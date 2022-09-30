ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Horror News: Sam Raimi is returning to terrify the genre as Jamie Lee Curtis promises carnage in ‘Halloween Ends’

By Taylor Mansfield
 3 days ago
The 10 most terrifyingly iconic slasher movie villains, ranked

If we take a look at the history of movies, while there are a number of things that can make a movie iconic, nothing catapults it to greatness like a deranged villain who loves to dip their toes in the black hole of neverending wickedness. One look at famous films like Star Wars, The Dark Knight, or Die Hard is enough to establish that a legendary villain can truly elevate a franchise and make a movie incredibly entertaining.
‘Escape Michael Myers’—what is the fun free game you can play online before ‘Halloween Ends?’

Halloween is ending in 2022 with the final part of David Gordon Green’s slasher trilogy, Halloween Ends. If you’ve been having nightmares that the Shape is stalking you since the trilogy began in 2018 or ever since Michael Myers first breathed off-camera in 1978, now you can enjoy the same experience in real life. At least, it’s as near to real-life as is safely allowed.
If you thought Mary Sanderson looked a little different in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ — you were right

Gather round sistas! Hocus Pocus 2 is finally here, and we feel like we’ve been waiting for our entire lives, and to some degree, we almost have!. Returning to Salem and seeing our favorite witches again was exciting, and if you’ve already seen the film, you might have noticed something different about Kathy Najimy’s Mary Sanderson. The quirky turn of her mouth appeared on a different side of her face!
An intentionally icky sci-fi horror endures as a skin-crawling cult favorite

The recent retrospectives and fresh insights into Event Horizon that arrived around the time of the movie’s 25th anniversary earlier this year painted Paul W.S. Anderson’s cult classic sci-fi horror in an even more fascinating light than ever before. Paramount was proving to be an oxymoronic production partner,...
James Gunn weds ‘Peacemaker’ star Jennifer Holland

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland have tied the knot, with the Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director Gunn sharing photos from the ceremony on social media. Holland, who stars in Gunn’s Peacemaker for HBO Max, appeared elated in a white gown against a mountainous backdrop with a lake as Gunn, sporting a green suit, looks similarly overjoyed.
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
A creature feature dripping in teeth and terror goes for the jugular on streaming

These days, low budget creature features tend to exist largely in the VOD doldrums, with very few of them even managing to score a wide theatrical release, never mind find themselves drowning in critical and commercial success. Crawl was one mighty exception to the rule, though, and it deserved all the love that it got.
A nightmarish drug-fueled horror takes a psychedelic trip on the streaming charts

Filmmaker Gaspar Noé has built his entire career and reputation on pushing the boundaries of cinematic acceptability, drumming up just as much controversy as acclaim in the process. 2018’s Climax is far from the most incendiary, contentious, or polarizing movie he’s ever made, but that doesn’t mean it’s not packing his signature stylistic and thematic punch.
Having learned nothing, Sony gets slaughtered for relaunching another franchise nobody cares about

If it wasn’t for Spider-Man and the associated Marvel properties under its roof, you’d have to wonder how successful and profitable Sony Pictures would actually be. Fans have grown accustomed to roasting the studio for its questionable choices when it comes to blockbuster properties, and history is repeating itself yet again after the company announced plans to relaunch Tarzan.
‘Captain Marvel’ star addresses their status for ‘The Marvels’

Next year, Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani will unite in The Marvels to the delight of trolls on the internet everywhere. Others returning include Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, but now, a Captain Marvel star has revealed they will not be back for more. McKenna Grace played...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ release date and cast

Phase Four is now officially about to wrap up, but not before dropping its final movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which could very well turn out to be one of the finest entries in this era of the MCU. Everything we’ve seen so far about the sequel to the Oscar-nominated...
How does AMC’s ‘Interview with the Vampire’ series differ from the Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt movie?

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. The most recent vampiric story to grace our screens is none other than an adaptation of Anne Rice’s book, Interview with the Vampire. The narrative follows Louis de Pointe du Lac, a human who meets and is seduced by Lestat Lioncourt, a vampire who offers the protagonist eternal life at his side, a daughter, and the opportunity to rise above other mere mortals. The story flashes backward and forward in time, as Louis recounts the tale of his life to the journalist Daniel Molloy, as the two work on a book.
Marvel fans shockingly declare they don’t want Harrison Ford in the MCU

Last week dropped the mind-blowing rumor that pointed to the MCU acquiring perhaps its most legendary star yet. With the role of General Ross now vacant following the death of William Hurt earlier this year, the story went that Marvel is eyeing up Harrison Ford to take over as the character for the Thunderbolts movie, which will allegedly see Ross finally transform into Red Hulk.
A horror remake that never needed to exist finally earns the recognition it deserves

Without question, the Evil Dead franchise is one of the most profitable and intriguing time-honored franchises in the horror mass-market. Premiering back in 1981 with The Evil Dead, directed by notable horror filmmaker Sam Raimi, the film eventually spawned a series worth of movie sequels, television series, video games — and eventually, a complete remake. Labeled as a “re-imagining” of Raimi’s original story, Evil Dead (2013) was initially considered an unnecessary remake, though genre diehards have come to love it over the years.
