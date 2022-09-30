Rockville Couple Facing Federal Indictment for Allegedly Providing Confidential Information to Russian Representative to Assist Russia in Connection to the Conflict In Ukraine

Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Bowie Man Convicted For Role In $28 Million Ponzi Scheme With “1st Million Dollars”
GREENBELT, Md. – A federal jury in Maryland convicted Arley Ray Johnson, age 63, of Bowie, Maryland, on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud, in connection with a $28 million Ponzi scheme involving 1st Million, a purported wealth management and financial literacy company. Johnson was convicted late yesterday after a 10-day trial.
fox5dc.com
Rockville couple indicted for attempting to assist Russia in conflict with Ukraine
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A Rockville couple has been indicted and charged with conspiracy and for the disclosure of individually identifiable health information ("IIHI"), related to their efforts to assist Russia in connection with the conflict in Ukraine. Anna Gabrielian, age 36, and her husband, Jamie Lee...
Nottingham MD
Maryland man convicted for his role in $28 million Ponzi scheme
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom
SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
recordpatriot.com
Abortion, economy electrify contest in Virginia between Spanberger, Vega
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was perhaps the clearest picture yet that Election Day was just 45 days away: The hay bales had come out, stacked in the bed of a trailer hooked up to a bright red pickup functioning as a makeshift stage for Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia.
Md. doctors charged with trying to give Russia medical info on home detention awaiting trial
BALTIMORE - The doctors accused of providing private patient medical information to an FBI informant they believed to be a member of the Russian government are home awaiting trial.Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist Dr. Anna Gabrielian and her spouse Dr. Jamie Henry, a major in the U.S. Army, were arrested Thursday at their Rockville, Md. home, just outside Washington, D.C. "I kept saying to myself 'What is going on here?' This is strange because this is a very quiet neighborhood," neighbor Lou Kuntz said, describing several federal law enforcement cars on his street. Dr. Gabrielian is released on a $500,000 unsecured bond...
WUSA
20 years after DC sniper attacks, Lee Boyd Malvo expected to be resentenced in Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Twenty years ago, the D.C. Snipers began their string of shootings across the DMV region, terrorizing residents while they were doing day-to-day tasks like pumping gas and going to school. Two decades later Lee Boyd Malvo's sentence is being reviewed after the highest court in...
mocoshow.com
Three MS-13 Members Convicted of Racketeering, Murder, Extortion, and Federal Drug Charges After Three Week Trial
Today, a federal jury convicted Luis Flores-Reyes, a/k/a “Maloso,” “Lobo,”’ and “Viejo Lovvon,” age 41, of Arlington, Virginia; Jairo Jacome, a/k/a “Abuelo,” age 40, of Langley Park, Maryland; and Brayan Contreras-Avalos, a/k/a “Anonimo,” and “Humilde,” age 27, of Langley Park, Maryland, on federal charges related to a racketeering enterprise known as La Mara Salvatrucha, or “MS-13.” Jacome and Flores-Reyes were also found guilty of murder in aid of racketeering. Jacome was convicted of an extortion conspiracy and Flores-Reyes was also convicted of extortion conspiracy. The jury also found Contreras-Avalos and Flores-Reyes guilty of a drug distribution conspiracy.
'I'm disappointed' | DCRA officially split into 2 agencies, Mayor appoints top two leaders of DCRA to run new departments
WASHINGTON — More fallout for a D.C. agency meant to keep residents safe. As of October 1, the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs split into two agencies. The Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) and the Department of Buildings (DOB). DLCP will crack down on unlawful businesses and issue licenses, while DOB will focus on building inspections, zoning administration and code compliance.
D.C. Police Officers Placed On Leave For Seizing Guns From Suspects Without Arresting Them
Seven D.C. officers have been removed from the Metropolitan Police Department’s specialized crime-suppression team and placed on administrative leave or desk duty due to alleged misconduct, Chief Robert J. Contee III announced Friday evening. Contee says the department’s internal affairs investigators learned that the seven individuals, which include two sergeants, had stopped people at various times and seized their guns without arresting them or pursuing a warrant.
Bay Net
Charles County Felon Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For Dealing In Firearms Without A License
GREENBELT, Md. – U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Deante Mandel Duckett, age 37, of Cheverly, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for dealing in firearms without a license and for transporting a firearm with intent to commit a felony. The sentence was imposed on September 28, 2022.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. superintendent says frequent background checks in the works, calls for Va. to sign up for FBI program
Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia this week released some of the findings of an independent investigation into how a school counselor was able to keep his arrest and conviction for a sex offense under wraps until he was arrested for a second time. One finding recommended frequent background checks...
fox5dc.com
DC AG sues Liberty Tax over misleading thousands of customers
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is putting Liberty Tax on notice after filing a lawsuit against the company claiming it mislead and secretly increased the cost of tax preparation for thousands of D.C. taxpayers. FOX 5 Nana-Séntuo Bonsu has the details.
thedcpost.com
Former Metro Manager Pleads Guilty to Fraud Charges
A former senior manager for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) pleaded guilty on Thursday to manipulating the agency’s procurement process to benefit a company with $1.3 million in payment. The defendant has been identified as 61-year-old Scottie Borders of Arlington, Virginia. Borders was charged with conspiracy to...
nypressnews.com
Seven members of D.C. police violent crime unit under investigation for misconduct
Two sergeants and five officers with Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department are under internal investigation for misconduct over allegations of confiscating guns without making arrests. The seven department members are part of a violent crime unit that operates in the 7th District in Southeast D.C. Those under investigation are now...
Fairfax IT employee arrested in connection to embezzlement of more than 150 county Wi-Fi routers
A Maryland man who works for the Fairfax County Department of Information and Technology has been placed on administrative leave after he turned himself in to police for allegedly embezzling more than 150 of the county's Wi-Fi routers.
For a decade, Front Royal woman ran opiate network with crooked doctor
A Front Royal woman was sentenced to seven years in prison earlier this week for her role in masterminding a pill-mill scheme in Northern Virginia that saw her move tens of thousands of illicit oxycodone pills over the course of a decade.
WTOP
After gun fired at Arundel Mills, county executive says recent laws make it ‘more dangerous’ to go into malls
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman speaks out after a gun was fired at Arundel Mills Mall on Saturday. Police are still investigating the incident in which someone shot a gun inside the food court at Arundel Mills Mall in Hanover, sending shoppers into a panic. In a series of...
WTOP
Man dead in Northeast DC shooting
A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
Towerlight
Dan Cox running mate Gordana Schifanelli, Attorney General nominee Michael Peroutka to come to TU; protest expected to occur in response
On-campus protests are expected to occur on Monday, Oct. 3, as Towson University’s chapter of Turning Point USA will host Maryland’s Republican Lt. Gov. nominee Gordana Schifanelli and Attorney General nominee and former League of the South member Michael Peroutka. TU TPUSA, a conservative activist group, will host...
