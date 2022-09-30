Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
'Mass for Mental Illness Awareness' held in Cedar Rapids
Show You Care: Volunteering to keep an eye on Iowa water quality. Having clean water is essential to healthy living, but it's also important for the creatures that live in streams and rivers. Updated: 6 hours ago. A brand new film festival is starting in Iowa City, and it's premiering...
KCRG.com
Former Iowa City school counselor awarded $12 million after wrongful imprisonment
What are screening mammograms and why are they needed?. Therese Michels, with UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's Breast and Bone Health, joins us to talk about the importance of mammograms. FDA approves treatment for ALS. Updated: 1 hour ago. The FDA approved a treatment for ALS. Death toll rises...
Daily Iowan
UIHC nurses protest patient-to-nurse ratios, concerned with quality of patient care
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics nurses are asking for improved nurse-to-patient ratios to better the quality of patient care at facilities. Across the country, nurses are quitting their jobs, largely due to burnout and feeling overwhelmed. UIHC also has openings, with an estimated 350 jobs currently unfilled in nursing at the hospital.
KCRG.com
Community conversation aims to break the stigma by talking about mental health equity
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A community conversation about mental health hopes to break the stigma while sharing resources. It’s being hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Linn County. The event is something NAMI Linn County hosts each year on Mental Illness Awareness Week, but this year...
One Person Dead After Tractor Rollover in Eastern Iowa
One person has died after being pinned underneath a tractor on Sunday night in rural Eastern Iowa. KWWL reports that the accident happened near Sherill, Iowa located in Dubuque County. Sheriffs officials were called to Hammerand Road at around 7:39 p.m. Sunday evening. Officials say that the scene of the accident was near the non-profit Albrecht Acres and the Bishop Vineyard and Winery.
KCRG.com
Domestic violence fatalities on track to decline in 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In the first 8 months of 2022, fewer people have lost their lives as a result of domestic violence than in 2021. 9 women and 3 bystanders were killed as a result of the domestic violence cases in 2022. During the same period in 2021, 17 deaths were recorded.
Iowa Doctors Don’t Want You To Forget About Getting This Shot
Since the year 2020, most times when you heard about needing to get a shot, it was related to covid or the covid vaccine. Add on the covid vaccine boosters, other shots have taken somewhat of a backseat. Iowa's Nurse Association of Johnson County as well as Iowa City Hospice want to remind you to not forget about getting a flu shot.
KCRG.com
Refocus Film Festival coming to Iowa City
KCRG.com
University of Iowa IX compliant in first report following lawsuit
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A newly released report says The University of Iowa Athletics Department is in compliance with Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in school or education programs. The University was required to produce that report as part of a settlement of a gender...
KCRG.com
‘Save Our Streams’ teaches people to collect waterway information
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Izaak Walton League is a national conservation nonprofit. One of its many groups is Save Our Steams, where volunteers check streams throughout the US. “Our streams are alive,” Heather Wilson, the Midwest Save Our Streams Coordinator with the Izaak Walton, said. “There are living...
KCRG.com
Increase in people facing housing crisis and homelessness since the pandemic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Waypoint Services Housing Director said they were seeing a historic increase in the need for its homeless and housing crisis services. J’nae Peterman said the nonprofit, which is the central point of contact for people in a housing crisis, has seen 5-times the number of people seeking help since the pandemic. In the fiscal year 2019, they helped 3,003 people. That number jumped to 13,039 last fiscal year.
KCRG.com
More details released in Linn County hate crime charge
Government Technology
Hacking Attack Narrowly Misses Davenport, Iowa, School District
(TNS) — Davenport Community School District said Thursday that a hacker gained access to the district's system earlier this month. The district said there was no evidence that any personal information was compromised, and there was no ransom. It believes it thwarted a cyber attack. The district originally told...
KCRG.com
Driver sustained minor injuries after Linn County Crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 12:17 a.m. Sunday morning Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, Center Point Ambulance Service, and Delaware County Ambulance were called to the scene of a two vehicle head-on accident on Highway 13 near the Linn Delaware Road intersection. At the...
cbs2iowa.com
Teen hurt in Highway 13 head-on crash
LINN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a teen had minor injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 13 Sunday. A second driver now faces charges for causing the crash. The sheriff's office says deputies responded, along with Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire,...
KCRG.com
One person was seriously injured after a Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -One person was seriously injured following a house fire on the northwest side of Cedar Rapids Saturday night. Officials were called to the 1700 block of 11th Street northwest around 11:30 last night for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, crews found a two story home with heavy fire from the front of the house. Crews initiated an aggressive fire attack and were able to knock down a significant amount of the fire.
KCRG.com
Construction on downtown Cedar Rapids skywalk to impact 8th Avenue traffic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Construction has started on a skywalk over 8th Avenue SE that will connect Mercy’s new Heart Center to the main hospital. Mercy said the work on the new skywalk will last several weeks and will impact traffic on 8th Avenue. Staff said the eastbound...
Special Operations Unit: Suspect sold, used meth at Iowa residence
A 35-year-old Davenport man who appeared before a judge Sunday morning is behind bars after he told law enforcement agents he used and sold meth at his home. Michael Pauli faces charges of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say. Shortly before 3:30 […]
KCJJ
Transient accused of breaking into Iowa City residence, eating resident’s food and drinking their wine
A transient faces charges that he broke into an Iowa City residence, then ate the victim’s food and drank her wine. Iowa City Police were called to an address on Ellis Avenue at 7:45pm last Tuesday for a subject who had broken into the residence. The occupant reported arriving home to find 36-year-old Chase Stoudt eating her food and drinking her wine. He allegedly fled out the back door, but was captured by police on Park Road.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged with striking grandchild in public
An Iowa City woman was taken into custody after allegedly striking her grandchild. According to police, two independent witnesses called 911 Thursday morning to report that they observed 55-year-old Dorothy Golden of the Town and Campus Apartments hitting a three-year-old in a stroller near the intersection of South Gilbert Street and Kirkwood Boulevard.
