Rockville, MD

Rockville Couple Facing Federal Indictment for Allegedly Providing Confidential Information to Russian Representative to Assist Russia in Connection to the Conflict In Ukraine

By Patrick Herron
 3 days ago
Nottingham MD

Maryland man convicted for his role in $28 million Ponzi scheme

GREENBELT, MD—A federal jury in Maryland has convicted Arley Ray Johnson, 63, of Bowie, on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud, in connection with a $28 million Ponzi scheme involving 1st Million, a purported wealth management and financial literacy company. Johnson was convicted after a 10-day trial.
BOWIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom

SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Md. doctors charged with trying to give Russia medical info on home detention awaiting trial

BALTIMORE - The doctors accused of providing private patient medical information to an FBI informant they believed to be a member of the Russian government are home awaiting trial.Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist Dr. Anna Gabrielian and her spouse Dr. Jamie Henry, a major in the U.S. Army, were arrested Thursday at their Rockville, Md. home, just outside Washington, D.C. "I kept saying to myself 'What is going on here?' This is strange because this is a very quiet neighborhood," neighbor Lou Kuntz said, describing several federal law enforcement cars on his street. Dr. Gabrielian is released on a $500,000 unsecured bond...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Three MS-13 Members Convicted of Racketeering, Murder, Extortion, and Federal Drug Charges After Three Week Trial

Today, a federal jury convicted Luis Flores-Reyes, a/k/a “Maloso,” “Lobo,”’ and “Viejo Lovvon,” age 41, of Arlington, Virginia; Jairo Jacome, a/k/a “Abuelo,” age 40, of Langley Park, Maryland; and Brayan Contreras-Avalos, a/k/a “Anonimo,” and “Humilde,” age 27, of Langley Park, Maryland, on federal charges related to a racketeering enterprise known as La Mara Salvatrucha, or “MS-13.” Jacome and Flores-Reyes were also found guilty of murder in aid of racketeering. Jacome was convicted of an extortion conspiracy and Flores-Reyes was also convicted of extortion conspiracy. The jury also found Contreras-Avalos and Flores-Reyes guilty of a drug distribution conspiracy.
LANGLEY PARK, MD
WUSA9

'I'm disappointed' | DCRA officially split into 2 agencies, Mayor appoints top two leaders of DCRA to run new departments

WASHINGTON — More fallout for a D.C. agency meant to keep residents safe. As of October 1, the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs split into two agencies. The Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) and the Department of Buildings (DOB). DLCP will crack down on unlawful businesses and issue licenses, while DOB will focus on building inspections, zoning administration and code compliance.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Police Officers Placed On Leave For Seizing Guns From Suspects Without Arresting Them

Seven D.C. officers have been removed from the Metropolitan Police Department’s specialized crime-suppression team and placed on administrative leave or desk duty due to alleged misconduct, Chief Robert J. Contee III announced Friday evening. Contee says the department’s internal affairs investigators learned that the seven individuals, which include two sergeants, had stopped people at various times and seized their guns without arresting them or pursuing a warrant.
WASHINGTON, DC
thedcpost.com

Former Metro Manager Pleads Guilty to Fraud Charges

A former senior manager for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) pleaded guilty on Thursday to manipulating the agency’s procurement process to benefit a company with $1.3 million in payment. The defendant has been identified as 61-year-old Scottie Borders of Arlington, Virginia. Borders was charged with conspiracy to...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Man dead in Northeast DC shooting

A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
WASHINGTON, DC
Towerlight

Dan Cox running mate Gordana Schifanelli, Attorney General nominee Michael Peroutka to come to TU; protest expected to occur in response

On-campus protests are expected to occur on Monday, Oct. 3, as Towson University’s chapter of Turning Point USA will host Maryland’s Republican Lt. Gov. nominee Gordana Schifanelli and Attorney General nominee and former League of the South member Michael Peroutka. TU TPUSA, a conservative activist group, will host...
MARYLAND STATE

