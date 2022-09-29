Read full article on original website
CBS News
Green Tree Volunteer Fire Company assists with vehicle crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Green Tree Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident Saturday evening. "Just after 6:30 this evening 163 & East Carnegie Fire Department, Scott Township Fire District Station 256 were dispatched to the parkways for a vehicle accident. Upon arrival 163 Rescue found a single vehicle that hit the median and was facing the wrong way. 256 Rescue checked the area due to reports of a secondary crash. After verifying only a single vehicle accident crews assisted with traffic control while EMS evaluated the patient and waited for a tow," the department posted to Facebook.
ohara.pa.us
Northbound Highland Park Bridge Ramp to Southbound Route 28 Reconstruction Begins Tuesday, October 4
An update has been published to District 11 News on the PennDOT website. Please see below for details. Northbound Highland Park Bridge Ramp to Southbound Route 28 Reconstruction Begins Tuesday in Sharpsburg. Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the long-term closure of the ramp from the northbound Highland...
wtae.com
Fire crews battle two alarm structure fire in Allegheny County this morning
Fire crews from the area responded to a two alarm fire in the City of McKeesport this morning. The call came around 9 a.m. and was on Soles Street. Crews have just recently placed the fire under control. Stay with WTAE for updates.
CBS News
Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Eastern Pittsburgh suburban real estate transactions for the week of Oct. 2, 2022
Estate of Joanne Baburich sold property at 213 Wilkins Ave. to Jess Lambert for $65,000. Christopher John Watkins sold property at 1533 Williamsburg Pl to Jillian Cardwell for $139,000. Forest Hills. Todd Phillips sold property at 18 Greenwood Road to Michael Clemm Jr. and Tunisha Smith for $366,000. Monroeville. John...
ohara.pa.us
Northbound Route 28 Single-lane Restriction this Weekend
An update has been published to District 11 News on the PennDOT website. Please see below for details. Northbound Route 28 Single-lane Restriction this Weekend in Allegheny County. Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a single-lane restriction on northbound Route 28 in Harmar, Springdale, and East Deer townships,...
Head out to the final Squirrel Hill Night Market of the year
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're in Pittsburgh tonight, you can head to the last Squirrel Hill Night Market.Tonight's showcase is the third one this year, with over 80 vendors to shop from. Plus, more than a dozen food vendors will be on hand.It's happening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. along Murray Avenue.UPDATE - 4:30 p.m.Organizers from the event were forced to cancel due to the inclement weather.If you're still interested in helping the local vendors who were supposed to be on hand tonight, click here to be sent to the organization's Instagram page for more information on how to make any further purchases.
cohaitungchi.com
Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples
You are reading: Fun things to do in pittsburgh for couples | Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples. Look no further! Pittsburgh Pennsylvania is a great place to be for couples as they are heaps of fun activities for couples. Whether you want to spend...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals
The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
'Dont Wait on 28!' Facebook page sees big uptick in followers
Whether it’s to discuss what caused traffic backups or to lambaste pokey drivers insist on using the passing lane, the “Dont Wait on 28!” Facebook page has amassed more than 26,000 followers since its inception eight years ago. “The crazy part is when the page was first...
Carnegie Mellon extends property holdings onto Craig Street, buys Italian restaurant building
PITTSBURGH — As it works to map out its future campus development plans, Carnegie Mellon University is expanding its real estate holdings along Craig Street. Real estate records indicate the university recently bought the property at 317 and 319 South Craig Street, paying $2.75 million for the business district commercial building to Fontana Land Co.
wtae.com
King’s Family Restaurants closes Plum Borough location
PLUM, Pa. — King’s Family Restaurants has closed its location on Presque Isle Drive in Plum Borough. Online listings at King’s website list the location as being permanently closed. People posting on social media said the restaurant closed its doors this week. This is the latest King’s...
New shooting range under construction in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Construction of a new shooting range is up and going in Westmoreland County.The outdoor facility is for county agencies to train. The $30,000 project is going up behind the Westmoreland County Prison, according to the Tribune-Review.They hope to finish the facility by the end of the year.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fitzgerald names 4 to Allegheny County police review board
Four people have been named to Allegheny County’s Independent Police Review Board, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced Friday. The board receives and reviews allegations of misconduct filed by a person against a police officer working for any municipal police department or the county’s own force. The four people...
New specialty convenience store in Leechburg offers late hours and homemade meals
There’s a new specialty market in Leechburg. Market on Second opened last week and sells made-from-scratch, grab-and-go meals, soup, sandwiches, sides and more. Everything is made fresh daily. “I opened this because I have a passion for cooking soups and pierogies,” said owner Jennifer Tony, who also owns the...
Three separate shooting reported around Pittsburgh
Police officers and EMS were called Friday night around 10 p.m. to Wyoming Street where a female was found shot. She was taken to the hospital with no word on her condition.
Police seek info after Harmony businessman goes missing, is considered to be endangered
HARMONY BOROUGH, Pa. — Zelienople police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing Harmony-area businessman. Tod DiMinno, 54, was last seen in Harmony Borough on Wednesday, Sept. 28. He is believed to be driving his red-colored 2006 Honda Civic. DiMinno has dark hair, brown eyes, and a full beard. He’s said to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.
Industrial park expansion called vital for Westmoreland County's future growth
Development of three pad-ready lots at the soon-to-be expanded Westmoreland Distribution Park North in East Huntingdon is just what is needed to attract more industry and jobs to the region, Westmoreland County officials said Friday. “We will invest in our communities and in our townships to make sure we have...
Hurricane Ian's impact on Western Pa. forecast to be mild
How much rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian can the Pittsburgh region expect to receive over the weekend?. National Weather Service meteorologist Jenna Lake said most of the Pittsburgh area will remain on the edge of Ian’s system, resulting in about a half-inch of rain over the weekend.
Pittsburgh Weather: Frost possible as skies clear, temperatures drop
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Skies will be clear and temperatures will be cool tonight, and that means a chance for some frost in spots.Alert: NoneAware: NoneStay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!We're done with rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian and some areas have been left with 1-2" of rain over the past two days. Sunshine has returned and clear skies tonight will lead to cooler temperatures and even the chance of frost to the north.Forest, Mercer, and Venango Counties are under a frost advisory tonight with lows there dipping into the 30s. Sunshine will abound early Monday and temperatures the first half of the week will rise into the mid to upper 60s and edge toward 70 by Wednesday/Thursday. Lows each night will be in the 40s and we won't have another chance of rain until a strong cold front swing through Thursday night. That front will push highs down into the 50s Friday and Saturday!WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos
