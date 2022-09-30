Monrovia Police: ETB Fraud; Lots of Drugs and Alcohol; Catalytic Converter Theft; Peeing in Public; Woman Threatens With Stun Gun; Waving Knife on Train; and More ...

At its next meeting (agenda: t.ly/_tlc) the Monrovia City Council will ... ~ Discuss joining 32 other cities in the Clean Power Alliance joint powers authority, which would give the city access to green, or "green-er" electricity starting in 2024. If the city joins, it would choose a default green level: 100% renewable (such as wind, solar, geothermal), 50% green, or 40% green. However, individual customers could switch to one of the other two levels, or opt-out entirely and return to SCE electricity. For each $100 of electricity at current rates, 100% green electricity would cost an extra $3 and 50% green would cost an extra $1. t.ly/EB_2.

