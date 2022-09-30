Read full article on original website
How to Do Business with Montgomery County Government Will Be Featured Topic of Procurement Fair in Silver Spring on Tuesday, Oct. 11
How to do business with the Montgomery County Government will be the featured topic of an in-person fair held by the County’s Department of Procurement starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. County Executive Marc Elrich will deliver opening remarks for the event, which will be held at the East County Community Recreation Center.
Applications for Abortion Access Grants Program Due By 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct.10.
The County’s Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of Grants Management are seeking applications from qualified Community Based Organizations (CBOs) providing direct services that support the right to access abortion care in the County. Applications are due by 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct.10. Resolution 19-1357 provides...
Family Justice Center Foundation Is Hosting a 13K Unique Run/Walk to Help End Domestic Violence Oct. 1-23
The Montgomery County Family Justice Center Foundation, in recognition of its 13 years of helping save lives, is hosting a unique 13K run/walk to help end domestic violence. The foundation is hoping participants will sign up to join the event between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 23. This 13K...
Latest Update on Amalfi Ristorante Italiano, Which Announced in April its Plans to Sell Building, Name, and Recipes After 45 Years in Montgomery County
Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville announced plans back in April to relocate out of Montgomery County sometime in 2022. At the time the restaurant said that it would be putting up the Amalfi building, restaurant name, and recipes for sale. In a social media post on Friday, the restaurant provided an update and stated this may be the last month the Amalfi family will own the restaurant and that they would be at the location at least through October.
Governor Hogan Announces New Application Round for Opportunity Zone Microgrants
Governor Larry Hogan has announced that the next round of Opportunity Zone microgrant funding will open on October 4. The grants will allow eligible small businesses seeking to expand within designated Opportunity Zones (distressed communities) to apply for microgrants ranging from $50,000 to $100,000. Below is a map of “Opportunity Zones” in Montgomery County, courtesy of www.Maryland.gov.
Rockville City Hall Election Ballot Box is Now Open
A drop box is installed at Rockville City Hall to accept ballots until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 for Maryland’s upcoming Nov. 8 gubernatorial general election. Note that Rockville City Hall is not an in person polling location. To vote by mail, you must request a mail-in ballot from...
MCPS: Virtual Latinx Career Panel to Kick Off National Hispanic College Fair
The National Hispanic College Fair will be held on Oct. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Activity Center at Bohrer Park in Gaithersburg. To kick off the fair, MCPS is inviting all students in 8th through 12th grades to a virtual career panel with Latinx professionals to talk about their experiences in different career fields. Pre-registration is required.
City of Rockville Police to Hold ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Event on October 5
Get to know the men and women who protect and serve our city. The Rockville City Police Department invites community members for National Coffee with a Cop Day from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Starbucks in the Fallsgrove Village Center, 14941 Shady Grove Road. Chief Victor Brito, RCPD...
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 15-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Andy Amaya was last seen leaving his residence in the 2600 block...
MPD Seeks Public’s Assistance in Murder of Montgomery County Man Last Thursday
Per the Metropolitan Police Department: Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 3000 block of Adams Street, Northeast. At approximately 12:41 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting.
Takoma Park Street Festival Cancelled (Sunday, 10/2)
The Takoma Park Street Festival scheduled for Sunday, October 2nd has been cancelled “due to the forecast associated with Hurricane Ian”, per Ron Hardy, the acting public information officer for Takoma Park Police. This would have been the 41st year in Takoma Park for the event, with music,...
Montgomery Mall Update: What’s New & What’s Coming Soon (October 2022 Edition)
Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Under Armour held the ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly renovated location on the lower level of the mall on September 30. The store now features a youth clothing section, 3D foot scanner, digital boards, and upgraded fitting rooms. The store closed for remodeling back in April and had been operating out of a temporary location in the mall at the former site of Sports Nation, which closed back in February.
Detectives Investigate Commercial Burglary of Kensington Hardware Store; Surveillance Video of Suspects Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on September 16, 2022, at the Strosniders Hardware store in the 10500 block of Connecticut Ave. in Kensington. Detectives have released surveillance video of the two male suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.
Montgomery County Police Department Warns of Phone Scam
Montgomery County Police Sergeant Shing Yuen recently shared a warning of a phone scam on the popular Nextdoor app. The scam involves the scammer disguising their number to make it look like it’s coming from a local police station (the caller ID would show the number of the local station). The scammer, acting as an officer, then states that the resident myst make a payment for a made up infraction and instructs the resident to make the payment through various methods. The full post can be seen below:
Update on Friday Night Fire in Olney That Damaged Eight Homes and Caused $1.5M in Loses
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a 2nd alarm fire on the 3500 block of Landing Way off of Norbeck Rd near Georgia Avenue in Olney on Friday night. According to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer, crews arrived on the scene at approximately 8pm and were able to knock down the bulk of the fire by 9pm. There were no injuries reported.
2nd Alarm Fire Off Norbeck Rd Friday Night
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a 2nd alarm fire on the 3500 block of Landing Way off of Norbeck Rd near Georgia Avenue, according to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer (video below). Crews arrived on the scene at approximately 8pm to find several...
Beyond MoCo: Arundel Mills Placed on Lockdown After Accidental Discharge of Firearm in Food Court
Anne Arundel Police responded to Arundel Mills Mall (7000 Arundel Mills Cir) in Hanover, MD around 4pm on Saturday, October 1 after reports of shots fired. A preliminary investigation/review of video revealed that a male subject accidentally discharged a firearm in the mall’s food court. There were no injuries reported from the discharge and police are currently on scene investigating.
Sport & Health Gyms Will Rebrand to OneLife Fitness Later This Year
We spoke with a representative from a Montgomery County Sport & Health location on Friday who confirmed that all Sport & Health locations will be rebranding to Onelife Fitness gyms. Currently, Montgomery County is home to two Sport & Health locations- Bethesda and North Bethesda. We were told that notice will go out to existing members on October 1st announcing the change and providing additional information to members.
Kusshi Sushi Soft Opening NOW in Downtown Silver Spring; Deals Until Thursday
Back in September 2021 we let you know that Kusshi, a popular sushi restaurant in Pike & Rose, would be opening a new location called Kusshi.ko in Downtown Silver Spring, taking over the location that was formerly occupied by Gusto in Downtown Silver Spring (8512 Fenton Street). The restaurant has since dropped the “ko” from its name, but the soft opening is happening now.
Concern for Missing 16-Year-Old from Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Gaithersburg. Omar Flores Pineda was last seen on September 30, 2022, at approximately 9 a.m., in the 700 block...
