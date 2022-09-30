ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Euclid, OH

cleveland19.com

Cleveland man found dead in stairwell in Ohio City

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a 62-year-old man was found dead in a stairwell in Ohio City. The victim has been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Henry Johnson, of Cleveland. According to the medical examiner’s office, Johnson’s death is being investigated...
cleveland19.com

Police: 18-year-old killed in Cleveland’s Euclid-Green neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man was found killed in Cleveland Saturday night, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. Police found the man inside of a car near the intersections of Euclid Avenue and Green Road with a gunshot wound to the face on Oct. 1, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
cleveland19.com

Canton police search for 16-year-old double shooting suspect

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives are looking for a 16-year-old boy suspected of shooting two people Friday evening. According to police, the incident took place around 6:35 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Wertz Avenue NW. Detectives said Amarion Moore, of Canton, is wanted...
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals offer reward for man wanted for robbery, assault

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive task force is looking for a fugitive wanted for a violent crime in April 2022. According to the U.S. Marshals, Cornell Holly is a suspect in a robbery and an assault. He is also wanted for a parole violation. Holly, 35,...
cleveland19.com

Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
cleveland19.com

Father hurt, 2 boys killed in Canton crash

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said two boys died Saturday night and their father was hurt following a rollover crash. The wreck took place around 9:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Harrison Ave NW. Officers said Javon Moore, 31, was driving a Ford F550 when he lost control...
cleveland19.com

Break-in suspect rams into security guard vehicle, Akron police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men trying to break into a storage facility in Akron, intentionally crashed into a security guard’s vehicle, before driving through the closed security gate, police said. Akron officers said they were called out to the American Storage Facility in the 80 block of...
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police give update on ‘Operation Clean Sweep’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police, U.S. Marshals, FBI agents and ATF agents will share the outcomes of “Operation Clean Sweep” Monday afternoon. The month-long operation focused on violent offenders with active warrants. Officials said the crimes happened in all five neighborhood police districts in Cleveland. Suspects arrested...
cleveland19.com

Akron police: Armed suspects force man to withdraw money from ATM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said two suspects forced a 43-year-old man early Saturday morning to withdraw money from an ATM. According to police, two men approached the victim in a parking lot on Triplett Boulevard and forced themselves into his car at gunpoint. They pushed the victim to...
Lima News

Police: Man detained after report of shot fired at Ohio mall

FAIRLAWN (AP) — A man was detained after a report of a gun discharge at a mall in an Akron suburb, authorities said. No injuries were reported. Law enforcement swarmed the Summit Mall in Fairlawn just before 3 p.m. Sunday on a report that a firearm had gone off inside near the food court, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.
