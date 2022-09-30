ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 NFL quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 4

Nothing weighs down teams quite like subpar NFL quarterbacks. In Week 4, even winning performances were not good enough to spare these QBs from criticism. In the NFL, you’re only as good as your last outing. It doesn’t matter if you were once good. You’ve gotta be good now to justify a starting place in the NFL.
Listen to Steelers stadium erupt when fans realize Kenny Pickett is coming into the game (Video)

Acrisure Stadium erupted when the Steelers replaced Mitch Trubisky with Kenny Pickett against the New York Jets. Trubisky had yet to prove himself through 3.5 games of football, and Mike Tomlin gave him every opportunity to do just that. Even a half of unpredictable football against the Jets left some doubt in the minds of Steelers fans as to whether or not Pickett would receive playing time.
Dillon Gabriel injured on horrible late hit from TCU defender: College football media reacts

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel was injured on a hit by TCU defender Jamoi Hodge. Gabriel was removed from the game shortly thereafter. Gabriel and the Sooners were off to a rough start against TCU, as they faced a 34-10 deficit in the first half. However, matters got much worse for Oklahoma and Brent Venables just short of halftime, as Gabriel slid after picking up a first down.
Vikings had to leave Lewis Cine in London after gruesome leg injury on Sunday

Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine fractured his leg in London against the New Orleans Saints. He will remain there to rehab from his injury for the time being. Cine’s injury occurred near the end of the first quarter of the Vikings international contest, which they eventually won, 28-25. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell was visibly emotional in the aftermath of said injury.
Obvious reason proves Eagles might be overrated despite undefeated start

The Eagles have the best record in the NFL, but does that also make them the biggest Super Bowl threat?. The Eagles remain perfect. Four wins. Zero losses. They are the only team in the NFL without a smudge on their resume. It hasn’t always been pretty. In Week 1, the Eagles gave up an early lead to the Lions before quickly bouncing back—but not without giving up garbage points in the fourth quarter to narrow the score.
Twitter confirms Bailey Zappe is Mac Jones’ eerie doppelgänger

Twitter has officially confirmed that Bailey Zappe is Mac Jones’ doppelgänger. The New England Patriots announced ahead of their week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers that incumbent starting quarterback Mac Jones was ruled inactive with an ankle injury he sustained in last week’s contest against the Ravens.
10 RB sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 4

Fantasy football Week 4 presents plenty of sleeper options at the running back position. From Jerick McKinnon to Cam Akers, here are 10 guys to target. Picking the right running backs week to week in fantasy football can make or break your lineup. It’s a hard position to get right, but it sets you up for big-time success if you hit on your running back plays. This week, there are plenty of sleeper options. Let’s take a look at 10 guys that can outperform their value in Week 4.
Dolphins make the right call on Tua Tagovailoa, but a week late

The Miami Dolphins finally make the right call with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, one that is several days overdue at this point. ESPN broke some news on Monday that shouldn’t have been “breaking”: Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel officially ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in a Week 5 game versus the New York Jets.
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

