FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Parade Of Lights In Waterville Returns This November
As we finally close, and deadbolt, the door on the pandemic, we are seeing the return of nearly every pre-pandemic event. Yes, many events were back in person in 2021, but some organizations chose to heir on the side of caution. According to the KJ, the Children's Discovery Museum, which...
Two Small Maine Towns Named Among the Best to Visit in America
There are really two kinds of small towns in Maine. There's the small towns that people who have lived their entire life in Maine have never visited or maybe never even heard of. There's also small towns that have become so well-known and popular, that residents of the state don't even think of them as small towns anymore. They still are small towns, and two of them were recently honored by US News & World Report as two of the best small towns in America to visit.
A Brand New Chipotle Restaurant Could Open in Waterville, Maine
It wasn't that long ago that the Chipotle location in Augusta closed. After employees rallied to unionize over the summer, officials decided to close the location altogether at the beginning of summer. Chipotle Maine locations. Even with the closing of the Augusta location, Maine isn't exactly hurting for Chipotle locations,...
Mac’s Grill in Auburn, Maine Will Be Closed For a Week
Mac's Grill on Minot Avenue in Auburn has been a popular place to eat for the Lewiston/Auburn area and many other surrounding towns since 1994. They've got a great menu of steaks, ribs, chicken and seafood. Like mac 'n cheese? I highly recommend the shrimp mac 'n cheese with smoked cheddar, bacon, and of course grilled shrimp. That's just one of five mac 'n cheese types to choose from.
This Maine Corn Maze was Rated #1 in the Country by USA Today – Worth a Road Trip From Massachusetts or New Hampshire
After being nominated for the title of Best Corn Maze in the Country five years in a row... the Treworgy Family Orchard corn maze has finally claimed the number one spot by USA Today, according to an ABC article. First and foremost, congratulations to Treworgy Family Orchard! Last year they...
Mixed-Up Moose Moved From Bangor Back To Own Neck of the Woods
Most people think they have to travel deep into the woods to spot a moose. That was not the case this week, as one happened to visit Bangor, and then got stuck. Authorities started to get calls that a young moose had been spotted down by Frank's Bakery off of State Street.
LOOK: Most Expensive Home for Sale in Maine as of September 2022 is Stunning Inside
Have you ever dreamed of living in a multi-million dollar home in Maine? For most of us, unless you are one of the many celebrities who have bought homes here in Maine or have found another way to make a salary in the millions of dollars, that hope will always be a dream.
Another 18-Wheeler Just Got Owned by Augusta, Maine’s Infamous ‘Can Opener’ Train Trestle
I know what you're thinking... 'how does this keep happening, and why doesn't the city just tear the old trestle down?' Well, I wish I had answers to both of those very valid questions. Personally, I think the city (and this makes sense) wants to keep it there to prevent...
