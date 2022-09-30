ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94-year-old woman killed after being hit by car near Prospect and Brady

By Madison Goldbeck
 3 days ago
A 94-year-old Milwaukee woman was killed after being hit near Prospect and Brady on Thursday.

Yellow crime tape blocked off Prospect at the corner of Brady after the accident around 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee police say the woman was crossing the street on Prospect when she was struck by a car turning from Brady. The driver, a 40-year-old man, stopped and cooperated with the police.

An investigation report says the driver was going about 10 mph when the woman was hit.

The 94-year-old woman died from her injuries around 7:45 p.m.

She was later identified as Edith Hibbard.

