Man found dead in apartment stairway
A 62-year-old was found dead Sunday night, and Cleveland Police are now investigating the scene as the city's latest homicide.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man found dead in stairwell in Ohio City
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a 62-year-old man was found dead in a stairwell in Ohio City. The victim has been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Henry Johnson, of Cleveland. According to the medical examiner’s office, Johnson’s death is being investigated...
cleveland19.com
Police: 18-year-old killed in Cleveland’s Euclid-Green neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man was found killed in Cleveland Saturday night, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. Police found the man inside of a car near the intersections of Euclid Avenue and Green Road with a gunshot wound to the face on Oct. 1, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
cleveland19.com
Canton police search for 16-year-old double shooting suspect
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives are looking for a 16-year-old boy suspected of shooting two people Friday evening. According to police, the incident took place around 6:35 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Wertz Avenue NW. Detectives said Amarion Moore, of Canton, is wanted...
cleveland19.com
Summit County Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Na’kia Crawford
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Grand Jury indicted the man accused of killing Na’kia Crawford in a drive-by shooting in Akron in June 2020. Adarus Black was indicted on the charge of murder. The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Black on Feb. 9 in Atlanta.
cleveland19.com
South Euclid police search for 12-year-old who ran away from home
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy who ran away from home. Jae’Vontae Worley was last seen around 12:45 p.m. Saturday when he left his Lambert Road home on a neon green and blue bicycle, according to police.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for man wanted for robbery, assault
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive task force is looking for a fugitive wanted for a violent crime in April 2022. According to the U.S. Marshals, Cornell Holly is a suspect in a robbery and an assault. He is also wanted for a parole violation. Holly, 35,...
cleveland19.com
Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
cleveland19.com
Father hurt, 2 boys killed in Canton crash
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said two boys died Saturday night and their father was hurt following a rollover crash. The wreck took place around 9:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Harrison Ave NW. Officers said Javon Moore, 31, was driving a Ford F550 when he lost control...
cleveland19.com
Break-in suspect rams into security guard vehicle, Akron police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men trying to break into a storage facility in Akron, intentionally crashed into a security guard’s vehicle, before driving through the closed security gate, police said. Akron officers said they were called out to the American Storage Facility in the 80 block of...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police give update on ‘Operation Clean Sweep’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police, U.S. Marshals, FBI agents and ATF agents will share the outcomes of “Operation Clean Sweep” Monday afternoon. The month-long operation focused on violent offenders with active warrants. Officials said the crimes happened in all five neighborhood police districts in Cleveland. Suspects arrested...
Cleveland Police investigating death of man on Euclid and Green
An 18-year-old man was shot and killed inside of a vehicle on Saturday night, according to a news release from the Cleveland Police Department.
East Cleveland police officer Brian Stoll pleads not guilty to theft in office, other charges
CLEVELAND — East Cleveland police officer Brian Stoll has pleaded not guilty to several charges for which he was indicted earlier this month. During an appearance in the Cuyahoga County Court Monday morning, a judge accepted his not guilty plea on the following counts:. One count of theft in...
Shot fired inside Summit Mall after reported assault: Police
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WJW) — Fairlawn police are investigating after a shot was fired inside the Summit Mall Sunday afternoon. A male and female reportedly told police they were assaulted around 2:30 p.m. “The male, who is a licensed CCW permit holder, stated he was approached from behind by two males who instigated a fight,” the […]
cleveland19.com
Trial date set for man accused of murdering Cleveland Detective James Skernivitz
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trial date is now scheduled for David McDaniel, the man accused of fatally shooting Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz, 53, and civilian Scott Dingess, 50, in September 2020. McDaniel, 21, faces the death penalty if convicted. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on March 31,...
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights Middle School students dismissed Monday following lockdown
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Students at Garfield Heights Middle School were sent home Monday morning after a report of “contraband outside of the school building” prompted a lockdown. According to Garfield Heights police, a bus driver reported finding a bullet below a bus seat after the students...
Akron man receives life sentence after pleading guilty to 3 fatal shootings
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man who pleaded guilty last week to the 2019 shooting deaths of three people has been sentenced by a Summit County judge to life in prison. Coley Richardson, 45, will be eligible for parole after serving 54 years, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
Cleveland man facing charges after 125 mph chase
A suspect is facing charges after a police chase and crash that ended in Trumbull County.
cleveland19.com
Akron police: Armed suspects force man to withdraw money from ATM
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said two suspects forced a 43-year-old man early Saturday morning to withdraw money from an ATM. According to police, two men approached the victim in a parking lot on Triplett Boulevard and forced themselves into his car at gunpoint. They pushed the victim to...
Lima News
Police: Man detained after report of shot fired at Ohio mall
FAIRLAWN (AP) — A man was detained after a report of a gun discharge at a mall in an Akron suburb, authorities said. No injuries were reported. Law enforcement swarmed the Summit Mall in Fairlawn just before 3 p.m. Sunday on a report that a firearm had gone off inside near the food court, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.
