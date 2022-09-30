Read full article on original website
Related
pagosadailypost.com
Is Colorado on a Path to ‘Zero’ Income Tax?
This story by Chase Woodruff appeared on Colorado Newsline on October 3, 2022. For the second time in two years — and likely not for the last time — Colorado voters will decide in November whether to approve a cut in the state’s income tax rate. Proposition...
cpr.org
Colorado attorney general candidates disagree about why crime is rising and how to address fentanyl overdoses, but they do agree on police reform
In the four years since Phil Weiser was elected the state’s attorney general, hundreds of thousands of people across the country, and Colorado, took to the streets demanding law enforcement reform after an unarmed Black man in Minnesota was murdered by police. But back in 2019, Weiser worked on...
WATCH: Amy Schumer Hilariously Endorses Colorado In Mock Tourism Video
It turns out that stand-up comedian Amy Schumer is a fan of Colorado, and honestly who isn't?. Amy Schumer is preparing to drop season 5 of Inside Amy Schumer on Paramount Plus on October 20, 2022, but fans were recently treated to a hilarious clip before the season premiere. Amy's...
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heidi Ganahl wants to slash state budget to eliminate Colorado income tax
Republican candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl pledged to eliminate Colorado's income tax by slashing the state budget by billions of dollars each year and seeking more than $1 billion in new taxes. Why it matters: The details — offered Friday at a forum hosted by business group Colorado Concern —...
Westword
Denver Womxn’s March Is Back, and Needed Now More Than Ever
After a two-year break, the Denver Womxns March is back, with more need now than ever. Following the Dobbs decision in June and abortion bans being implemented across the nation, we reflect on why the Denver Womxns March matters so much in our current context. For me, the first time...
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
At Pueblo Debate, Ganahl’s Comments Seem to Hark Back to Trump’s ‘American Carnage’ Inauguration Speech; Polis Defends His Record
On one side of the room in CSU Pueblo’s Occhiato Student Center, where the Democratic and Republican candidates for Colorado governor faced off in their first debate on Sept. 28, a man wore a T-shirt with the name of the candidate he’ll be voting for in the midterms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Study reveals Colorado’s premier nacho provider
There’s nothing quite like the perfect bite of a nacho — getting the ideal amount of meat, cheese, veggies and sour cream all on perfectly balanced upon one chip is a true tightrope walk for those who hold the dish in high regard.
coloradopols.com
Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday
The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Reelect Boebert to save the Western Slope
Colorado is the tale of two conflicting cultures. Standing between the Western Slope and the Californicated Front Range is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — a woman with a gun on her hip who started a restaurant called Shooters in the town of Rifle. In the urban world, that all seems pretty creepy. Progressives in Denver, Boulder and a few upscale resorts in Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District don’t understand her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Colorado City is One of the Least Potty Mouthed in the Country!
Do you have a potty mouth? Your cursing may stand out if you're in the Mile High City. According to a new report, Denver is one of the least potty-mouthed cities in the country, followed by Nashville and San Antonio. The report by Preply finds the average person swears 21...
Coloradans impacted by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall Friday in South Carolina, and some Coloradans were in its path.
Eastern Colorado Steak House Makes Trip Advisor’s Hidden Gem List
Get in your car and drive east on Interstate 70 on the way to Kansas, you are going to pass a small town called Burlington. Burlington, Colorado is also the last town you will see in the state of Colorado when you are heading east. The small town of 3,200 residents isn't highly touted as a foodie destination, but that could all change thanks to one restaurant.
Democrat Meghan Lukens has significantly outraised Republican Savannah Wolfson in race for Colorado House
While Democrat Meghan Lukens has raised nearly $42,000 more than her Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson in the Colorado House District 26 race, Wolfson’s donations are outpacing Lukens’ since the June primary, a Steamboat Pilot & Today analysis shows. The analysis, which reviewed campaign contributions in the last three...
Colorado State Flag: What’s the Real Meaning
Colorado's State Flag is one that is easily recognized. I mean, that big red "C" belongs to us. Our flag features 10 significations for our state represented by its colors and symbols. Do you know their real meanings?. Scroll on to find out more about Colorado's State Flag. Did you...
denverite.com
Colorado’s oversaturated cannabis industry has plateaued, and public programs could feel the impact
Cannabis revenue has grown consistently since legal sales started in Colorado. Dispensaries broke records month after month early on in the pandemic, and industry figures believed at the time that business was unlikely to slow down. But for nearly a year, sales have done just that, raising questions about the future of Colorado cannabis.
coloradosun.com
Fired director Patty Limerick blurred line between work and private life, CU Center of the American West audit says
An investigation by the University of Colorado at Boulder this year could not find evidence to support claims that professor Patty Limerick was guilty of fiscal misconduct but concluded the recently fired director of the school’s Center of the American West violated ethical rules addressing “prudence and integrity in the management of university resources.”
boulderreportinglab.org
Louisville seeks to become second Colorado city to ban gas in new commercial buildings
This summer, Crested Butte became the first municipality in Colorado to ban natural gas in new buildings. Other than cooking in commercial kitchens, everything in the mountain town’s new structures must be achieved electrically. If it had been up to Ashley Stolzmann, however, Boulder’s neighbor would have taken gold.
Comments / 1