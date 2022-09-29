ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'hara Township, PA

CBS News

Green Tree Volunteer Fire Company assists with vehicle crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Green Tree Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident Saturday evening. "Just after 6:30 this evening 163 & East Carnegie Fire Department, Scott Township Fire District Station 256 were dispatched to the parkways for a vehicle accident. Upon arrival 163 Rescue found a single vehicle that hit the median and was facing the wrong way. 256 Rescue checked the area due to reports of a secondary crash. After verifying only a single vehicle accident crews assisted with traffic control while EMS evaluated the patient and waited for a tow," the department posted to Facebook.
CBS News

Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
ohara.pa.us

Northbound Route 28 Single-lane Restriction this Weekend

An update has been published to District 11 News on the PennDOT website. Please see below for details. Northbound Route 28 Single-lane Restriction this Weekend in Allegheny County. ​Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a single-lane restriction on northbound Route 28 in Harmar, Springdale, and East Deer townships,...
CBS Pittsburgh

Head out to the final Squirrel Hill Night Market of the year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're in Pittsburgh tonight, you can head to the last Squirrel Hill Night Market.Tonight's showcase is the third one this year, with over 80 vendors to shop from. Plus, more than a dozen food vendors will be on hand.It's happening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. along Murray Avenue.UPDATE - 4:30 p.m.Organizers from the event were forced to cancel due to the inclement weather.If you're still interested in helping the local vendors who were supposed to be on hand tonight, click here to be sent to the organization's Instagram page for more information on how to make any further purchases.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals

The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Carnegie Mellon extends property holdings onto Craig Street, buys Italian restaurant building

PITTSBURGH — As it works to map out its future campus development plans, Carnegie Mellon University is expanding its real estate holdings along Craig Street. Real estate records indicate the university recently bought the property at 317 and 319 South Craig Street, paying $2.75 million for the business district commercial building to Fontana Land Co.
wtae.com

King’s Family Restaurants closes Plum Borough location

PLUM, Pa. — King’s Family Restaurants has closed its location on Presque Isle Drive in Plum Borough. Online listings at King’s website list the location as being permanently closed. People posting on social media said the restaurant closed its doors this week. This is the latest King’s...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fitzgerald names 4 to Allegheny County police review board

Four people have been named to Allegheny County’s Independent Police Review Board, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced Friday. The board receives and reviews allegations of misconduct filed by a person against a police officer working for any municipal police department or the county’s own force. The four people...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police seek info after Harmony businessman goes missing, is considered to be endangered

HARMONY BOROUGH, Pa. — Zelienople police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing Harmony-area businessman. Tod DiMinno, 54, was last seen in Harmony Borough on Wednesday, Sept. 28. He is believed to be driving his red-colored 2006 Honda Civic. DiMinno has dark hair, brown eyes, and a full beard. He’s said to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Frost possible as skies clear, temperatures drop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Skies will be clear and temperatures will be cool tonight, and that means a chance for some frost in spots.Alert: NoneAware: NoneStay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!We're done with rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian and some areas have been left with 1-2" of rain over the past two days. Sunshine has returned and clear skies tonight will lead to cooler temperatures and even the chance of frost to the north.Forest, Mercer, and Venango Counties are under a frost advisory tonight with lows there dipping into the 30s. Sunshine will abound early Monday and temperatures the first half of the week will rise into the mid to upper 60s and edge toward 70 by Wednesday/Thursday. Lows each night will be in the 40s and we won't have another chance of rain until a strong cold front swing through Thursday night. That front will push highs down into the 50s Friday and Saturday!WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos
