, according to the sheriff's office. Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office say they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Highway 2830 and Wrights Landing Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Evansville man accused of child molestation being held on $100,000 cash bond
An Evansville man is being held on a $100,000 cash bond after being arrested on multiple charges of child molestation over the weekend. Records show 33-year-old Timothy Hart of Evansville was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Saturday afternoon. According to court records, Hart faces six felony...
Man facing charges after allegedly strangling child's mother
An Evansville man is facing charges after allegedly strangling his child's mother. Evansville police say officers were dispatched to a home on Jefferson Avenue, for domestic violence in progress early Saturday morning. After the officers arrived at the residence, 28-year-old Davion Lemay Robinson was taken into custody. The victim told...
Suspect in Evansville murder-for-hire case has mental evaluation hearing ahead of trial
An 18-year-old Evansville man who was charged in a suspected murder-for-hire plot made an appearance in court on Monday. Court records show that on Monday, a hearing was held on a Petition for Evaluation for Intellectual Disability filed by 18-year-old Daniel Alvey. Another hearing on the findings of the evaluation...
