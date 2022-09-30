Latest Horror News: Sam Raimi is returning to terrify the genre as Jamie Lee Curtis promises carnage in ‘Halloween Ends’

Read full article on original website
The 10 most terrifyingly iconic slasher movie villains, ranked
If we take a look at the history of movies, while there are a number of things that can make a movie iconic, nothing catapults it to greatness like a deranged villain who loves to dip their toes in the black hole of neverending wickedness. One look at famous films like Star Wars, The Dark Knight, or Die Hard is enough to establish that a legendary villain can truly elevate a franchise and make a movie incredibly entertaining.
‘Escape Michael Myers’—what is the fun free game you can play online before ‘Halloween Ends?’
Halloween is ending in 2022 with the final part of David Gordon Green’s slasher trilogy, Halloween Ends. If you’ve been having nightmares that the Shape is stalking you since the trilogy began in 2018 or ever since Michael Myers first breathed off-camera in 1978, now you can enjoy the same experience in real life. At least, it’s as near to real-life as is safely allowed.
If you thought Mary Sanderson looked a little different in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ — you were right
Gather round sistas! Hocus Pocus 2 is finally here, and we feel like we’ve been waiting for our entire lives, and to some degree, we almost have!. Returning to Salem and seeing our favorite witches again was exciting, and if you’ve already seen the film, you might have noticed something different about Kathy Najimy’s Mary Sanderson. The quirky turn of her mouth appeared on a different side of her face!
An intentionally icky sci-fi horror endures as a skin-crawling cult favorite
The recent retrospectives and fresh insights into Event Horizon that arrived around the time of the movie’s 25th anniversary earlier this year painted Paul W.S. Anderson’s cult classic sci-fi horror in an even more fascinating light than ever before. Paramount was proving to be an oxymoronic production partner,...
Netflix users lost in the fog of an Oscar-winning supernatural fable that doesn’t skimp on the blood
Given the Tim Burton’s stylistic sensibilities and longtime status as Hollywood’s favorite mainstream outsider, it’s strange to remember that Sleepy Hollow writer Andrew Kevin Walker originally penned the script back in 1993 as a low budget slasher. Naturally, when Burton came aboard the project gained an entirely...
James Gunn weds ‘Peacemaker’ star Jennifer Holland
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland have tied the knot, with the Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director Gunn sharing photos from the ceremony on social media. Holland, who stars in Gunn’s Peacemaker for HBO Max, appeared elated in a white gown against a mountainous backdrop with a lake as Gunn, sporting a green suit, looks similarly overjoyed.
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again
Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
A creature feature dripping in teeth and terror goes for the jugular on streaming
These days, low budget creature features tend to exist largely in the VOD doldrums, with very few of them even managing to score a wide theatrical release, never mind find themselves drowning in critical and commercial success. Crawl was one mighty exception to the rule, though, and it deserved all the love that it got.
A cursed blockbuster that went $100 million over budget but somehow didn’t suck saves the day on streaming
Any conversation about what could be named as the single most tortured production ever mounted simply wouldn’t be complete without a mention of Marc Forster’s World War Z, which seemed to fall into some kind of trouble at every turn. Looking back at everything the cast and crew...
Chris Evans had a fiery reaction to the new ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has put the spotlight on Wakanda’s grieving but powerful people, and in response, Chris Evans has shared his feelings about the upcoming blockbuster using a single emoji. Evans, an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, passed the baton ⏤ er,...
A nightmarish drug-fueled horror takes a psychedelic trip on the streaming charts
Filmmaker Gaspar Noé has built his entire career and reputation on pushing the boundaries of cinematic acceptability, drumming up just as much controversy as acclaim in the process. 2018’s Climax is far from the most incendiary, contentious, or polarizing movie he’s ever made, but that doesn’t mean it’s not packing his signature stylistic and thematic punch.
Hugh who? Forget Wolverine, ‘Deadpool 3’ needs to feature an even bigger return
Even though we were kind of expecting it in a way, the internet still lost its collective mind when Hugh Jackman was officially confirmed to be returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. There are innumerable reasons why this is one of the most exciting things to happen to the superhero...
Having learned nothing, Sony gets slaughtered for relaunching another franchise nobody cares about
If it wasn’t for Spider-Man and the associated Marvel properties under its roof, you’d have to wonder how successful and profitable Sony Pictures would actually be. Fans have grown accustomed to roasting the studio for its questionable choices when it comes to blockbuster properties, and history is repeating itself yet again after the company announced plans to relaunch Tarzan.
‘Captain Marvel’ star addresses their status for ‘The Marvels’
Next year, Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani will unite in The Marvels to the delight of trolls on the internet everywhere. Others returning include Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, but now, a Captain Marvel star has revealed they will not be back for more. McKenna Grace played...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ release date and cast
Phase Four is now officially about to wrap up, but not before dropping its final movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which could very well turn out to be one of the finest entries in this era of the MCU. Everything we’ve seen so far about the sequel to the Oscar-nominated...
How does AMC’s ‘Interview with the Vampire’ series differ from the Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt movie?
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. The most recent vampiric story to grace our screens is none other than an adaptation of Anne Rice’s book, Interview with the Vampire. The narrative follows Louis de Pointe du Lac, a human who meets and is seduced by Lestat Lioncourt, a vampire who offers the protagonist eternal life at his side, a daughter, and the opportunity to rise above other mere mortals. The story flashes backward and forward in time, as Louis recounts the tale of his life to the journalist Daniel Molloy, as the two work on a book.
Marvel fans shockingly declare they don’t want Harrison Ford in the MCU
Last week dropped the mind-blowing rumor that pointed to the MCU acquiring perhaps its most legendary star yet. With the role of General Ross now vacant following the death of William Hurt earlier this year, the story went that Marvel is eyeing up Harrison Ford to take over as the character for the Thunderbolts movie, which will allegedly see Ross finally transform into Red Hulk.
Did Bruce Willis really sell the rights to his likeness to a CGI deepfake company?
Movie fans worldwide were shocked when Bruce Willis retired from acting in spring 2022. Whatever you think of the actor’s resume over the past few years, he earned his own space in Hollywood after a successful TV career led him to movies in the late 1980s. Willis can count...
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ star reveals how Thora Birch’s Dani would have factored into the sequel
After decades, Hocus Pocus 2 is finally out for fans to devour. It has received mixed reviews, only brought back some of the original cast, and now one of the new stars has revealed that there was once a place for a former series cast member, had it worked out as intended.
A horror remake that never needed to exist finally earns the recognition it deserves
Without question, the Evil Dead franchise is one of the most profitable and intriguing time-honored franchises in the horror mass-market. Premiering back in 1981 with The Evil Dead, directed by notable horror filmmaker Sam Raimi, the film eventually spawned a series worth of movie sequels, television series, video games — and eventually, a complete remake. Labeled as a “re-imagining” of Raimi’s original story, Evil Dead (2013) was initially considered an unnecessary remake, though genre diehards have come to love it over the years.
