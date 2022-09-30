Read full article on original website
Related
Vikings fans are furious with Kirk Cousins after rough game in London
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was outplayed by Andy Dalton in London. Despite the win, that’s not a great look. Dalton is the Saints backup quarterback, which is an important reminder since starting QB Jameis Winston missed this game with a back injury. Winston’s injury has been described as...
3 NFL quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 4
Nothing weighs down teams quite like subpar NFL quarterbacks. In Week 4, even winning performances were not good enough to spare these QBs from criticism. In the NFL, you’re only as good as your last outing. It doesn’t matter if you were once good. You’ve gotta be good now to justify a starting place in the NFL.
Listen to Steelers stadium erupt when fans realize Kenny Pickett is coming into the game (Video)
Acrisure Stadium erupted when the Steelers replaced Mitch Trubisky with Kenny Pickett against the New York Jets. Trubisky had yet to prove himself through 3.5 games of football, and Mike Tomlin gave him every opportunity to do just that. Even a half of unpredictable football against the Jets left some doubt in the minds of Steelers fans as to whether or not Pickett would receive playing time.
Dillon Gabriel injured on horrible late hit from TCU defender: College football media reacts
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel was injured on a hit by TCU defender Jamoi Hodge. Gabriel was removed from the game shortly thereafter. Gabriel and the Sooners were off to a rough start against TCU, as they faced a 34-10 deficit in the first half. However, matters got much worse for Oklahoma and Brent Venables just short of halftime, as Gabriel slid after picking up a first down.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 teams that don’t deserve to touch the college football rankings again this year
These three teams ended up on the losing end in Week 5 of the college football season, and should not be in the AP Top 25 for the rest of the year. Every week college football fans watch the games and take their guesses as to who will remain in the AP Top 25 rankings, and who will fall out.
Antonio Brown responds to disturbing video exposing himself to hotel guests
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is under fire again for a video which apparently shows him exposing himself to hotel guests. At this time, there aren’t many details surrounding the video minus the obvious shown. (Warning, this linked article from the New York Post contains nudity). The video...
After Marcus Peters' sideline outburst, Ravens defend John Harbaugh's 4th-down decision
The Ravens blew a second-half lead in loss the Bills, exacerbated by coach John Harbaugh's late-game call to go for TD in 4th-and-goal situation.
Here’s why everyone is freaking out about Patrick Mahomes on Twitter
For casual viewers who want to know why people tweet about Patrick Mahomes on the day of Kansas City Chiefs games, here is why. The 2022 NFL season has begun, which means that weekends will be dominated with football games. It is the opportunity to watch some of the top athletes in the game compete for glory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for NFL Week 5 (Atlanta Remains Perfect vs. Spread)
Not many people would have expected it, but the Atlanta Falcons are tied atop the NFC South with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 2-2. The two teams meet each other in Week 5, with the winner taking the sole position atop the division. Tom Brady has owned the Falcons throughout...
Vikings had to leave Lewis Cine in London after gruesome leg injury on Sunday
Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine fractured his leg in London against the New Orleans Saints. He will remain there to rehab from his injury for the time being. Cine’s injury occurred near the end of the first quarter of the Vikings international contest, which they eventually won, 28-25. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell was visibly emotional in the aftermath of said injury.
Pitt Ready to Bench Penalty-Causing Players
Pat Narduzzi isn't pleased with the Pitt Panthers sloppy play.
Nick Saban unintentionally casts doubt on Bryce Young’s NFL Draft stock
Alabama head coach Nick Saban says Bryce Young’s shoulder injury is fine, so quit asking!. While Alabama is back on top in the latest AP Poll, Nick Saban had to answer questions surrounding the health of his Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Bryce Young. Young suffered a shoulder injury in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Obvious reason proves Eagles might be overrated despite undefeated start
The Eagles have the best record in the NFL, but does that also make them the biggest Super Bowl threat?. The Eagles remain perfect. Four wins. Zero losses. They are the only team in the NFL without a smudge on their resume. It hasn’t always been pretty. In Week 1, the Eagles gave up an early lead to the Lions before quickly bouncing back—but not without giving up garbage points in the fourth quarter to narrow the score.
Jets land the most New York tweet ever as they cop win over Steelers
Now is the perfect time to be a New York Jets fan, even if it’s just to get tweets like this off and win over New York Twitter. The Jets won on Sunday, but their glorious 24-22 win went beyond the field. The person who runs the Jets Twitter...
Twitter confirms Bailey Zappe is Mac Jones’ eerie doppelgänger
Twitter has officially confirmed that Bailey Zappe is Mac Jones’ doppelgänger. The New England Patriots announced ahead of their week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers that incumbent starting quarterback Mac Jones was ruled inactive with an ankle injury he sustained in last week’s contest against the Ravens.
10 RB sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 4
Fantasy football Week 4 presents plenty of sleeper options at the running back position. From Jerick McKinnon to Cam Akers, here are 10 guys to target. Picking the right running backs week to week in fantasy football can make or break your lineup. It’s a hard position to get right, but it sets you up for big-time success if you hit on your running back plays. This week, there are plenty of sleeper options. Let’s take a look at 10 guys that can outperform their value in Week 4.
Dolphins make the right call on Tua Tagovailoa, but a week late
The Miami Dolphins finally make the right call with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, one that is several days overdue at this point. ESPN broke some news on Monday that shouldn’t have been “breaking”: Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel officially ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in a Week 5 game versus the New York Jets.
New Kansas Promo Code: Bet $10, Win $200 Guaranteed
The good news just keeps coming. After a dominant win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, BetMGM is rewarding Chiefs fans with an easy $200 guaranteed offer. Bet $10, Win $200 at BetMGM. All you have to do is bet $10 on any Week 5 NFL game...
Houston vs. Memphis Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 6
The biggest disappointment in college football this season is Houston, who had goals of being the Group of Five New Year's Six team, but appears heading for a .500 or best year. The Cougars brought back quarterback Clayton Tune and future NFL receiver Nathaniel "Tank" Dell as well as a...
FanSided
288K+
Followers
545K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0