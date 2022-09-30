Latest Horror News: Sam Raimi is returning to terrify the genre as Jamie Lee Curtis promises carnage in ‘Halloween Ends’

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. The most recent vampiric story to grace our screens is none other than an adaptation of Anne Rice’s book, Interview with the Vampire. The narrative follows Louis de Pointe du Lac, a human who meets and is seduced by Lestat Lioncourt, a vampire who offers the protagonist eternal life at his side, a daughter, and the opportunity to rise above other mere mortals. The story flashes backward and forward in time, as Louis recounts the tale of his life to the journalist Daniel Molloy, as the two work on a book.

TV SERIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO