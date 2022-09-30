ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

nowhabersham.com

Homeless man found murdered in Hall County

Hall County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a suspect in a homeless man’s murder. The victim, described only as a 60-year-old Asian male, was found dead Sunday at a homeless encampment off Atlanta Highway, officials say. Investigators were called to the crime scene just after 12 noon on...
HALL COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Suspect in Roswell homicide dead after walking into traffic, police say

ATLANTA — A homicide investigation and a deadly pedestrian crash on Sunday are connected in a bizarre turn of events, according to Roswell Police. On Sunday, officers said they received a call about a person hurt at the Midwood Roswell Apartments on Mimosa Blvd. There, they found 31-year-old Rosa Evaristo Perez dead from a stabbing wound.
ROSWELL, GA
11Alive

Dog, newborn rescued from car at Discount Mall in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A man was taken into custody by a strip mall Monday after Atlanta Police said they had to rescue his child and a dog from his car. Police were called to Discount Mall along Headland Drive in southwest Atlanta around 12:45 p.m. after receiving a report of an unattended baby and a dog left inside a running vehicle.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Neighbors remember man who died in Decatur house fire

DECATUR, Ga. — In the early hours of Sunday morning, Chris Tate walked along the driveway of a home on Cresta Drive in Decatur. As he stared at the charred remains of the carport, he broke down in tears as he remembered his neighbor who died in the fire.
DECATUR, GA
accesswdun.com

Suspect sought after man murdered at Hall Co. homeless encampment

Hall County authorities are on the lookout for the suspect involved in the apparent weekend murder of a homeless man. Although details are limited, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said early Sunday evening that the victim is a 60-year-old Asian male. His name and cause of death are being withheld.
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 arrested in deadly ambush shooting of DeKalb County father

CLARKSTON, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County have made an arrest in the targeted shooting of a delivery drive in front of a Clarkston restaurant in August. The 25-year-old man was one of three gunmen wanted for the deadly shooting at the Halal Pizza and Cafe on the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive on the evening of Aug. 28, investigators with the DeKalb County Police Department say.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

