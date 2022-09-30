Read full article on original website
Related
Here are the 2022 voter registration deadlines in all 50 states
The 2022 midterms elections are just over a month away, on Nov. 8, with both chambers of Congress and a slew of governorships hanging in the balance. Here are the deadlines to register to vote in each state. All mail-in registration forms must be postmarked by the listed deadline, unless otherwise noted.
Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, focuses primarily on the term “The...
Trump news - live: Trump sues CNN for defamation as he seeks to delay special master documents case
Donald Trump has filed a $475m lawsuit against CNN for defamation, claiming the network “fears” that he will run again in 2024.Meanwhile, lawyers for Mr Trump are seeking to delay a hearing in the case of classified documents recovered from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home.After the US Justice Department appealed a recent ruling appointing a so-called “special master” to review the documents seized from the former president’s property, Mr Trump’s lawyers want to push back a hearing on the matter to January 2023.Meanwhile, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared silent days after his wife and Mr Trump’s former...
Comments / 0