Prospect, ME

Q97.9

The Parade Of Lights In Waterville Returns This November

As we finally close, and deadbolt, the door on the pandemic, we are seeing the return of nearly every pre-pandemic event. Yes, many events were back in person in 2021, but some organizations chose to heir on the side of caution. According to the KJ, the Children's Discovery Museum, which...
WATERVILLE, ME
Q97.9

Two Small Maine Towns Named Among the Best to Visit in America

There are really two kinds of small towns in Maine. There's the small towns that people who have lived their entire life in Maine have never visited or maybe never even heard of. There's also small towns that have become so well-known and popular, that residents of the state don't even think of them as small towns anymore. They still are small towns, and two of them were recently honored by US News & World Report as two of the best small towns in America to visit.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

A Brand New Chipotle Restaurant Could Open in Waterville, Maine

It wasn't that long ago that the Chipotle location in Augusta closed. After employees rallied to unionize over the summer, officials decided to close the location altogether at the beginning of summer. Chipotle Maine locations. Even with the closing of the Augusta location, Maine isn't exactly hurting for Chipotle locations,...
WATERVILLE, ME
Q97.9

Mac’s Grill in Auburn, Maine Will Be Closed For a Week

Mac's Grill on Minot Avenue in Auburn has been a popular place to eat for the Lewiston/Auburn area and many other surrounding towns since 1994. They've got a great menu of steaks, ribs, chicken and seafood. Like mac 'n cheese? I highly recommend the shrimp mac 'n cheese with smoked cheddar, bacon, and of course grilled shrimp. That's just one of five mac 'n cheese types to choose from.
AUBURN, ME
Portland, ME
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

