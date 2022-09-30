Read full article on original website
Related
nowhabersham.com
Homeless man found murdered in Hall County
Hall County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a suspect in a homeless man’s murder. The victim, described only as a 60-year-old Asian male, was found dead Sunday at a homeless encampment off Atlanta Highway, officials say. Investigators were called to the crime scene just after 12 noon on...
Escapee from halfway house caught, arrested as he and family were setting up for his birthday party
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An escaped inmate from Connecticut has been caught in Henry County at a family member’s home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said 31-year-old Forenza Rakeem Murphy was at a Connecticut Department of Corrections halfway house in Bridgeport, CT...
Police: 17-year-old killed in shooting on Gwinnett County basketball court
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A 17-year-old is dead after being shot on a basketball court in Lawrenceville. Gwinnett County police said when they arrived to the basketball court on Mariray Court Sunday around 4 p.m., the teen was already dead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Suspect in Roswell homicide dead after walking into traffic, police say
ATLANTA — A homicide investigation and a deadly pedestrian crash on Sunday are connected in a bizarre turn of events, according to Roswell Police. On Sunday, officers said they received a call about a person hurt at the Midwood Roswell Apartments on Mimosa Blvd. There, they found 31-year-old Rosa Evaristo Perez dead from a stabbing wound.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UGA student arrested, accused of making 'terroristic threats' on Yik Yak, police say
ATLANTA — A first-year University of Georgia student has been arrested for allegedly making "terroristic threats" on the social media platform Yik Yak– an anonymous messaging app, according to UGA Police. UGA Police Chief P. Daniel Silk said the student was taken into custody early Sunday morning after...
fox5atlanta.com
Possibly armed man wanted in multiple counties recently seen near highway, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement in Barrow County are on a manhunt for a wanted man recently sighted near a highway. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Thomas Conner Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement and was seen at around 1:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway 82 near Holsenbeck Road.
He got in an accident driving to his own wedding. A Walton County deputy found a way to help
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — In what was likely one of the biggest days of his life, a groom was in a car accident on the way to his own wedding. Walton County deputies made sure he still got to say his vows on time. "Who gets him to the...
Dog, newborn rescued from car at Discount Mall in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A man was taken into custody by a strip mall Monday after Atlanta Police said they had to rescue his child and a dog from his car. Police were called to Discount Mall along Headland Drive in southwest Atlanta around 12:45 p.m. after receiving a report of an unattended baby and a dog left inside a running vehicle.
RELATED PEOPLE
clayconews.com
GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting on HWY 411 in Murray County, Georgia
Chatsworth, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Chatsworth, GA. The Chatsworth Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Thursday, September 29, 2022, of a shooting that occurred on Hwy 411 in Chatsworth. One man was shot...
‘This is unusual for him:’ Douglasville family continues search for missing 17-year-old
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — Douglasville police are asking for your help in finding a missing teen boy. Police issued a missing person report for 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri on Friday. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill was in Douglasville on Sunday, where he spoke with Kathuri’s family, who continue to search for...
Inmate who escaped 2 months ago in Connecticut captured at own birthday party in metro Atlanta, sheriff says
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An escaped inmate from Connecticut was arrested in Henry County -- at his own birthday party, according to the sheriff's office. The 31-year-old was serving time on a robbery charge at a Connecticut Department of Corrections Halfway House in Bridgeport, CT, when he "left without permission" on Sept. 8, they said.
A 31-year-old woman was killed in her Roswell apartment. The suspect is also believed to be dead
ROSWELL — A 31-year-old Roswell woman was found dead in her apartment Sunday night. The suspect in the fatal stabbing is believed to have stepped in front of a semi-truck on I-285. Roswell 911 received a call about an injured person at the Midwood Roswell Apartments on Mimosa Blvd....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dacula man dies in single-vehicle wreck in Forsyth County, crash investigators say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 33-year-old is dead after he drove off the roadway and struck a power pole, deputies said. Robert Meyer, of Dacula, was driving in his pick-up truck by Chattahoochee Road, west of Shady Grove Road Friday, when he failed to negotiate a turn, according to authorities.
Neighbors remember man who died in Decatur house fire
DECATUR, Ga. — In the early hours of Sunday morning, Chris Tate walked along the driveway of a home on Cresta Drive in Decatur. As he stared at the charred remains of the carport, he broke down in tears as he remembered his neighbor who died in the fire.
accesswdun.com
Suspect sought after man murdered at Hall Co. homeless encampment
Hall County authorities are on the lookout for the suspect involved in the apparent weekend murder of a homeless man. Although details are limited, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said early Sunday evening that the victim is a 60-year-old Asian male. His name and cause of death are being withheld.
'We want him home' | Police find missing Douglasville teen's car at Arbor Place Mall
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A Douglasville family hosted a search party Saturday after police found their missing 17-year-old son's car at a nearby mall - but no one has heard from the teen in days. Yaron Kathuri was last seen along Chapel Street Wednesday, not far from Chapel Hill Middle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carroll County man found guilty after molesting young girl for years
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — On Friday, a Carroll County jury found a man guilty of molestation and other charges from an investigation that began in 2020. According to the Coweta County Judicial Circuit, evidence revealed that Mark Anthony Starnes, 46, sexually abused a young girl until she was 12 years old.
Indictment released for man accused of killing two Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of shooting and killing two Cobb County deputies earlier this year was indicted on several charges on Friday, according to court documents. Christopher Golden faces:. Malice murder, two counts. Felony murder, two counts. Aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts. Possession...
Employees at metro Atlanta pawn shop ‘zip tied’ while robbers took items
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Employees at a metro Atlanta pawnshop tell Channel 2 Action News police are investigating a robbery after employees said they were zip tied while robbers took items from the store. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action News is...
fox5atlanta.com
1 arrested in deadly ambush shooting of DeKalb County father
CLARKSTON, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County have made an arrest in the targeted shooting of a delivery drive in front of a Clarkston restaurant in August. The 25-year-old man was one of three gunmen wanted for the deadly shooting at the Halal Pizza and Cafe on the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive on the evening of Aug. 28, investigators with the DeKalb County Police Department say.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
56K+
Followers
11K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0